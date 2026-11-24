MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liam's rescue underscores the importance of CPR training, access to AEDs and emergency preparedness in Canadian schools

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One moment, 18-year-old Liam was playing indoor soccer in school. The next, he had collapsed, and his school community was working together to save his life. This November, during CPR Month, the Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation is sharing Liam's story to highlight the importance of preparing schools across Canada to respond to a life-threatening emergency.

Liam's rescue brought together office staff who called 911, students who retrieved the school's automated external defibrillator (AED), and teachers and staff who performed CPR and used the l AED. Their fast, coordinated response helped save his life.

“Liam's rescue shows what it means for a school community to be ready to respond,” says Sandra Clarke, Executive Director and Founder, ACT Foundation.“This CPR Month, we recognize schools and teachers across Canada who are ready to respond to in school medical emergencies. We also recognize the thousands of teachers who are empowering students with CPR and AED skills so they will be ready to respond at home and in their communities.”

Canada is a leader in high school CPR training. More than 7 million students have been trained in CPR by their high school teachers through the ACT High School CPR and AED Program, with 350,000 more students trained each year. The program is established in 1,800 high schools across Canada, supported by ACT's national health partners, Amgen Canada and AstraZeneca Canada, and provincial and community partners.

"In a cardiac emergency, recognizing what is happening and acting quickly are critical,” says Dr. Michael Austin, National Medical Director, ACT Foundation.“Liam's survival shows what is possible when a school community is prepared to act. Through CPR training, access to AEDs, and the confidence to respond, students, teachers, and staff can make the difference between tragedy and survival. These are not just skills learned in a classroom, they are skills that save lives.”

ACT is encouraging school communities across Canada to make emergency preparedness a priority: support ongoing CPR and AED education, ensure staff and students are trained, know where their school's AED is located, and review emergency response roles. Liam's rescue shows why that preparation matters.

“How do you thank someone enough who saves your child's life?” says Tracy.“I just keep thanking them. They're part of our family now.”

To learn more about the ACT High School CPR and AED Program and how to support lifesaving education in Canadian schools, visit .

About the ACT Foundation

The Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation is an award-winning national charitable organization establishing free CPR and AED training programs in Canadian high schools. ACT raises funds to provide schools with training mannequins and resources, arranges teacher training, and guides schools in program setup and long-term sustainability. Teachers teach lifesaving skills as a regular part of the curriculum, with the goal of reaching all students before graduation. ACT's national health partners are Amgen Canada and AstraZeneca Canada. For more information, visit .

For media interviews and information:

Jennifer Russell

Director of Operations

ACT Foundation

...

Tel: (613) 729-3455 ext. 102

Toll: (800) 465-9111



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at