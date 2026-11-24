MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Led by Idealist Capital, the financing follows significant growth in SenseNet's global monitoring footprint and will accelerate continued expansion of its comprehensive wildfire detection and intelligence ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SenseNet, a global leader in multimodal wildfire detection and intelligence, today announced it has secured $43 million USD in Series B financing to continue expanding its existing operations across the US and international markets. The financing is led by Idealist Capital, with participation from Fusion Fund, Stormbreaker Ventures, Thin Line Capital, NBC and The Sitka Foundation. The round includes primary, secondary sales and debt financing.

Over the last year, SenseNet has more than tripled its global wildfire monitoring footprint from 130 million acres to more than 450 million acres, and strengthened its network of complementary, multimodal wildfire detection technologies. Today, the company has more than 5,300 ground-based sensors and AI-enabled cameras deployed across 12 countries, which enabled the early detection of more than 10,000 fires.

This rapid growth includes a significant expansion of its US customer base across California, Colorado, and Nevada, with customers including the Palo Alto, Woodside fire departments, Santa Clara County, and San Jose Water in California; Jefferson County and the City of Colorado Springs in Colorado, among others in Nevada and Hawaii.

SenseNet will use the capital to continue to build on its commercial momentum in the US, scale its international operations, grow its commercial teams and advance its full-lifecycle wildfire intelligence ecosystem.

“Wildfires are an escalating risk for critical infrastructure and the communities it serves. By bringing together detection, monitoring and risk prediction in a single platform, SenseNet gives infrastructure operators, natural resource companies and governments the intelligence they need before, during and after a fire,” said Steeve Robitaille, Co-Managing Partner at Idealist Capital.“With proven deployments in 12 countries and long-standing customer relationships, SenseNet is well positioned to accelerate its growth in the US and internationally, and we're proud to support that next chapter.”

SenseNet's expanding footprint supports those on the front lines of wildfire preparedness and early response, including fire agencies and first responders, governments, utilities, critical infrastructure and industrial operators, and private landowners, helping them detect threats earlier and act faster to protect the communities they serve.

"Wildfire protection is no longer just about detecting a fire as quickly as possible. It's about understanding what's happening, what could happen next, and giving the right people the information they need to act, said Hamed Noori, co-founder and CEO of SenseNet. "Our successful deployments across wildfire-prone countries have demonstrated the value of this integrated approach. As wildfire risks intensify across the US, this financing will help us build on that experience to better protect communities, lands, and critical infrastructure.

Unlike approaches that rely on a single detection technology, SenseNet brings together its ground-level environmental sensors, AI-enabled cameras, satellite intelligence, drone technology and predictive analytics into one multimodal detection and intelligence ecosystem, with each additional layer building a richer picture of wildfire risk.

"A wildfire is not where the problem begins. It's where the problem becomes visible," said Shahab Bahrami, co-founder and CTO of SenseNet. "Wildfires are often the result of environmental risks building over months or years. That's why our vision goes far beyond detection. We've built a multimodal ecosystem that unifies multiple sources of wildfire intelligence into one operational view. Multiple layers of advanced AI and computational models are turning this information into actionable insights to understand risks before ignition, identify wildfire threats at their earliest stages, and predict what comes next."

During the past wildfire season, SenseNet detected several fires hours before the first 911 reports, day and night, providing valuable time for emergency response. Its ecosystem integrates with existing third-party and emergency systems, enabling fire agencies, governments, utilities, and industries to strengthen wildfire protection without replacing their current infrastructure.

“Santa Clara County's varied terrain presents unique challenges for wildfire preparedness, from densely populated communities to remote hillsides and canyons. We see promise in SenseNet's potential to improve situational awareness across these landscapes, helping local agencies identify emerging threats, assess risks and coordinate a more informed response. That intelligence is essential to protecting communities, natural lands and critical infrastructure,” said Seth Schalet, CEO of the Santa Clara County FireSafe Council.

Beyond the United States, SenseNet has a global presence through deployments and partnerships across Canada, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. With this financing, it is focused on bringing full-lifecycle wildfire intelligence to more of the first responders, organizations, and decision makers responsible for protecting communities in the US and worldwide.

ADDITIONAL QUOTES



"As one of the world's largest and most technologically advanced markets, California is a critical proving ground for the next generation of wildfire protection technologies," said Ryan Taylor, Principal at Fusion Fund. "SenseNet's growing presence across the state demonstrates both the sophistication of its technology and the strength of its commercial foundation. We believe the company is uniquely positioned to scale across the U.S. and play a defining role in the future of wildfire intelligence."



"We've spent decades building networks that connect people, businesses and infrastructure. The next step is making those networks more intelligent," said Glenn Lurie, General Partner at Stormbreaker Ventures and former President and CEO of AT&T Mobility and Consumer Operations. "In wildfire protection, there's already an enormous amount of technology in the field, but much of it operates independently. SenseNet sees the opportunity to connect those systems and turn the information they collect into something operators can act on.”

"Canada's recent wildfire seasons have shown just how exposed our communities and economy are, from forestry and transportation to energy and essential infrastructure," said Jeffrey Lightburn, Director, Technology & Innovation Banking Group, National Bank of Canada. "The need for earlier detection and stronger protection is no longer limited to traditionally high-risk regions. SenseNet is building a business that addresses this challenge here in Canada and in markets around the world. We're pleased to provide the financing to support its next phase of growth.”



ABOUT SENSENET

SenseNet is a global leader in multimodal wildfire intelligence. It combines ground-level environmental sensors, AI-enabled cameras, satellite intelligence and predictive analytics in one ecosystem that supports the full wildfire lifecycle, from risk assessment and early detection to fire spread prediction and response. Fire agencies, governments, utilities, critical infrastructure and industrial operators, and private landowners rely on SenseNet to protect the communities they serve, with more than 5,300 sensors and cameras deployed across 12 countries in North America and international markets. To learn more, visit .

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ABOUT IDEALIST CAPITAL

Idealist Capital is a Canadian growth equity investor focused on accelerating the transition to a resilient economy. It provides businesses growth capital to scale solutions that are proven, economic, and sustainable. Through its investments and engaged stewardship, Idealist Capital seeks ways to drive efficient uses of resources and energy. To learn more about Idealist Capital, visit Idealist Capital.

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