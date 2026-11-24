MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personalized, patient-centered care, omnichannel adoption and AI-driven pharmacy efficiency fuel growth, with North America leading the market.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI In Patient Engagement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in patient engagement market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare organizations invest in personalized, patient-centered healthcare solutions. Valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2025, the market is projected to increase from USD 10.6 billion in 2026 to USD 41.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 21.6% from 2026 to 2033.

Market growth is supported by the increasing adoption of digital health platforms, omnichannel communication strategies, and AI-enabled tools that strengthen interactions between patients and healthcare organizations. Healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical companies, and pharmacies are implementing AI technologies to improve communication, patient education, operational efficiency, and care management. AI is also gaining importance in pharmacy operations and supply chain management, where it can support resource planning, administrative workflows, and service delivery.

North America held the leading position in the global AI in patient engagement market in 2025, accounting for 42.9% of revenue. The region's market leadership reflects strong healthcare technology adoption, established digital infrastructure, and continued investment in patient engagement solutions. The report also examines opportunities across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, providing market intelligence for organizations evaluating regional growth strategies.

Market Segmentation and Revenue Analysis

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and evaluates market trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Coverage is organized by delivery mode, functionality, technology, therapeutic area, end use, and region.



Delivery mode: Cloud-based and On-premise

Functionality: Enhanced Communication, Patient Education, Chatbots and Virtual Health Assistants, Predictive Analytics, Administrative and Streamlined Operations, and Others

Technology: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Smart Assistance, OCR (Optical Character Recognition), Auto Coding, Text Analytics, Speech Analytics, Classification and Categorization, and Others

Therapeutic area: Health & Wellness, Chronic Disease Management, and Others End use: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Pharmacy

The delivery mode analysis assesses the market adoption of Cloud-based and On-premise solutions. Functionality coverage highlights how AI supports patient communication, educational initiatives, virtual assistance, predictive insights, and administrative processes. The technology assessment evaluates the role of language processing, document recognition, coding, text and speech analysis, and data classification in advancing patient engagement capabilities.

Therapeutic area analysis focuses on Health & Wellness and Chronic Disease Management, along with other applications. The end use assessment examines demand among healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies, and pharmacies, enabling stakeholders to identify adoption patterns and potential revenue opportunities across the healthcare ecosystem.

Regional and Country Coverage

Regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage encompasses the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market estimates, revenue forecasts, growth opportunity analysis, and insight into the competitive landscape. It evaluates emerging trends, market drivers, product innovation, competitive strategies, and the presence of key participants. These findings can help organizations assess market potential, prioritize investments, identify new revenue streams, and strengthen long-term business planning.

Healthcare technology companies, providers, payers, pharmaceutical organizations, pharmacies, investors, and strategy teams can use the report to evaluate regional demand, compare market segments, monitor innovation, and make informed decisions. Its combination of quantitative forecasts and strategic analysis offers a detailed perspective on the factors shaping the future of AI in patient engagement through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Technology

1.1.2. Therapeutic Area

1.1.3. Functionality

1.1.4. Delivery Type

1.1.5. End Use

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased database.

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary sources

1.3.4. Primary research

1.3.5. Details of primary research

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.4.1. Data analysis models

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

1.6.1. Commodity flow analysis (Model 1)

1.7. List of Secondary Sources

1.8. List of Primary Sources

1.9. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Technology Outlook

2.2.2. Therapeutic Area Outlook

2.2.3. Functionality Outlook

2.2.4. Delivery Outlook

2.2.5. End Use Outlook

2.2.6. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic landscape

3.3.2.3. Social landscape

3.3.2.4. Technological landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal landscape

3.3.2.6. Environmental landscape

3.3.3. Case Studies

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market Delivery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Delivery Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market by Delivery Type Outlook

4.4. Cloud-based

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. On-premise

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market Functionality Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Functionality Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market by Functionality Outlook

5.4. Enhanced Communication

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Patient Education

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Chabot & Virtual Health Assistants

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Predictive Analytics

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Administrative & Streamlined Operations

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market Technology Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Technology Type Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market by Technology Type Outlook

6.4. NLP

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Smart Assistance

6.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.3. Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

6.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.4. Auto Coding

6.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.5. Text Analytics

6.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.6. Speech Analytics

6.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.7. Classification & Categorization

6.4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market Therapeutic Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Therapeutic Area Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market by Therapeutic Area Outlook

7.4. Health & Wellness

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Chronic Disease Management

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. End Use Market Share, 2025 & 2033

8.2. Segment Dashboard

8.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market by End Use Outlook

8.4. Healthcare Provider

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Healthcare Payers

8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Pharmaceutical Companies

8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.7. Pharmacy

8.7.1. Market estimates and forecast 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Patient Engagement Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, Component, Technology Type

9.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

9.2. Regional Market Dashboard

9.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

9.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033:

9.5. North America

9.5.1. U.S.

9.5.1.1. Key country dynamics

9.5.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.5.1.3. Competitive scenario

9.5.1.4. U.S. market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.5.2. Canada

9.5.2.1. Key country dynamics

9.5.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.5.2.3. Competitive scenario

9.5.2.4. Canada market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.5.3. Mexico

9.5.3.1. Key country dynamics

9.5.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.5.3.3. Competitive scenario

9.5.3.4. Mexico market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Europe

9.6.1. UK

9.6.1.1. Key country dynamics

9.6.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.6.1.3. Competitive scenario

9.6.1.4. UK market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.2. Germany

9.6.2.1. Key country dynamics

9.6.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.6.2.3. Competitive scenario

9.6.2.4. Germany market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.3. France

9.6.3.1. Key country dynamics

9.6.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.6.3.3. Competitive scenario

9.6.3.4. France market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.4. Italy

9.6.4.1. Key country dynamics

9.6.4.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.6.4.3. Competitive scenario

9.6.4.4. Italy market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.5. Spain

9.6.5.1. Key country dynamics

9.6.5.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.6.5.3. Competitive scenario

9.6.5.4. Spain market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.6. Norway

9.6.6.1. Key country dynamics

9.6.6.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.6.6.3. Competitive scenario

9.6.6.4. Norway market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.7. Sweden

9.6.7.1. Key country dynamics

9.6.7.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.6.7.3. Competitive scenario

9.6.7.4. Sweden market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.6.8. Denmark

9.6.8.1. Key country dynamics

9.6.8.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.6.8.3. Competitive scenario

9.6.8.4. Denmark market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7. Asia Pacific

9.7.1. Japan

9.7.1.1. Key country dynamics

9.7.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.7.1.3. Competitive scenario

9.7.1.4. Japan market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.2. China

9.7.2.1. Key country dynamics

9.7.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.7.2.3. Competitive scenario

9.7.2.4. China market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.3. India

9.7.3.1. Key country dynamics

9.7.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.7.3.3. Competitive scenario

9.7.3.4. India market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.4. Australia

9.7.4.1. Key country dynamics

9.7.4.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.7.4.3. Competitive scenario

9.7.4.4. Australia market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.5. South Korea

9.7.5.1. Key country dynamics

9.7.5.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.7.5.3. Competitive scenario

9.7.5.4. South Korea market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.7.6. Singapore

9.7.6.1. Key country dynamics

9.7.6.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.7.6.3. Competitive scenario

9.7.6.4. Singapore market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.8. Latin America

9.8.1. Brazil

9.8.1.1. Key country dynamics

9.8.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.8.1.3. Competitive scenario

9.8.1.4. Brazil market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.8.2. Argentina

9.8.2.1. Key country dynamics

9.8.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.8.2.3. Competitive scenario

9.8.2.4. Argentina market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.9. MEA

9.9.1. South Africa

9.9.1.1. Key country dynamics

9.9.1.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.9.1.3. Competitive scenario

9.9.1.4. South Africa market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.9.2. Saudi Arabia

9.9.2.1. Key country dynamics

9.9.2.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.9.2.3. Competitive scenario

9.9.2.4. Saudi Arabia market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.9.3. UAE

9.9.3.1. Key country dynamics

9.9.3.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.9.3.3. Competitive scenario

9.9.3.4. UAE market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.9.4. Kuwait

9.9.4.1. Key country dynamics

9.9.4.2. Regulatory framework/ reimbursement structure

9.9.4.3. Competitive scenario

9.9.4.4. Kuwait market estimates and forecasts 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

10.2. Company/Competition Categorization

10.3. Innovators

10.4. Vendor Landscape

10.4.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

10.4.2. Key customers

10.4.3. Key company market share analysis, 2025

10.4.4. Medadvisor Solutions

10.4.4.1. Company overview

10.4.4.2. Financial performance

10.4.4.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.4.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.5. Innovaccer Inc.

10.4.5.1. Company overview

10.4.5.2. Financial performance

10.4.5.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.5.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.6. EnlivenHealth (Omnicell)

10.4.6.1. Company overview

10.4.6.2. Financial performance

10.4.6.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.6.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.7. EmpiRx Health

10.4.7.1. Company overview

10.4.7.2. Financial performance

10.4.7.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.7.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.8. IBM.

10.4.8.1. Company overview

10.4.8.2. Financial performance

10.4.8.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.8.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.9. Huma

10.4.9.1. Company overview

10.4.9.2. Financial performance

10.4.9.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.9.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.10. mPulse Mobile

10.4.10.1. Company overview

10.4.10.2. Financial performance

10.4.10.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.10.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.11. AllazoHealth

10.4.11.1. Company overview

10.4.11.2. Financial performance

10.4.11.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.11.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.12. P360

10.4.12.1. Company overview

10.4.12.2. Financial performance

10.4.12.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.12.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.13. Brand Engagement Network, Inc.

10.4.13.1. Company overview

10.4.13.2. Financial performance

10.4.13.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.13.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.14. Oracle

10.4.14.1. Company overview

10.4.14.2. Financial performance

10.4.14.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.14.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.15. Nuance Communications Inc. (Microsoft)

10.4.15.1. Company overview

10.4.15.2. Financial performance

10.4.15.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.15.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.16. Health Catalyst

10.4.16.1. Company overview

10.4.16.2. Financial performance

10.4.16.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.16.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.17. Ada Health GmbH

10.4.17.1. Company overview

10.4.17.2. Financial performance

10.4.17.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.17.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.18. Aiva Inc.

10.4.18.1. Company overview

10.4.18.2. Financial performance

10.4.18.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.18.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.19. Claritas Rx

10.4.19.1. Company overview

10.4.19.2. Financial performance

10.4.19.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.19.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.20. AiCure

10.4.20.1. Company overview

10.4.20.2. Financial performance

10.4.20.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.20.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.21. UST Global Inc.

10.4.21.1. Company overview

10.4.21.2. Financial performance

10.4.21.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.21.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.22. ZS

10.4.22.1. Company overview

10.4.22.2. Financial performance

10.4.22.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.22.4. Strategic initiatives

10.4.23. IQVIA, Inc.

10.4.23.1. Company overview

10.4.23.2. Financial performance

10.4.23.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.23.4. Strategic initiatives

List of Tables [147]

List of Figures [110]

Companies Featured



Medadvisor Solutions

Innovaccer, Inc.

EnlivenHealth

EmpiRx Health, LLC.

IBM

Huma

mPulse Mobile

AllazoHealth

P360

Brand Engagement Network, Inc.

Oracle

Nuance Communications, Inc. (Microsoft)

Health Catalyst

Ada Health GmbH

Aiva, Inc.

Claritas Rx

AiCure

UST Global Inc

ZS IQVIA Inc

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