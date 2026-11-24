MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America leads as demand rises for advanced vessel preparation to treat calcified coronary and peripheral artery disease.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Intravascular Lithotripsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intravascular lithotripsy market was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.3 billion in 2026 to USD 2.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the growing clinical need for effective treatment options for complex calcified vascular lesions.

Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of calcified coronary artery disease and calcified peripheral artery disease. Rising adoption of intravascular lithotripsy in cardiovascular procedures, combined with demand for advanced vessel preparation technologies, is strengthening the market outlook. These technologies are increasingly used to support complex cardiovascular interventions involving severely calcified lesions.

North America dominated the global intravascular lithotripsy market in 2025, accounting for 79.2% of total revenue. The region's leading position reflects the widespread adoption of advanced cardiovascular technologies, established cardiac care infrastructure, and strong use of intravascular lithotripsy across hospitals and cardiac catheterization laboratories. The report also evaluates market opportunities in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Coverage

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and examines industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis is organized by product, application, end use, and region, enabling stakeholders to assess growth potential across the intravascular lithotripsy market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Intravascular Lithotripsy Systems

Intravascular Lithotripsy Catheters

Intravascular Lithotripsy Generators Intravascular Lithotripsy Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Calcified Coronary Artery Disease Calcified Peripheral Artery Disease

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Vascular Clinics Other Healthcare Facilities

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers comprehensive market intelligence designed to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and market entry strategies. It assesses the presence of key industry participants and highlights the trends influencing future demand for intravascular lithotripsy systems, catheters, generators, and accessories.



Comprehensive market analysis: Evaluate revenue performance and growth opportunities across major products, applications, end users, countries, and regions.

Competitive landscape: Assess the market presence, positioning, and strategies of key companies.

Industry trends: Identify clinical, technological, and commercial factors shaping the future of intravascular lithotripsy.

Revenue opportunities: Use segment-level insights to identify potential revenue streams and inform business decisions.

Market forecasts: Review historical estimates and forward-looking projections to support long-term planning. Product innovation: Track developments that may influence treatment adoption and competitive differentiation.

By combining market forecasts, regional assessments, trend analysis, competitive intelligence, and product innovation insights, the report helps healthcare companies, medical device manufacturers, investors, and other stakeholders evaluate the evolving intravascular lithotripsy market. Its findings support evidence-based decisions related to portfolio expansion, commercialization strategies, partnership opportunities, and geographic growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Segment scope

1.1.2. Regional scope

1.1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.6.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7. Research Assumptions

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Application outlook

2.2.3. End Use outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market Variables, Trends & Scope - Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.2.4. Market challenges analysis

3.3. Case Study Analysis

3.4. Future Trend Analysis

3.5. Technology Trend Analysis

3.6. Product Pipeline Analysis

3.7. Intravascular Lithotripsy: Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.2. PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 4. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market Segment Analysis, Product, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Intravascular Lithotripsy Systems

4.3.1. Intravascular Lithotripsy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Intravascular Lithotripsy Catheters

4.4.1. Intravascular Lithotripsy Catheters Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Intravascular Lithotripsy Generators

4.5.1. Intravascular Lithotripsy Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Intravascular Lithotripsy Accessories

4.6.1. Intravascular Lithotripsy Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market Segment Analysis, Application, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Calcified Coronary Artery Disease

5.3.1. Calcified Coronary Artery Disease Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Calcified Peripheral Artery Disease

5.4.1. Calcified Peripheral Artery Disease Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market Segment Analysis, End Use, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Hospitals

6.3.1. Hospitals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

6.4.1. Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.5.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Specialty Vascular Clinics

6.6.1. Specialty Vascular Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Other Healthcare Facilities

6.7.1. Other Healthcare Facilities Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market Segment Analysis, Region, 2021- 2033 (USD Million)

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

7.5. North America

7.5.1. North America Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2. U.S.

7.5.2.1. U.S. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2.2. U.S. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2.3. U.S. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.2.4. U.S. Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3. Canada

7.5.3.1. Canada Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3.2. Canada Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3.3. Canada Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.3.4. Canada Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.4. Mexico

7.5.4.1. Mexico Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.4.2. Mexico Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.4.3. Mexico Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.4.4. Mexico Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Europe

7.6.1. Europe Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. Germany

7.6.2.1. Germany Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2.2. Germany Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2.3. Germany Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2.4. Germany Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3. UK

7.6.3.1. UK Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3.2. UK Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3.3. UK Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.3.4. UK Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4. France

7.6.4.1. France Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4.2. France Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4.3. France Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.4.4. France Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.5. Italy

7.6.5.1. Italy Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.5.2. Italy Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.5.3. Italy Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.5.4. Italy Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.6. Spain

7.6.6.1. Spain Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.6.2. Spain Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.6.3. Spain Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.6.4. Spain Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.7. Denmark

7.6.7.1. Denmark Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.7.2. Denmark Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.7.3. Denmark Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.7.4. Denmark Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.8. Sweden

7.6.8.1. Sweden Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.8.2. Sweden Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.8.3. Sweden Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.8.4. Sweden Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.9. Norway

7.6.9.1. Norway Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.9.2. Norway Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.9.3. Norway Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.9.4. Norway Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Asia Pacific

7.7.1. Asia Pacific Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2. China

7.7.2.1. China Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2.2. China Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2.3. China Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.2.4. China Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.3. Japan

7.7.3.1. Japan Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.3.2. Japan Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.3.3. Japan Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.3.4. Japan Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.4. India

7.7.4.1. India Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.4.2. India Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.4.3. India Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.4.4. India Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.5. Australia

7.7.5.1. Australia Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.5.2. Australia Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.5.3. Australia Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.5.4. Australia Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.6. South Korea

7.7.6.1. South Korea Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.6.2. South Korea Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.6.3. South Korea Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.6.4. South Korea Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.7. Thailand

7.7.7.1. Thailand Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.7.2. Thailand Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.7.3. Thailand Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7.7.4. Thailand Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Latin America

7.8.1. Latin America Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.2. Brazil

7.8.2.1. Brazil Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.2.2. Brazil Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.2.3. Brazil Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.2.4. Brazil Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.3. Argentina

7.8.3.1. Argentina Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.3.2. Argentina Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.3.3. Argentina Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8.3.4. Argentina Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

7.9.1. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.2. South Africa

7.9.2.1. South Africa Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.2.2. South Africa Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.2.3. South Africa Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.2.4. South Africa Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.3. Saudi Arabia

7.9.3.1. Saudi Arabia Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.3.2. Saudi Arabia Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.3.3. Saudi Arabia Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.3.4. Saudi Arabia Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.4. UAE

7.9.4.1. UAE Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.4.2. UAE Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.4.3. UAE Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.4.4. UAE Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.5. Kuwait

7.9.5.1. Kuwait Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.5.2. Kuwait Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.5.3. Kuwait Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.5.4. Kuwait Intravascular Lithotripsy Market, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Market Share Analysis, Region, 2025 (%)

8.4.1. North America Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

8.4.2. Europe Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

8.4.3. Asia Pacific Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

8.4.4. Latin America Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

8.4.5. Middle East and Africa Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

8.5. Company Profiles

8.5.1. Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Shockwave)

8.5.1.1. Company overview

8.5.1.2. Financial performance

8.5.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.2. Boston Scientific

8.5.2.1. Company overview

8.5.2.2. Financial performance

8.5.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.3. Elixir Medical

8.5.3.1. Company overview

8.5.3.2. Financial performance

8.5.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.4. MicroPort Scientific

8.5.4.1. Company overview

8.5.4.2. Financial performance

8.5.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.5. Sonosemi Medical

8.5.5.1. Company overview

8.5.5.2. Financial performance

8.5.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.6. Spectrumedics Medical

8.5.6.1. Company overview

8.5.6.2. Financial performance

8.5.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.7. Lepu Medical

8.5.7.1. Company overview

8.5.7.2. Financial performance

8.5.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.8. Zhonghui Medical

8.5.8.1. Company overview

8.5.8.2. Financial performance

8.5.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5.9. FastWave Medical

8.5.9.1. Company overview

8.5.9.2. Financial performance

8.5.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.9.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [95]

List of Figures [88]

Companies Featured



Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Shockwave)

Boston Scientific

Elixir Medical

MicroPort Scientific

Sonosemi Medical

Spectrumedics Medical

Lepu Medical

Zhonghui Medical FastWave Medical

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