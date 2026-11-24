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Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. In-vitro Fertilization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. in vitro fertilization market was valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 6.2 billion in 2026 to USD 8.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the rising prevalence of infertility and growing utilization of assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), published in December 2025, indicates that 1.6% of women aged 20-49 years in the U.S. used in vitro fertilization (IVF) or other ART procedures during 2022-2023. This utilization highlights sustained demand for fertility treatments and the expanding role of IVF services in addressing reproductive health challenges.

Additional factors influencing U.S. IVF market growth include developments in embryo culture, cryopreservation, imaging systems, sperm analysis, micromanipulation, and laboratory workflow technologies. Continued investment in fertility clinics, specialized equipment, disposable devices, and culture media is expected to support treatment capacity and operational efficiency across the sector.

U.S. In-vitro Fertilization Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue trends and market opportunities across instruments, procedure types, and end-use categories from 2021 to 2033. It also examines competitive positioning, emerging industry developments, product innovation, and factors expected to influence demand throughout the forecast period.

Instrument Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Disposable devices

Culture media

Cryopreservation media

Embryo culture media

Ovum processing media

Sperm processing media

Capital equipment

Sperm analyzer systems

Imaging systems

Ovum aspiration pumps

Micromanipulator systems

Incubators

Gas analyzers

Laser systems

Cryosystems

Sperm separation devices

IVF cabinets

Anti-vibration tables

Witness systems Other instruments

Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Fresh donor

Frozen donor

Fresh non-donor Frozen non-donor

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Fertility clinics Hospitals and other settings

Fertility clinics represent a central component of the U.S. IVF market, supported by specialized treatment capabilities, laboratory infrastructure, and patient demand for assisted reproductive services. Hospitals and other healthcare settings also contribute to market expansion by providing access to reproductive care and related clinical services.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess market performance across major segments, technologies, procedures, and care settings.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the presence, positioning, and strategic activity of key U.S. IVF market participants.

Market forecasts: Review revenue estimates and projections designed to support planning, investment evaluation, and market assessment.

Growth opportunity analysis: Identify developing opportunities across IVF instruments, consumables, procedures, and end-use settings.

Industry trend assessment: Examine technological, clinical, and commercial developments shaping the future of fertility treatment. Actionable recommendations: Apply market insights to strategic decision-making, product development, competitive planning, and revenue growth initiatives.

The report provides market intelligence for organizations seeking to understand the outlook for the U.S. in vitro fertilization market. It includes segment revenue forecasts, market share analysis, competitive strategy insights, trend assessments, and product innovation coverage to help industry participants evaluate opportunities and respond to evolving demand for IVF and assisted reproductive technology services.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Variables, Trends & Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Lineage Outlook

1.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

1.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

1.3. Market Dynamics

1.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

1.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

1.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

1.3.4. Market Challenges Analysis

1.4. Business Environment Analysis

1.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

1.4.1.1. Supplier Power

1.4.1.2. Buyer Power

1.4.1.3. Substitution Threat

1.4.1.4. Threat of New Entrant

1.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

1.4.2. PESTLE Analysis

1.5. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Work Force Analysis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Component Snapshot

2.3. Delivery Mode Snapshot

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Segment Analysis, Instrument, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.1. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market: Instrument Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2025 & 2033

3.2. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Instrument Segment Dashboard, 2021 - 2033

3.2.1. Disposable Devices

3.2.1.1. Disposable Devices Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.2. Culture Media

3.2.2.1. Culture Media Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.2.2. Cryopreservation Media

3.2.2.2.1. Cryopreservation Media Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.2.3. Embryo Culture Media

3.2.2.3.1. Embryo Culture Media Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.2.4. Ovum Processing Media

3.2.2.4.1. Ovum Processing Media Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.2.5. Sperm Processing Media

3.2.2.5.1. Sperm Processing Media Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3. Equipment

3.2.3.1. Equipment Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.2. Sperm Analyzer

3.2.3.2.1. Sperm Analyzer Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.3. Imaging Systems

3.2.3.3.1. Imaging Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.4. Ovum Aspiration Pumps

3.2.3.4.1. Ovum Aspiration Pumps Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.5. Micromanipulator Systems

3.2.3.5.1. Micromanipulator Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.6. Incubators

3.2.3.6.1. Incubators Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.7. Gas Analyzers

3.2.3.7.1. Gas Analyzers Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.8. Laser Systems

3.2.3.8.1. Laser Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.9. Cryosystems

3.2.3.9.1. Cryosystems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.10. Sperm Separation Devices

3.2.3.10.1. Sperm Separation Devices Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.11. IVF Cabinets

3.2.3.11.1. IVF Cabinets Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.12. Anti-vibration Tables

3.2.3.12.1. Anti-vibration Tables Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.13. Witness Systems

3.2.3.13.1. Witness Systems Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

3.2.3.14. Other

3.2.3.14.1. Other Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 4. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Segment Analysis, Procedure Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.1. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market: Procedure Type Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2025 & 2033

4.2. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Procedure Type Segment Dashboard, 2021 - 2033

4.2.1. Fresh Donor

4.2.1.1. Fresh Donor Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Frozen Donor

4.2.2.1. Frozen Donor Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Fresh Non-Donor

4.2.3.1. Fresh Non-Donor Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Frozen Non-Donor

4.2.4.1. Frozen Non-Donor Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market Segment Analysis, End-use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.1. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market: End-use Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.2. U.S. In Vitro Fertilization Market End-use Segment Dashboard, 2021 - 2033

5.2.1. Fertility Clinics

5.2.1.1. Fertility Clinics Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Hospitals & Other Settings

5.2.2.1. Hospitals & Other Settings Market, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization

6.3. Company Profiles

6.3.1. Bayer AG

6.3.1.1. Company Overview

6.3.1.2. Financial Performance

6.3.1.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.2. Cook Medical LLC

6.3.2.1. Company Overview

6.3.2.2. Financial Performance

6.3.2.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.3. EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck KGaA)

6.3.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.3.2. Financial Performance

6.3.3.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.4. Ferring B.V.

6.3.4.1. Company Overview

6.3.4.2. Financial Performance

6.3.4.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.5. FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

6.3.5.1. Company Overview

6.3.5.2. Financial Performance

6.3.5.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.6. Genea Biomedx

6.3.6.1. Company Overview

6.3.6.2. Financial Performance

6.3.6.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.7. Merck & Co., Inc.

6.3.7.1. Company Overview

6.3.7.2. Financial Performance

6.3.7.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.8. The Cooper Companies, Inc.

6.3.8.1. Company Overview

6.3.8.2. Financial Performance

6.3.8.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.3.9.1. Company Overview

6.3.9.2. Financial Performance

6.3.9.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.10. Vitrolife

6.3.10.1. Company Overview

6.3.10.2. Financial Performance

6.3.10.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.11. Nova IVF

6.3.11.1. Company Overview

6.3.11.2. Financial Performance

6.3.11.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.12. RMA Network (Reproductive Medicine Associates)

6.3.12.1. Company Overview

6.3.12.2. Financial Performance

6.3.12.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.3.13. U.S. Fertility

6.3.13.1. Company Overview

6.3.13.2. Financial Performance

6.3.13.3. Product/ Service Benchmarking

6.3.13.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [5]

List of Figures [51]

Companies Featured



Bayer AG

Cook Medical LLC

EMD Serono, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

Genea Biomedx

EMD Serono, Inc. (Merck KGaA)

Merck & Co., Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitrolife

Nova IVF

RMA Network (Reproductive Medicine Associates) U.S. Fertility

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