MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions drive market share, while AI, wireless connectivity, and miniaturized sensors improve real-time brain monitoring.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this just released report, the North America wearable EEG devices market is projected to reach US$ 278.5 million by 2031, up from US$ 163.2 million in 2024. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2025 to 2031, supported by rising neurological disease prevalence, advances in neurotechnology, and increasing demand for continuous brain activity monitoring across clinical, research, and consumer settings.

Market Growth Drivers

The increasing incidence of epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and sleep disorders is accelerating demand for wearable EEG devices in North America. The Alzheimer's Association reported that more than 7 million Americans were living with Alzheimer's in 2025, with the number projected to approach 13 million by 2050. Alzheimer's disease was also the sixth-leading cause of death among people aged 65 and older in 2022.

Globally, neurological conditions affected more than 3 billion people in 2021, according to research published in The Lancet Neurology. The World Health Organization also estimates that approximately 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy. These trends are increasing the need for non-invasive, real-time brain monitoring solutions that support early diagnosis, long-term disease management, and personalized treatment planning.

Wearable EEG devices enable continuous monitoring in clinical and real-world environments, helping healthcare providers collect relevant neurological data outside traditional medical facilities. Their portability and suitability for home use can support improved patient management while reducing pressure on hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Technology and Innovation

Advances in miniaturized sensors, wireless connectivity, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based analytics are improving the accuracy, comfort, and functionality of wearable EEG systems. These technologies support more efficient data collection and analysis while expanding potential applications in healthcare, wellness, research, transportation, and industrial environments.

Product innovation is also creating new opportunities for integrated neurotechnology. In January 2025, Emotiv launched next-generation EEG Active Noise-Cancelling Earphones that combine brain monitoring capabilities with advanced audio performance. Key features include Dual-Channel EEG Sensors, EEG+AI Technology capable of tracking 15 cognitive performance metrics, Brain-Computer Interface capabilities, and the Qualcomm QCC5181 Chipset with hybrid active noise cancellation.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market includes 32-Channel EEG, 14-Channel EEG, 5-Channel EEG, and other device categories. The 32-Channel EEG segment is expected to hold the leading market position in 2024, supported by its extensive data collection capabilities and suitability for advanced neurological assessment and research.

By application, the market covers Health and Wellness, Human Machine Adaptive Interaction, Automotive, Aviation, Industrial, and other uses. Health and Wellness is anticipated to remain the largest application segment in 2024 as interest in personal health monitoring, cognitive performance, neurological wellness, and digital health solutions continues to grow.

Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the United States accounting for the largest share of the North America wearable EEG devices market in 2024. The US benefits from a strong medical technology ecosystem, substantial healthcare investment, active neurological research, and competition among established device manufacturers and emerging technology companies.

Companies such as NeuroSky, EMOTIV, and Cognionics are developing next-generation solutions designed to improve accessibility, accuracy, and user experience across clinical, research, and consumer health applications. Continued product launches and investment in AI-enabled neurological monitoring are expected to reinforce the country's leadership in wearable EEG technology.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the market include Magstim, Cadwell Industries Inc, Brain Products GmbH, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, Wearable Sensing, Neuroelectrics Barcelona S.L.U., ANT Neuro, EMOTIV, NeuroSky Inc, and BrainBit Inc. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their portfolios and increase market share.

Growing awareness of neurological health, combined with advances in wireless systems, sensor performance, and AI-powered analytics, is expected to support sustained market expansion through 2031. As wearable EEG devices become more accurate, user-friendly, and accessible, their role in neurological care, cognitive wellness, medical research, and personalized health management is likely to increase across North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Wearable EEG Devices Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

4.3.2 Manufacturers

4.3.3 Distributors or Suppliers

4.3.4 End-Use Industry

4.3.5 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Wearable EEG Devices Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

7.1 32-Channel EEG

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 32-Channel EEG: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 14-Channel EEG

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 14-Channel EEG: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 5-Channel EEG

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 5-Channel EEG: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Others: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

8.1 Health and Wellness

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Health and Wellness: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Human Machine Adaptive Interaction

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Human Machine Adaptive Interaction: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Automotive: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Aviation

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Aviation: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Industrial

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Industrial: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Country Analysis

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

9.1.2 United States: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.2.1 United States: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Share - by Product

9.1.2.2 United States: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Share - by Application

9.1.3 Canada: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.3.1 Canada: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Share - by Product

9.1.3.2 Canada: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Share - by Application

9.1.4 Mexico: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.1 Mexico: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Share - by Product

9.1.4.2 Mexico: North America Wearable EEG Devices Market Share - by Application

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 New Product Development

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 Other Strategic Developments

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Magstim

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Cadwell Industries Inc

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Brain Products GmbH

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 g.tec medical engineering GmbH

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Wearable Sensing

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Neuroelectrics Barcelona S.L.U.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 ANT Neuro

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 EMOTIV

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 NeuroSky Inc

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 BrainBit Inc.

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

13.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [13]

List of Figures [23]

Companies

The List of Companies - North America Wearable EEG Devices Market

Magstim

Cadwell Industries Inc

Brain Products GmbH

g.tec medical engineering GmbH

Wearable Sensing

Neuroelectrics Barcelona S.L.U.

ANT Neuro

EMOTIV

NeuroSky Inc

BrainBit Inc.

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