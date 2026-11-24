MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Lululemon Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2027. Investors who purchased (NASDAQ: LULU) securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lululemon securities between March 18, 2026 and September 3, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-class-action-lawsuit.

Lululemon Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose that:



lululemon's store traffic and demand for its products was significantly deteriorating as a result of continued negative media and social-media commentary and softer-than-planned new product launches;the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and reputation, rendering its previously issued financial guidance for FY 2026 unrealistic;defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues;defendants likewise overstated the strength and durability of lululemon's overall business and turnaround plan, particularly in North America and Mainland China; andas a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for Lululemon Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-class-action-lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Lululemon you have until January 4, 2027, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Lululemon Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Lululemon Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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