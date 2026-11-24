MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on mandatory donor screening, rising transfusion activity and automated serology adoption with segment insights and actionable revenue strategies.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Blood Bank Serology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood bank serology market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.6 billion in 2026 to USD 5.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for 41.3% of total revenue.

Market growth is supported by mandatory blood donor screening requirements, sustained demand for blood grouping and compatibility testing, increasing transfusion volumes, and the growing adoption of automated serology systems. Blood banks, hospitals, transfusion laboratories, plasma collection facilities, and independent testing laboratories continue to invest in technologies that improve screening accuracy, processing capacity, traceability, and operational efficiency.

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates current blood bank serology market trends, growth opportunities, competitive conditions, and strategic developments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers testing area, product, technology, end use, and region, enabling organizations to assess demand patterns and identify potential revenue opportunities across the global market.

Testing Area Analysis

The testing area assessment includes immunohematology serology and transfusion-transmissible infection serology. Immunohematology applications cover ABO & Rh blood grouping, red blood cell phenotyping, red blood cell antibody screening and identification, serologic crossmatching, direct antiglobulin testing, and other specialized procedures. Transfusion-transmissible infection testing encompasses HIV Combo (Ag/Ab), Anti-HCV, HBsAg, Anti-HBc, Syphilis (Treponema pallidum), HTLV I/II, Anti-CMV, Anti-T. Cruzi (Chagas), and other markers required by relevant screening protocols.

Product and Technology Analysis

Product categories examined in the report include reagents & consumables, instruments & systems, and software and services. Recurrent demand for testing materials, combined with laboratory automation and digital workflow integration, is expected to influence purchasing strategies throughout the forecast period.

The technology analysis covers immunoassay platforms, including ELISA/EIA, CLIA/CMIA, ECLIA, FIA, and other immunoassays. It also evaluates agglutination methods such as hemagglutination, latex/particle agglutination, and other agglutination technologies. Additional categories include column agglutination / gel technology, Solid-Phase Technology, immunofluorescence, immunochromatography / lateral flow, Complement-Based Assays, and other technologies.

End Use and Regional Coverage

Key end users include blood banks & blood centers, Hospital-Based Blood Banks & Transfusion Laboratories, plasma fractionation laboratories, Reference/Independent Testing Laboratories, and other end users such as academic institutes.

Regional coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait. This geographic assessment supports evaluation of regional screening requirements, healthcare infrastructure, technology adoption, and commercial potential.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed blood bank serology market estimates and forecasts across major segments and countries

Analysis of industry trends, growth drivers, emerging opportunities, and market constraints

Competitive landscape insights covering key participants, market presence, and strategic positioning

Segment and regional revenue forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning

Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue streams and guiding business decisions Coverage of product innovation and technology developments influencing future competition

The report is designed to help manufacturers, healthcare organizations, diagnostic companies, investors, and other stakeholders evaluate market opportunities, refine competitive strategies, and make informed decisions in the evolving global blood bank serology market.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Testing Area Segment

1.2.2. Product Segment

1.2.3. Technology Segment

1.2.4. End Use Segment

1.3. Information Analysis

1.3.1. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Primary Research

1.6. Market Model

1.7. Total Market: CAGR Calculation

1.8. Objectives

1.8.1. Objective 1

1.8.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape

Chapter 3. Global Blood Bank Serology Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Global Blood Bank Serology Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Global Blood Bank Serology Market: Testing Area Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Global Blood Bank Serology Market Testing Area Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Blood Bank Serology Market Size & Trend Analysis by Testing Area, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Immunohematology Serology

4.4.1. Immunohematology Serology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. ABO & Rh Blood Grouping

4.4.2.1. ABO & Rh Blood Grouping Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Red Blood Cell Phenotyping

4.4.3.1. Red Blood Cell Phenotyping Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Red Blood Cell Antibody Screening

4.4.4.1. Red Blood Cell Antibody Screening Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Red Blood Cell Antibody Identification

4.4.5.1. Red Blood Cell Antibody Identification Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.6. Serologic Crossmatching

4.4.6.1. Serologic Crossmatching Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.7. Direct Antiglobulin Testing

4.4.7.1. Direct Antiglobulin Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.8. Other Specialized Immunohematology Serology

4.4.8.1. Other Specialized Immunohematology Serology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Transfusion-Transmissible Infection Serology

4.5.1. Transfusion-Transmissible Infection Serology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. HIV Combo (Ag/Ab)

4.5.2.1. HIV Combo (Ag/Ab) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Anti-HCV

4.5.3.1. Anti-HCV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. HBsAg

4.5.4.1. HBsAg Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Anti-HBc

4.5.5.1. Anti-HBc Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.6. Treponema pallidum

4.5.6.1. Treponema pallidum Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.7. HTLV I/II

4.5.7.1. HTLV I/II Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.8. Anti-CMV

4.5.8.1. Anti-CMV Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.9. Anti-T. Cruzi (Chagas)

4.5.9.1. Anti-T. Cruzi (Chagas) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.10. Other Markers

4.5.10.1. Other Markers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Global Blood Bank Serology Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Global Blood Bank Serology Market Product Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Blood Bank Serology Market Size & Trend Analysis by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Reagents & Consumables

5.4.1. Reagents & Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Instruments & Systems

5.5.1. Instruments & Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Software and Services

5.6.1. Software and Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Blood Bank Serology Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Global Blood Bank Serology Market Technology Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Blood Bank Serology Market Size & Trend Analysis by Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Immunoassay

6.4.1. Immunoassay Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. ELISA/EIA

6.4.2.1. ELISA/EIA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.3. CLIA/CMIA

6.4.3.1. CLIA/CMIA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.4. ECLIA

6.4.4.1. ECLIA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.5. FIA

6.4.5.1. FIA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.6. Other Immunoassays

6.4.6.1. Other Immunoassays Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Agglutination

6.5.1. Agglutination Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Hemagglutination

6.5.2.1. Hemagglutination Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Latex/Particle Agglutination

6.5.3.1. Latex/Particle Agglutination Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.4. Other Agglutination

6.5.4.1. Other Agglutination Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Column Agglutination / Gel Technology

6.6.1. Column Agglutination / Gel Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Solid-Phase Technology

6.7.1. Solid-Phase Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.8. Immunofluorescence

6.8.1. Immunofluorescence Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.9. Immunochromatography / Lateral Flow

6.9.1. Immunochromatography / Lateral Flow Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.10. Complement-Based Assays

6.10.1. Complement-Based Assays Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.11. Other Technologies

6.11.1. Other Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Blood Bank Serology Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Global Blood Bank Serology Market End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Global Blood Bank Serology Market Size & Trend Analysis by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Blood Banks & Blood Centers

7.4.1. Blood Banks & Blood Centers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Hospital-Based Blood Banks & Transfusion Laboratories

7.5.1. Hospital-Based Blood Banks & Transfusion Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Plasma Fractionation Laboratories

7.6.1. Plasma Fractionation Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Reference/Independent Testing Laboratories

7.7.1. Reference/Independent Testing Laboratories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Other End Users (Academic Institutes, etc.)

7.8.1. Other End Users Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Blood Bank Serology Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis, 2021 to 2033

8.3. Country Analysis Framework

8.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

8.3.2. Regulatory Framework/Reimbursement Structure

8.3.3. Competitive Scenario

8.3.4. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. North America

8.4.1. U.S.

8.4.2. Canada

8.4.3. Mexico

8.5. Europe

8.5.1. UK

8.5.2. Germany

8.5.3. France

8.5.4. Italy

8.5.5. Spain

8.5.6. Norway

8.5.7. Sweden

8.5.8. Denmark

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. Japan

8.6.2. China

8.6.3. India

8.6.4. Australia

8.6.5. South Korea

8.6.6. Thailand

8.7. Latin America

8.7.1. Brazil

8.7.2. Argentina

8.8. MEA

8.8.1. South Africa

8.8.2. Saudi Arabia

8.8.3. UAE

8.8.4. Kuwait

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company/Competition Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025

9.4. List of Key Certification Providers/Scheme Owners

9.5. Company Profile Framework

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product and Testing Area Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Company Profiles

9.6.1. QuidelOrtho Corporation

9.6.2. Immucor, Inc.

9.6.3. Grifols, S.A.

9.6.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.6.5. Abbott Laboratories

9.6.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.6.7. DiaSorin S.p.A.

9.6.8. DIAGAST

9.6.9. AliveDx Suisse S.A.

9.6.10. Fujirebio Holdings, Inc.

9.6.11. Fortress Diagnostics Limited

9.6.12. BAG Diagnostics GmbH

9.6.13. Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited

List of Tables [120]

List of Figures [97]

Companies Featured



QuidelOrtho Corporation

Immucor, Inc. (Werfen)

Grifols, S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

DIAGAST

AliveDx Suisse S.A. (ALBA)

Fujirebio Holdings, Inc.

Fortress Diagnostics Limited

BAG Diagnostics GmbH Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited

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