MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During National Diabetes Month, Allsup explains how to document work limitations and understand Social Security disability requirements

Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work, disability financial solutions and veterans disability appeals services, is sharing five steps to help workers whose diabetes complications prevent them from continuing to work. During National Diabetes Month, the company is emphasizing the importance of documenting how those complications affect daily activities and job duties.

More than 40 million Americans, or about 12% of the population, live with diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. For workers experiencing serious complications, understanding SSDI requirements can help them prepare for a disability claim.

“Diabetes doesn't stay in one lane,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup.“By the time someone must stop working, diabetes has often led to nerve damage in the feet, changes in vision or kidney problems that are making the job impossible. Those are the kinds of details Social Security needs to see in the medical record.”

How Social Security Evaluates Diabetes

The Social Security Administration (SSA) does not have a separate medical listing for diabetes in adults. Instead, it evaluates diabetes-related impairments under the affected body systems, according to Social Security Ruling 14-2p. These impairments may include vision loss, heart failure, kidney damage, nerve damage, amputations and slow-healing infections. The agency also considers other conditions such as depression and anxiety.

When impairments are severe but do not meet or medically equal a listing, Social Security assesses what a person can still do despite their limitations. For example, peripheral neuropathy may make walking, operating foot controls or handling objects difficult. Chronically high blood sugar may cause fatigue or difficulty concentrating that interferes with sustained work.

To qualify for SSDI, workers generally must have worked long enough and recently enough in employment or self-employment covered by FICA payroll taxes. Their condition must prevent them from performing substantial gainful activity, including their past work or other work they could adjust to considering their age, education and work experience. This inability to work must have lasted or be expected to last at least 12 consecutive months or result in death.

Five Steps To Take When Diabetes Starts Affecting Work

Ask medical providers to record how complications affect activities such as standing, walking, seeing clearly or using your hands. Include how often symptoms occur and how long they last.Keep a record of missed shifts, reduced hours, modified duties and accommodations. Note which symptoms or treatment issues have prompted those changes.Identify all diagnosed conditions, including heart, kidney, vision and mental health conditions. Social Security considers the combined effects of medically established impairments.For people who are not blind, the monthly substantial gainful activity (SGA) level is $1,690 in 2026 and $1,770 in 2027. Earnings below that level do not, by themselves, establish eligibility for SSDI.Social Security advises applying as soon as a disability prevents you from working and says not to wait if you cannot gather all the necessary information quickly. The agency's disability benefits publication estimates that processing an application takes six to eight months on average.

“If you're cutting back hours, missing work for appointments or having trouble staying on your feet, start writing it down now,” Geist said.“That record shows Social Security what the medical file alone may not.”

Additional Benefits And Financial Support

Workers facing diabetes complications also may need help understanding healthcare coverage, veterans benefits and financial resources.

For most people who qualify for Medicare through SSDI, coverage begins after 24 months of entitlement to disability benefits, including qualifying retroactive months. With Medicare, a one-month supply of each Part B- or Part D-covered insulin product costs no more than $35.

Veterans may have additional benefit options. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recognizes type 2 diabetes as a presumptive condition associated with Agent Orange exposure. Veterans who meet the applicable service and exposure requirements do not need to prove that their diabetes was caused by military service. They also may receive both VA disability compensation and SSDI if they meet each program's separate requirements. Veteran-led and veteran-owned Allsup Veterans Appeals ® helps veterans appeal VA decisions, including denials of service connection.

Through Disability Financial Solutions®, Allsup connects customers with more than 20,000 resources for needs such as utilities, prescriptions and debt assistance. For beneficiaries who want to explore returning to work, Allsup Employment Services provides support through Social Security's Ticket to Work Program, which is free and voluntary for people ages 18 through 64 who receive Social Security disability benefits.

Experienced Help From Application Through Appeal

With more than 42 years of experience, Allsup has helped more than 425,000 customers get approved for SSDI. The success rate is 97% for people who complete the SSDI process with Allsup.

Allsup helps workers understand SSDI requirements, gather medical evidence and document how their conditions limit their ability to work. From the initial application through an appeal if needed, representatives help customers complete forms, respond to Social Security requests and meet deadlines.

Trust Allsup To Tell Your StoryTM

Disability claims: Visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

Veterans: Visit AllsupVeteransAppeals.com or call (888) 372-1190.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065... Laura Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079...