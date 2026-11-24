MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Laser coding cuts consumable costs, while automation and IoT integration reduce errors, downtime and total cost of ownership while strengthening traceability.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Batch Coding Machines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, - Global Opportunity Analysis & Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global batch coding machines market is projected to reach USD 10.98 billion by 2036, up from USD 5.50 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2026-2036, according to the report. Market growth is being driven by stricter product traceability, serialization, labeling, and anti-counterfeiting requirements across major manufacturing economies.

Regulations such as the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and the European Union Falsified Medicines Directive (EU FMD) are encouraging manufacturers to replace basic contact-type coders with advanced non-contact and automated coding systems. Demand is also rising for high-precision equipment capable of supporting unit-level serialization, permanent marking, and real-time production data exchange.

Manufacturing facilities are increasingly integrating batch coding machines into automated production lines, enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, and manufacturing execution systems (MES). Industry 4.0 adoption is further supporting demand for smart, IoT-enabled coding systems with remote diagnostics, centralized monitoring, and scalable connectivity.

The market is also experiencing a shift toward laser coding machines as manufacturers seek permanent, tamper-evident marks and reduced dependence on inks and ribbons. Laser systems are gaining traction due to sustainability initiatives, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and growing requirements for high-contrast codes that support anti-counterfeiting and traceability programs.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By product type, continuous inkjet (CIJ) coding machines are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Their high-speed performance, substrate compatibility, and ability to code curved or irregular surfaces support extensive adoption across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrial production lines. Laser coding machines are projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036 as manufacturers prioritize consumable-free operation, permanent marks, and sustainability.

By automation level, automatic batch coding machines are expected to hold the largest share in 2026 and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Adoption is supported by the expansion of automated packaging lines, the need to reduce human error and downtime, and increasing integration with conveyor systems, packaging equipment, ERP platforms, and MES infrastructure.

By application, primary packaging is forecast to lead the market in 2026. Demand is supported by requirements for batch numbers, expiry dates, and serialization codes on flexible films, rigid plastic bottles, glass vials, metal cans, and other individual product containers. Secondary packaging is expected to achieve the fastest growth as manufacturers, distributors, and retailers increase carton-level and shipper-level tracking to improve inventory visibility and combat counterfeiting.

By end-use industry, food & beverage is anticipated to represent the largest market share in 2026 due to the high production volumes of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and continuous demand for date marking and lot identification. Pharmaceutical & healthcare is projected to post the highest CAGR as global serialization and track-and-trace mandates expand across medicine production and distribution networks.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global batch coding machines market in 2026. The region benefits from stringent labeling and traceability regulations, including the DSCSA and the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), as well as widespread use of high-speed automated production lines in pharmaceutical and food processing facilities. Strong adoption of smart manufacturing technologies is also increasing demand for networked and IoT-enabled coding equipment.

Europe remains a significant market due to the EU FMD, Regulation (EU) No 1169/2011, and regional sustainability objectives. Manufacturers are increasing their use of laser coding systems and other consumable-free solutions, while automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and luxury goods companies continue investing in secure product identification and brand protection.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest regional growth through 2036. Expanding manufacturing capacity in China, India, and Southeast Asia, combined with export-oriented production, is encouraging businesses to adopt international coding and serialization standards. Growth in FMCG and pharmaceutical consumption, along with government initiatives focused on food safety and drug traceability, is creating additional market opportunities.

Latin America is gaining momentum as manufacturers in Brazil and Mexico modernize packaging lines and adopt automated coding solutions. Demand is particularly strong among food, beverage, and cosmetics producers seeking cost-effective systems that support operational efficiency, consumer safety, and broader distribution networks.

The Middle East & Africa market is benefiting from investments in economic diversification, food security, pharmaceutical production, and local manufacturing. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expanding production infrastructure, while broader adoption of international traceability standards is strengthening demand for advanced coding and marking systems.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global batch coding machines market include Videojet Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Markem-Imaje SAS (France), Domino Printing Sciences plc (U.K.), Linx Printing Technologies Ltd. (U.K.), Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Matthews Marking Systems (U.S.), Leibinger Group (Germany), Macsa ID S.A. (Spain), Control Print Limited (India), REA Elektronik GmbH (Germany), cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Diagraph Corporation (U.S.), and Zanasi S.r.l. (Italy).

Report Coverage



Product type: Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Coding Machines, Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) Coding Machines, Laser Coding Machines, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO) Machines, Hot Stamp Coders, and other product types

Automation level: Automatic Batch Coding Machines, Semi-Automatic Batch Coding Machines, and Manual Batch Coding Machines

Application: Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, and Tertiary Packaging

End-use industry: Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Chemical & Industrial, and other end-use industries Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

The report evaluates historical and forecast market revenue, growth drivers, competitive developments, emerging opportunities, country-level trends, and demand across major product, automation, application, and end-use segments. It also assesses how regulatory compliance, smart manufacturing, sustainability, serialization, and supply chain visibility are shaping the long-term outlook for the global batch coding machines market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Country/Region Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom Up Approach

2.3.2 Top Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis by Product Type

3.3 Market Analysis by Automation Level

3.4 Market Analysis by Application

3.5 Market Analysis by End use Industry

3.6 Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Expanding Regulatory Mandates for Product Traceability and Serialization Across Pharmaceutical and Food Manufacturing

4.2.2 Accelerating Adoption of Automated Production Lines Driving Inline Coding System Integration

4.2.3 Growing Anti Counterfeiting Requirements Compelling Adoption of High Security Coding Solutions

4.2.4 Rising FMCG and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity in Emerging Markets Creating New Volume Demand

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Cost of Advanced Non Contact Coding Systems Limiting Adoption Among Small and Medium Manufacturers

4.3.2 Technical Complexity of Integrating Coding Systems with Legacy Packaging Line Control Infrastructure

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Accelerating Shift Toward Laser Coding Systems Creating Growth Opportunity for Consumable Free Technology Providers

4.4.2 Industry 4.0 Integration and Smart Coding Driving Demand for IoT Enabled Networked Coding Platforms

4.4.3 Expansion of Pharmaceutical Serialization Frameworks Across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Variability in Coding Performance Across Diverse Packaging Substrates and Production Environment Conditions

4.5.2 After Sales Service Infrastructure Gaps in Emerging Markets Limiting Advanced System Adoption

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Batch Coding Machines Market, by Product Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) Coding Machines

5.3 Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) Coding Machines

5.4 Laser Coding Machines

5.4.1 CO2 Laser Coding Machines

5.4.2 Fiber Laser Coding Machines

5.4.3 UV Laser Coding Machines

5.5 Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO) Machines

5.6 Hot Stamp Coders

5.7 Other Product Types

6. Batch Coding Machines Market, by Automation Level

6.1 Overview

6.2 Automatic Batch Coding Machines

6.3 Semi Automatic Batch Coding Machines

6.4 Manual Batch Coding Machines

7. Batch Coding Machines Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Primary Packaging

7.2.1 Flexible Films & Pouches

7.2.2 Rigid Plastic Bottles & Containers

7.2.3 Glass Bottles & Vials

7.2.4 Metal Cans & Tubes

7.3 Secondary Packaging

7.3.1 Folding Cartons

7.3.2 Corrugated Shipper Cartons

7.4 Tertiary Packaging

8. Batch Coding Machines Market, by End use Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Food & Beverage

8.3 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

8.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.5 Electronics & Electrical

8.6 Automotive

8.7 Chemical & Industrial

8.8 Other End use Industries

9. Batch Coding Machines Market, by Geography

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Netherlands

9.3.7 Poland

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Rest of MEA

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Growth Strategies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4 Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1 Industry Leaders

10.4.2 Market Differentiators

10.4.3 Vanguards

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

10.5 Market Share/Ranking Analysis (2025)

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Videojet Technologies Inc.

11.2 Markem Imaje SAS

11.3 Domino Printing Sciences plc

11.4 Linx Printing Technologies Ltd.

11.5 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

11.6 Keyence Corporation

11.7 Matthews Marking Systems

11.8 Leibinger Group

11.9 Macsa ID S.A.

11.10 Control Print Limited

11.11 REA Elektronik GmbH

11.12 cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

11.13 Squid Ink Manufacturing Inc.

11.14 Diagraph Corporation

11.15 Zanasi S.r.l.

11.16 Others

12. Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire

12.2 Available Customization Options

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