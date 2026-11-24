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Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Balloon Inflation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global balloon inflation devices market was valued at USD 656.3 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 693.9 million in 2026 to USD 1.05 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, continued advances in interventional technologies, and growing demand for precise pressure control during vascular treatments.

North America led the balloon inflation devices market in 2025, accounting for 38.3% of global revenue. The region's strong position reflects its established healthcare infrastructure, high volume of interventional procedures, access to advanced medical devices, and presence of prominent market participants. Continued investment in cardiovascular care and minimally invasive treatment options is expected to support regional demand through 2033.

Balloon Inflation Devices Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth, market trends, competitive developments, and commercial opportunities across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The global balloon inflation devices market is segmented by display type, application, end use, and region, enabling stakeholders to assess demand patterns and identify potential areas for expansion.

Display Type



Analog Display Digital Display

Analysis by display type evaluates the adoption and revenue potential of analog and digital systems. Technology preferences, procedural requirements, usability, pressure accuracy, and healthcare facility purchasing priorities are among the factors influencing demand across these categories.

Application



Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology

Peripheral Vascular Procedures

Gastroenterology Procedures

Urology Procedures Others

Interventional Cardiology remains a major application area, while expanding use across Interventional Radiology, Peripheral Vascular Procedures, Gastroenterology Procedures, and Urology Procedures is contributing to broader market opportunities. The report examines the revenue outlook for each application and assesses the trends shaping device utilization.

End Use



Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals & Clinics represent a significant end-use segment due to their high procedural volumes and access to specialized interventional departments. Ambulatory Surgical Centers are also gaining relevance as healthcare systems increasingly prioritize efficient outpatient care and minimally invasive treatment pathways.

Regional Outlook

The report provides regional and country-level forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Markets covered include the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Kuwait.

This geographic assessment helps businesses compare market performance, evaluate regional revenue potential, and understand differences in healthcare investment, procedural adoption, medical device availability, and competitive activity. It also identifies growth opportunities in established and emerging markets.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of major market segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts from 2021 to 2033

Assessment of market growth drivers, opportunities, and emerging trends

Competitive landscape and market presence analysis of key participants

Segment and regional insights to support market assessment

Actionable recommendations for strategic planning and effective decision-making Coverage of product innovation and evolving commercial opportunities

The report supports manufacturers, healthcare organizations, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders seeking reliable balloon inflation devices market intelligence. Its findings can assist with competitive strategy, portfolio planning, regional expansion, investment evaluation, and the identification of potential revenue streams through 2033.

To explore detailed market forecasts, segment insights, regional analysis, and competitive intelligence, download a free sample of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Segment scope

1.1.2. Estimates and forecast timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.7. Research Assumptions

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

Chapter 2. Global Balloon Inflation Devices Market: Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Display Type Outlook

2.2.2. Application Outlook

2.2.3. End Use Outlook

2.2.4. Regional Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Global Balloon Inflation Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures (MIS) for Different Applications

3.2.1.2. Increasing Strategic Initiative Activities Undertaken by Key Players

3.2.1.3. Growing Geriatric Population & Changing Regulatory Policies

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Availability of Effective Alternative Treatments

3.2.2.2. Significant Cost of Procedures Associated with Cardiovascular Surgeries

3.3. Global Balloon Inflation Devices: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis- Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Technology Trends

3.5. Competitive Factors and Strategies

3.5.1. Display Type Improvements & Innovations

3.5.2. Emerging Technologies

3.6. Market Developments and Key Clinical Trials in the Market

Chapter 4. Global Balloon Inflation Devices Market Segment Analysis, Display Type 2021-2033 (Revenue in USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Display Type Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Balloon Inflation Devices Market by Display Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 To 2033 For the Following

4.5.1. Analog

4.5.1.1. Analog Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Digital

4.5.2.1. Digital Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Global Balloon Inflation Devices Market Segment Analysis, Application, 2021-2033 (Revenue in USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Balloon Inflation Devices Market by Application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 To 2033 For the Following

5.5.1. Interventional Cardiology

5.5.1.1. Interventional Cardiology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.1.2. Interventional Cardiology Procedure Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Number of Procedures)

5.5.2. Interventional Radiology

5.5.2.1. Interventional Radiology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.2.2. Interventional Radiology Procedure Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Number of Procedures)

5.5.3. Peripheral Vascular Procedures

5.5.3.1. Peripheral Vascular Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.3.2. Peripheral Vascular Procedure Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Number of Procedures)

5.5.4. Gastroenterology Procedures

5.5.4.1. Gastroenterology Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.4.2. Gastroenterology Procedure Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Number of Procedures)

5.5.5. Urology Procedures

5.5.5.1. Urology Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.5.2. Urology Procedure Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Number of Procedures)

5.5.6. Others

5.5.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.6.2. Other Procedures Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (Number of Procedures)

Chapter 6. Global Balloon Inflation Devices Market Segment Analysis, End Use 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Balloon Inflation Devices Market by End Use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2021 To 2033 For the Following

6.5.1. Hospitals & Clinics

6.5.1.1. Hospitals & Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 To 2033, (USD Million)

6.5.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.5.2.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Estimates and Forecasts 2021 To 2033, (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Balloon Inflation Devices Market Segment Analysis, Region, 2021-2033 (Revenue in USD Million)

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.4. Global Balloon Inflation Devices Market Share by Region, 2025 & 2033

7.5. Regional and Country Analysis Framework

7.5.1. Key Country Dynamics

7.5.2. Competitive Scenario

7.5.3. Regulatory Framework

7.5.4. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 To 2033 (USD Million)

7.5.5. Procedure Volume Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 To 2033 (Number of Procedures)

7.6. North America

7.6.1. North America Balloon Inflation Devices Market, 2021- 2033 (USD Million)

7.6.2. U.S.

7.6.3. Canada

7.6.4. Mexico

7.7. Europe

7.7.1. Europe Balloon Inflation Devices Market, 2021 To 2033, (USD Million)

7.7.2. UK

7.7.3. Germany

7.7.4. Spain

7.7.5. France

7.7.6. Italy

7.7.7. Denmark

7.7.8. Sweden

7.7.9. Norway

7.8. Asia Pacific

7.8.1. Japan

7.8.2. China

7.8.3. India

7.8.4. South Korea

7.8.5. Thailand

7.8.6. Australia

7.9. Latin America

7.9.1. Latin America Balloon Inflation Devices Market, 2021- 2033 (USD Million)

7.9.2. Brazil

7.9.3. Argentina

7.10. MEA

7.10.1. MEA Balloon Inflation Devices Market, 2021- 2033 (USD Million)

7.10.2. South Africa

7.10.3. Saudi Arabia

7.10.3.1. Average Selling Price Estimates & Forecast 2021 to 2033

7.10.4. UAE

7.10.5. Kuwait

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization (Key innovators, market leaders, emerging players)

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025

8.4. Company Profile Framework

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Financial performance

8.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.5. Company Profiles

8.5.1. Merit Medical Systems

8.5.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

8.5.3. Medtronic

8.5.4. CONMED Corporation

8.5.5. BD

8.5.6. B. Braun Medical Inc.

8.5.7. Nordson Corporation

8.5.8. Cook

8.5.9. TZ Medical, Inc.

8.5.10. US Endovascular, LLC

List of Tables [95]

List of Figures [60]

Companies Featured



Merit Medical Systems

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

BD

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Nordson Corporation

Cook

TZ Medical, Inc. US Endovascular, LLC

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