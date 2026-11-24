MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Key Players Paragonix Technologies (Getinge), XVIVO, Organ Recovery Systems, Waters Medical Systems / IGL Group, EBERS Medical Technology, Aferetica, Carnamedica, Preservation Solutions, HEMARINA, Bridge to Life, OrganOx (Terumo Corporation), and Sarfida Pharma

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Renal Perfusion System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global renal perfusion system market was valued at USD 47.0 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 50.7 million in 2026 to USD 83.3 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3% from 2026 to 2033. North America held the leading position in 2025, accounting for 47.4% of global revenue.

Market growth is being driven by rising demand for kidney transplantation, the limited availability of suitable donor organs, and the need to improve donor kidney preservation. Increased use of donation after circulatory death (DCD) kidneys and expanded-criteria donor kidneys is strengthening demand for advanced machine perfusion technologies. These systems support efforts to preserve organ quality and expand the number of kidneys considered suitable for transplantation.

The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease is also contributing to greater transplant demand. As transplant centers and organ procurement organizations seek to improve the utilization of available donor kidneys, renal perfusion systems are gaining importance during organ storage and transportation. Compared with static cold storage, machine perfusion may help reduce delayed graft function while supporting more consistent preservation conditions.

Technological innovation is expected to remain a major renal perfusion system market trend through 2033. Portable and transport-capable systems allow continuous kidney preservation while organs are transferred between organ procurement organizations and transplant centers. Automated hypothermic perfusion, real-time digital monitoring, remote access to perfusion data, and compact designs suitable for air transportation are improving operational flexibility. These capabilities are extending the use of renal perfusion technology beyond stationary hospital environments and supporting adoption across broader transplant networks.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and examines industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. Coverage includes technology, component, portability, end use, and region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Hypothermic Machine Perfusion Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Perfusion Systems / Devices Disposables & Consumables

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Transport-capable Systems Stationary Systems

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Organ Procurement Organizations Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina MEA: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides detailed market intelligence to support strategic planning, investment assessment, product development, and competitive positioning. It evaluates major market segments and geographic opportunities while examining the factors influencing adoption among hospitals, transplant centers, organ procurement organizations, and research institutions.



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess revenue performance, growth potential, and demand patterns across major segments and regions.

Competitive landscape: Review the market presence and strategic positioning of key participants.

Industry trends: Identify technological developments, transplant activity, and preservation requirements shaping future demand.

Revenue opportunities: Evaluate high-growth applications, regional prospects, and potential areas for commercial expansion.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to business planning, market entry, partnership development, and investment decisions. Innovation analysis: Monitor product advancements in portable systems, digital monitoring, automated perfusion, and transport-compatible technology.

Overall, the renal perfusion system market is positioned for sustained expansion as healthcare providers prioritize donor kidney preservation, transplant efficiency, and broader utilization of available organs. Continued innovation in portable machine perfusion and real-time monitoring is expected to strengthen adoption and create new opportunities for manufacturers, healthcare organizations, and transplant networks through 2033.

Companies Featured



Paragonix Technologies (Getinge)

XVIVO

Organ Recovery Systems

Waters Medical Systems / IGL Group

EBERS Medical Technology SL.

Aferetica

Carnamedica

Preservation Solutions, Inc.

HEMARINA

Bridge to Life Ltd.

OrganOx, Inc. (Terumo Corporation) Sarfida Pharma

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