MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actionable insights identify new revenue streams and guide investment in high-density mapping, contact-force sensing, and pulsed field ablation technologies

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electrophysiology Catheters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electrophysiology catheters market was valued at USD 10.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 11.5 billion in 2026 to USD 23.3 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market in 2025, accounting for 57.5% of global revenue.

Market growth is supported by the rising volume of cardiac electrophysiology procedures, expansion of specialized cardiac care facilities, increasing adoption of catheter ablation, and continued investment in advanced cardiac treatment technologies. Healthcare providers are prioritizing electrophysiology catheters that improve procedural accuracy, strengthen cardiac mapping capabilities, enhance patient safety, and reduce treatment time.

Manufacturers are advancing catheter design through greater flexibility, improved steerability, contact-force sensing, high-density mapping capabilities, and compatibility with three-dimensional electroanatomical mapping systems. The growing use of pulsed field ablation is also increasing demand for specialized ablation catheters designed to support treatment precision and procedural efficiency.

The rising prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias remains a major electrophysiology catheters market driver. Atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, supraventricular tachycardia, and ventricular tachycardia are increasing the number of patients requiring electrophysiological diagnosis and catheter-based treatment. Demand is particularly strong among older adults and patients with underlying cardiovascular conditions.

Electrophysiology catheters play a central role in recording intracardiac electrical signals, locating arrhythmia sources, mapping abnormal electrical pathways, and guiding catheter ablation. As diagnoses of persistent and recurrent arrhythmias increase, healthcare providers are performing more electrophysiology studies and interventions to improve rhythm control, reduce recurrence, manage symptoms, and limit related complications.

A 2025 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology estimated that approximately 59.0 million people worldwide were living with atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter in 2023. The research evaluated the cardiovascular disease burden across 204 countries and territories, highlighting the significant global need for arrhythmia diagnosis and treatment.

Increasing adoption of catheter ablation is further strengthening market expansion. These procedures require diagnostic catheters to record electrical activity, mapping catheters to locate abnormal pathways, and ablation catheters to deliver therapeutic energy to targeted cardiac tissue. Growing preference for minimally invasive treatment, shorter recovery periods, and targeted intervention is encouraging hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers to expand electrophysiology services.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue trends from 2021 to 2033. Market forecasts are segmented by product, application, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook



Diagnostic & Mapping Catheters

Ablation Catheters

Radiofrequency (RF)-Only

Irrigated

Non-irrigated

Cryoablation

Balloon

Focal

Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA)-Only Dual-Energy (Radiofrequency + Pulsed Field Ablation)

Application Outlook



Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrial Flutter

Ventricular Arrhythmias Other Arrhythmias

End-use Outlook



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics Others

Regional Outlook



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed electrophysiology catheters market analysis across major products, applications, end-use settings, and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of growth opportunities, emerging technologies, and industry trends

Competitive landscape insights, including the market presence and strategies of key participants

Analysis of product innovation, catheter ablation trends, and evolving treatment technologies Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue opportunities and guide business decisions

The report provides decision-makers with a structured view of market dynamics, regional performance, competitive positioning, and technology development. It also examines how three-dimensional mapping, contact-force sensing, pulsed field ablation, and other catheter innovations are influencing the future of cardiac electrophysiology procedures.

Companies Featured



Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Biotronik

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Stereotaxis Inc.

APT Medical Inc. (Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.)

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

CathRx Ltd.

Alcis

Integer Holdings Corporation MicroPort Scientific Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900