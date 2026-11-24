Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 11.9 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 3.5 million less than in the same period in 2025.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 9 months of 2025, decreased by EUR 2.3 million and reached EUR 22.4 million.

The following table summarizes 9-month performance numbers stated in this announcement: