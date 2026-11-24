MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market, Key Company Profiles, Market Dynamics, Trends and Recent Developments - Global Forecast to 2034" has been added tooffering.

The global colorectal cancer screening tests market was valued at US$ 16.87 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 29.75 billion by 2034. Market growth is being driven by rising awareness of preventive healthcare, expansion of population-based screening programs, advances in diagnostic technologies, and greater emphasis on early detection and intervention.

Improved test accuracy, convenience, and accessibility are encouraging broader screening participation. Favorable government initiatives, updated clinical guidelines, and supportive reimbursement policies are also reducing adoption barriers and strengthening the integration of colorectal cancer screening into routine preventive care. Screening is generally recommended for average-risk adults beginning at age 45, while individuals with elevated risk may require earlier or more frequent testing.

The increasing incidence of colorectal cancer remains a major demand driver. The American Cancer Society estimates that the United States will record 158,850 new colorectal cancer cases and 55,230 related deaths in 2026. At the same time, the growing incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer is prompting healthcare systems to reconsider traditional age-based strategies and place greater emphasis on earlier risk assessment, wider participation, and long-term prevention.

Diagnostic Innovation and Competitive Outlook

The colorectal cancer screening tests market includes Stool-based tests, colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, CT colonography, and other emerging technologies. Innovation is focused on increasing diagnostic performance, improving patient adherence, reducing procedural burden, and expanding access to non-invasive screening.

Exact Sciences launched Cologuard Plus in March 2025 for average-risk adults aged 45 and older. The FDA-approved, non-invasive multi-target stool DNA test demonstrated 95% sensitivity for colorectal cancer and 94% specificity. It may also reduce unnecessary follow-up colonoscopies by up to 40% compared with the original Cologuard test.

Guardant Health's Shield represents another significant development in blood-based screening. Approved by the FDA on July 26, 2024, Shield became the first FDA-approved blood-based colorectal cancer screening test for average-risk adults aged 45 and older. In March 2026, Guardant Health announced that Shield had become widely accessible for physician ordering through Quest Diagnostics' nationwide network, including existing Quest accounts and electronic health record systems.

Geneoscopy also expanded the range of non-invasive screening options when the FDA approved ColoSense in May 2024. The test is intended for average-risk adults aged 45 years and older.

Competition is increasingly determined by the ability to combine diagnostic accuracy with convenience, affordability, reimbursement access, and broad population reach. Exact Sciences, Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm, Guardant Health, Geneoscopy, and other diagnostic technology companies continue to invest in product development and commercialization.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Colonoscopy: Colonoscopy remains the largest type segment due to its high diagnostic accuracy and ability to support polyp detection, removal, biopsy, and follow-up care during the same clinical pathway. Rising colorectal cancer incidence and continued advancements in endoscopic technologies are supporting demand.

Stool-based tests: Adoption is increasing because of patient preference for non-invasive screening, simplified collection, and reduced preparation requirements. Improvements in biomarker detection, sensitivity, and testing methodologies are expected to strengthen clinical confidence and market penetration.

Flexible sigmoidoscopy: Although use has declined as colonoscopy and Stool-based testing have expanded, the procedure remains relevant for selected patient groups and healthcare settings where colonoscopy access is limited. CT colonography: Demand is supported by its less invasive approach, rapid examination time, and role in full-colon assessment, particularly for patients unable or unwilling to undergo an endoscopic procedure.

End-user Outlook

Hospitals are estimated to hold the largest share of the colorectal cancer screening tests market in 2025. Their leadership is supported by established diagnostic infrastructure, colonoscopy systems, pathology laboratories, specialized clinical expertise, and comprehensive follow-up capabilities.

Diagnostic imaging centers also represent an important end-user segment, particularly as demand grows for CT colonography and outpatient diagnostic services. Clinical laboratories are expected to benefit from the expanding use of Stool-based, molecular, and blood-based screening technologies.

Regional Market Trends



North America: North America remains the dominant regional market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement, high awareness, established screening recommendations, and the presence of leading biotechnology and medical device companies.

Europe: Steady growth is expected as population-based screening programs expand and governments promote earlier detection. Adoption of Stool-based tests and colonoscopy is supported by established national screening frameworks and organizations including United European Gastroenterology and the European Code Against Cancer.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing market. Rising healthcare expenditure, improving diagnostic access, greater awareness, and expanding screening initiatives in China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand are strengthening regional demand. Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing disease awareness, and broader access to diagnostic services are creating opportunities in Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Report Coverage

The report analyzes market size, forecasts, shares, trends, recent developments, market dynamics, and competitive conditions from 2022 to 2034. Coverage includes segmentation by type, end user, region, and country, along with Porter's Five Forces analysis and company profiles.

Types evaluated include Stool-based Tests, Colonoscopy, CT Colonography, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy, and Others. End users include Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostics Imaging Centers, and Others. Geographic coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Companies profiled include Polymedco Inc., Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Quidel Corporation, Novigenix SA, Hemosure Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, Epigenomics Inc., Olympus Corporation, Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd., Guardant Health, Inc., and Geneoscopy, Inc.

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