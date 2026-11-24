MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Public bleeding-control training expands civilian adoption, while rising trauma and demand from military, EMS and first responders drive growth.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Emergency Tourniquet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The global emergency tourniquet market was valued at USD 150.0 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 158.7 million in 2026 to USD 232.4 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the rising incidence of traumatic injuries and growing demand for rapid hemorrhage control across military, clinical, emergency, industrial, and civilian environments.

North America led the emergency tourniquet market with a revenue share of 46.5% in 2025. The region's position reflects established emergency medical services, widespread adoption among military and defense organizations, strong public safety infrastructure, and increasing availability of bleeding-control equipment. Continued investment in emergency preparedness and trauma response is expected to support regional market growth.

Demand is also increasing as military personnel, emergency medical services, and civilian first responders expand their use of emergency tourniquets. Product accessibility and broader integration into emergency response protocols are helping manufacturers reach customers beyond traditional military and hospital settings.

Public bleeding-control training programs represent another important market driver. Initiatives such as the American College of Surgeons' STOP THE BLEED program encourage schools, workplaces, community organizations, and public safety personnel to develop tourniquet application skills. These efforts are increasing awareness and supporting demand for emergency tourniquets and bleeding-control kits in public facilities, businesses, educational institutions, and other civilian locations.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes key emergency tourniquet market trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The research segments the market by mechanism type, end use, and region, enabling stakeholders to assess demand patterns, emerging opportunities, and competitive conditions.

Mechanism Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Ratcheting Tourniquets

Windlass Tourniquets (CAT, SAM-XT, SOF T)

Elastic Tourniquets Dial-Tightened Tourniquets

Windlass, ratcheting, elastic, and dial-tightened products address diverse requirements across defense, emergency care, industrial safety, and civilian preparedness. Product selection is influenced by application environment, training protocols, procurement requirements, and organizational emergency response standards.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Military & Defense

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) & First Responders Consumer, Civilian & Industrial

The military & defense segment remains a core area of adoption, while emergency medical services and first responders continue to generate sustained demand. The consumer, civilian & industrial segment is gaining importance as bleeding-control products are incorporated into workplace safety programs, public access kits, educational initiatives, and community emergency preparedness plans.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Thailand, Australia, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Evaluate market performance across major mechanism types, end-use categories, regions, and countries.

Competitive Landscape: Assess the market presence, positioning, and strategies of key industry participants.

Future Trends: Identify the principal factors shaping emergency tourniquet market growth through 2033.

Actionable Recommendations: Apply market intelligence to evaluate revenue opportunities and support strategic business decisions.

Market Forecasts: Access segment and regional revenue projections for market assessment, investment planning, and competitive benchmarking. Innovation Insights: Monitor product developments and evolving procurement requirements across military, emergency medical, industrial, and civilian applications.

The report equips manufacturers, suppliers, investors, healthcare organizations, defense agencies, and public safety stakeholders with data-driven insights into market size, growth opportunities, regional demand, competitive strategy, and product innovation. It also supports informed decision-making by identifying the trends expected to influence emergency tourniquet adoption through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1. Mechanism Type

1.1.2. End Use

1.1.3. Regional Scope

1.1.4. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.5. Details of primary research

1.5.1. Data for primary interviews in North America

1.5.2. Data for primary interviews in Europe

1.5.3. Data for primary interviews in Asia Pacific

1.5.4. Data for primary interviews in Latin America

1.5.5. Data for Primary interviews in MEA

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7.1.1. Approach 1: Commodity flow approach

1.7.2. Volume price analysis (Model 2)

1.7.2.1. Approach 2: Volume price analysis

1.8. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.8.1. List of Secondary Sources

1.8.2. List of Primary Sources

1.8.3. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Emergency Tourniquet Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising incidence of traumatic injuries and severe bleeding

3.2.1.2. Growing adoption of tourniquets in civilian emergency care

3.2.1.3. Increasing military and defense healthcare expenditure

3.2.1.4. Expansion of public bleeding-control training programs

3.2.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1. Risk of improper application and misuse

3.2.2.2. Budget constraints in resource-limited healthcare settings

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1. Expansion into civilian and public access markets

3.2.3.2. Development of next-generation tourniquets

3.2.3.3. Integrated bleeding-control kits

3.2.3.4. Government and emergency services partnerships

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.4.1. Maintaining product quality and regulatory compliance

3.2.4.2. Ensuring user training and consistent application

3.3. Emergency Tourniquet Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Analysis

3.3.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.3.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.3.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Emergency Tourniquet Market: Mechanism Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Emergency Tourniquet Market: Mechanism Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

4.3. Global Emergency Tourniquet Market Size & Trend Analysis, Mechanism Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Windlass Tourniquets (CAT, SAM-XT, SOF T)

4.4.1. Windlass tourniquets (CAT, SAM-XT, SOF T) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Ratcheting Tourniquets

4.5.1. Ratcheting tourniquets market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Elastic Tourniquets

4.6.1. Elastic tourniquets market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Dial-Tightened Tourniquets

4.7.1. Dial-tightened tourniquets market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Emergency Tourniquet Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Emergency Tourniquet Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Global Emergency Tourniquet Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Military & Defense

5.4.1. Military & defense market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) & First Responders

5.5.1. Emergency medical services (EMS) & first responders market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Consumer, Civilian & Industrial

5.6.1. Consumer, civilian & industrial market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Emergency Tourniquet Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Mechanism Type and End Use

6.1. Regional Dashboard

6.2. Market Size and Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

6.2.1. Country Analysis Framework

6.2.1.1. Key country dynamics

6.2.1.2. Competitive scenario

6.2.1.3. Regulatory framework

6.2.1.4. Reimbursement scenario

6.3. North America

6.3.1. North America emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.2. U.S.

6.3.2.1. U.S. emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Canada

6.3.3.1. Canada emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.4. Mexico

6.3.4.1. Mexico emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Europe

6.4.1. Europe emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. UK

6.4.2.1. UK emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.3. Germany

6.4.3.1. Germany emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.4. France

6.4.4.1. France emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.5. Italy

6.4.5.1. Italy emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.6. Spain

6.4.6.1. Spain emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.7. Sweden

6.4.7.1. Sweden emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.8. Denmark

6.4.8.1. Denmark emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.9. Norway

6.4.9.1. Norway emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.5.1. Asia Pacific emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.2. China

6.5.2.1. China emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Japan

6.5.3.1. Japan emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.4. India

6.5.4.1. India emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.5. South Korea

6.5.5.1. South Korea emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.6. Australia

6.5.6.1. Australia emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.7. Thailand

6.5.7.1. Thailand emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Latin America

6.6.1. Latin America emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Brazil

6.6.2.1. Brazil emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6.3. Argentina

6.6.3.1. Argentina emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Middle East and Africa

6.7.1. Middle East and Africa emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7.2. South Africa

6.7.2.1. South Africa emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7.3. Saudi Arabia

6.7.3.1. Saudi Arabia emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7.4. UAE

6.7.4.1. UAE emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.7.5. Kuwait

6.7.5.1. Kuwait emergency tourniquet market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Strategy Mapping

7.5.1. Expansion

7.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

7.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

7.5.4. New Mechanism Type Launches

7.5.5. Research and Development

7.6. Company Profiles

7.6.1. Company Profile Framework

7.6.1.1. Company overview

7.6.1.2. Financial performance

7.6.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.1.4. Strategic initiatives

7.6.2. Sam Medical (Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc.)

7.6.3. North American Rescue, LLC. (Henry Schein, Inc.)

7.6.4. TacMed Solutions (CNL Strategic Capital, LLC)

7.6.5. RevMedX

7.6.6. Safeguard Medical

7.6.7. Aristeia

7.6.8. Snakestaff Systems

7.6.9. TMI Medical LIMITED

7.6.10. LOCKLIX by CNEX

7.6.11. m2 Inc (Edgewater Technology-M2)

7.6.12. Rapid Medical

7.6.13. CAT Resources, LLC

7.6.14. Delfi Medical Innovations Inc.

7.6.15. TQ DNIPRO (PROSTIR LLC)

7.6.16. SICH Medical LLC

7.6.17. Golden Hour Medical, Inc.

List of Tables [63]

List of Figures [58]

Companies Featured



Sam Medical (Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc.)

North American Rescue, LLC (Henry Schein, Inc.)

TacMed Solutions (CNL Strategic Capital, LLC)

RevMedX

Safeguard Medical

Aristeia

Snakestaff Systems

TMI Medical LIMITED

LOCKLIX by CNEX

m2 Inc. (Edgewater Technology-M2)

Rapid Medical

CAT Resources, LLC

Delfi Medical Innovations Inc.

TQ DNIPRO (PROSTIR LLC)

SICH Medical LLC Golden Hour Medical, Inc.

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