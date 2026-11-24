Zealand Pharma To Participate In The Citi 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Zealand Pharma to participate in the Citi 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Copenhagen, Denmark, November 24, 2026 - Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health so millions can live without limits, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 5:00pm CET (11:00am ET).
A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at , and accessible through the company's website at , where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.
About Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.
To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.
Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Learn more at .
Contacts
Eric Rojas (Investors)
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
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Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
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Rachel James-Owens (Media)
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Zealand Pharma
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Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)
Director, External Communications
Zealand Pharma
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