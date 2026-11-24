MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drive ROI through Subscription-based and Pay-per-Consultation models, digital access, and convenient remote veterinary care for underserved pet owners.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pet Teleconsultation Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet teleconsultation services market was valued at USD 400.9 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 445.3 million in 2026 to USD 1.29 billion by 2033. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasing pet ownership, pet humanization, and demand for convenient, accessible veterinary care.

North America led the pet teleconsultation services market with a revenue share of 37.3% in 2025. The region's position reflects strong digital adoption, established veterinary infrastructure, high household pet ownership, and increasing acceptance of remote veterinary consultations. Market opportunities are also emerging across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa as digital pet healthcare services become more widely available.

Smartphone adoption, digital healthcare platforms, and video consultation technologies are making it easier for pet owners to connect remotely with veterinary professionals. These services are particularly valuable in underserved locations where access to veterinary clinics may be limited. Demand is also increasing for routine health consultations, urgent care assessments, preventive care, chronic condition management, and post-treatment follow-ups.

The report provides revenue forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels and examines industry trends across market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers pets, service types, consultation modes, delivery modes, payment models, end users, and geographic markets.

Market Segmentation



Pet: Dogs, cats, and others.

Service Type: General Health Consultation, Teletriage and Urgent Care Assessment, Follow-up and Chronic Care Management, Preventive Health and Wellness Consultations, and Other Specialized Consultations.

Consultation Mode: Video Consultation, Audio/Phone Consultation, and Text/Chat-based Consultation.

Delivery Mode: Dedicated Veterinary Teleconsultation Providers, Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals, and Integrated Pet Care Platforms.

Payment Model: Pay-per-Consultation and Subscription-based services. End Use: Individual Pet Owners, Animal Shelters and Rescue Organizations, and Other Institutional Pet Care Providers.

Dogs and cats represent key pet segments as owners increasingly seek timely veterinary guidance through digital channels. Video Consultation is expected to remain an important consultation mode because it supports direct visual interaction between pet owners and veterinary professionals. Audio/Phone Consultation and Text/Chat-based Consultation provide additional communication options based on the urgency and nature of each case.

Delivery channels include specialist teleconsultation companies, veterinary clinics and hospitals, and broader digital pet care platforms. The availability of Pay-per-Consultation and Subscription-based models enables providers to address different consumer preferences while creating opportunities for recurring revenue, customer retention, and expanded service portfolios.

Regional Coverage

The report evaluates North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market estimates and forecasts across major segments and geographic regions.

Analysis of growth opportunities, emerging trends, and factors influencing pet teleconsultation adoption.

Competitive landscape insights, including the market presence and strategies of key participants.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning.

Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue opportunities and informing strategic business decisions. Coverage of product innovation, competitive strategy, and market share developments.

The report supports veterinary service providers, digital healthcare companies, pet care platforms, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to understand the commercial outlook for remote veterinary care. Its market intelligence can assist organizations in evaluating expansion opportunities, refining digital service strategies, assessing competitive positioning, and responding to evolving pet owner expectations through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Pet

1.2.2. Service Type

1.2.3. Consultation Mode

1.2.4. Delivery Mode

1.2.5. Payment Model

1.2.6. End Use

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing Adoption of Digital Veterinary Healthcare Services

3.2.1.2. Increasing Pet Ownership and Pet Humanization

3.2.1.3. Rising Demand for Convenient and Accessible Veterinary Care

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Limitations in Physical Examination and Diagnostic Capabilities

3.2.2.2. Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Analysis, 2025

3.5. Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Pet Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market by Pet, Segment Dashboard

4.2. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Pet Movement Analysis

4.3. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, Pet, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Cats

4.4.1. Cats Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Dogs

4.5.1. Dogs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market by Service Type, Segment Dashboard

5.2. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Service Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, Service Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. General Health Consultation

5.4.1. General Health Consultation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Teletriage and Urgent Care Assessment

5.5.1. Teletriage and Urgent Care Assessment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Follow-up and Chronic Care Management

5.6.1. Follow-up and Chronic Care Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Preventive Health and Wellness Consultations

5.7.1. Preventive Health and Wellness Consultations Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Other Specialized Consultations

5.8.1. Other Specialized Consultations Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Consultation Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market by Consultation Mode, Segment Dashboard

6.2. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Consultation Mode Movement Analysis

6.3. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, Consultation Mode, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Video Consultation

6.4.1. Video Consultation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Audio/Phone Consultation

6.5.1. Audio/Phone Consultation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Text/Chat-based Consultation

6.6.1. Text/Chat-based Consultation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market by Delivery Mode, Segment Dashboard

7.2. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Delivery Mode Movement Analysis

7.3. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, Delivery Mode, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Dedicated Veterinary Teleconsultation Providers

7.4.1. Dedicated Veterinary Teleconsultation Providers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals

7.5.1. Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Integrated Pet Care Platforms

7.6.1. Integrated Pet Care Platforms Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Payment Model Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market by Payment Model, Segment Dashboard

8.2. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Payment Model Movement Analysis

8.3. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, Payment Model, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Pay-per-Consultation

8.4.1. Pay-per-Consultation Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Subscription-based

8.5.1. Subscription-based Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market by End Use, Segment Dashboard

9.2. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: End Use Movement Analysis

9.3. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Individual Pet Owners

9.4.1. Individual Pet Owners Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Animal Shelters and Rescue Organizations

9.5.1. Animal Shelters and Rescue Organizations Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Other Institutional Pet Care Providers

9.6.1. Other Institutional Pet Care Providers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Pet Teleconsultation Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Dashboard

10.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

10.3. North America

10.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.2. U.S. - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.3. Canada - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.4. Mexico - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.2. UK - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.3. Germany - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.4. France - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.5. Italy - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.6. Spain - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.7. Denmark - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.8. Sweden - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.9. Norway - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5. Asia Pacific

10.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.2. Japan - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.3. China - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.4. India - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.5. Australia - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.6. Thailand - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.7. South Korea - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6. Latin America

10.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.2. Brazil - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.3. Argentina - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7. MEA

10.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.2. South Africa - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.3. UAE - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.4. Saudi Arabia - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.5. Kuwait - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.6. Qatar - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.7. Oman - Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Key Participant Categorization

11.1.1. Market Leaders

11.1.2. Emerging Players

11.2. Market Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

11.3. Company Profiles

11.3.1. Supertails - Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

11.3.2. VetLive - Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

11.3.3. PawVerse Pets. - Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

11.3.4. Vetezy - Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

11.3.5. Tertiary Care Pvt. Ltd. - Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

11.3.6. Crown Vet - Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

11.3.7. Vetic.in - Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

11.3.8. Dr. Gorhe's Pet Clinic - Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

11.3.9. PradaTech Pvt Ltd. - Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

11.3.10. Patmypets - Company Overview, Financial Performance, Service Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [197]

List of Figures [105]

Companies Featured



Supertails

VetLive

PawVerse Pets

Vetezy

Tertiary Care Pvt. Ltd.

Crown Vet

Vetic. in

Dr. Gorhe's Pet Clinic

PradaTech Pvt Ltd. Patmypets

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