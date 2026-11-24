MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Headstart Careers, a talent advisory and experiential learning firm, placed 11 Vanderbilt University students with four New York City employers during the inaugural Fall 2026 semester of Vanderbilt University's New York City Co-Op Program. Headstart Careers supports the program as an employer and program partner, working alongside iXperience (iX).

The placements gave students hands-on, project-based roles across healthcare, finance, data analytics, engineering, consulting, artificial intelligence and law. Students worked on assignments connected to their host companies' business priorities, gaining practical experience across a range of professional environments.

Fall 2026 Placements

The 11 students in the first cohort joined four host employers, with teams ranging from one student to five. Each placement centered on project-based work tied to the host company's day-to-day priorities.

The internships were designed to give students exposure to real business challenges while allowing employers to work directly with emerging talent.

Spring 2027 Offers Already Extended

Employer interest is already extending into Spring 2027. Host companies have extended more than 10 offers to Vanderbilt students for the upcoming cycle, with responses expected in the coming weeks.

Headstart Careers is continuing to add employer partners ahead of the new semester, with internships generally running three to four months.

How the Placements Work

Headstart Careers begins by assessing each student's academic background, technical skills and career goals. The firm then works directly with the host employer to design an internship that fits both the student's development and the company's priorities.

Throughout the semester, AI-supported performance tracking, Headstart's Emotional Practical Labs and regular employer feedback help measure student development in areas such as critical thinking, communication, adaptability and leadership.

These insights inform the mentorship and guidance students receive, helping them strengthen their skills throughout the placement.

The approach is designed to give students more than professional experience alone, while helping employers provide structured feedback and mentorship throughout the internship.

Partner With Headstart Careers

Headstart Careers invites companies in finance, consulting, technology, healthcare, law and other industries to host Vanderbilt students during the Spring 2027 cycle and beyond.

Employers work directly with the Headstart team to define roles, review candidates and develop meaningful, project-based assignments aligned with their business needs.

The firm also welcomes organizations interested in broader partnerships as it expands its university-to-industry network.

About Headstart Careers

Headstart Careers is a talent advisory and experiential learning firm that connects university students with customized professional experiences across finance, consulting, technology, healthcare, law and other industries.

Using its AI-enabled assessment process, Emotional Practical Labs and a network of senior industry executives and corporate partners, Headstart Careers develops individualized internships that help students build the judgment, critical thinking and leadership skills employers value.

Learn more at headstart-careers.org.

Press Inquiries

Varun Sharat

Co-Founder of Headstart Careers

varun.sharat [at] headstart-careers.org