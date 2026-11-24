Tina Gravel joins Cooperative Computing as Vice President, Enterprise Clients, bringing more than 25 years of experience to enterprise engagement and Digital Enablement.

Tina will strengthen enterprise engagement as Cooperative Computing advances Digital EdgeTM and Digital WorkforceTM.

- Brent Snyder, CEO of Cooperative ComputingPLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cooperative Computing is excited to announce the appointment of Tina Gravel as Vice President, Enterprise Clients. Tina will focus on strengthening relationships with enterprise leaders and connecting their priorities with Cooperative Computing's work in Digital Enablement, including Digital EdgeTM and Digital Workforce TM.Tina brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise technology partnerships and strategic alliances across cloud computing, cybersecurity, data, and artificial intelligence. That experience will inform how she engages with clients, understands their business priorities, and helps shape Cooperative Computing's enterprise relationships.In her role, Tina will work with current and prospective enterprise clients to understand their goals and the operating changes those goals demand. She will help introduce Digital Edge and Digital Workforce in the context of each organization's priorities, connecting business leaders with the Cooperative Computing expertise and perspective most relevant to their next steps.“My focus will be on introducing our unique capabilities inherent in Digital Edge and Digital Workforce to those in the marketplace who seek to get ahead of the upcoming disruptions facing many industries,” said Tina Gravel, Vice President, Enterprise Clients at Cooperative Computing.The next era of business is emerging now, shaped by the growing role of autonomous systems. This shift has the potential to redefine how companies grow revenue, improve operational efficiency, serve customers, and compete in increasingly dynamic markets.About Cooperative ComputingCooperative Computing is pioneering“Digital Enablement for the Automated Economy,” helping enterprises align strategy, operations, and technology around the needs of their clients in this rapidly evolving new business landscape. By connecting people, processes, systems, and data, the company enables organizations to operate with greater intelligence, agility, and true scalability.The company's Digital EdgeTM platform serves as the foundation for connected enterprise operations, linking trusted knowledge with business decisions and governed action. Together with Digital WorkforceTM, Digital InsightsTM, and Digital ApplicationsTM, Cooperative Computing helps organizations anticipate change, accelerate execution, and scale growth to accommodate the rapidly changing customer requirements of today and beyond.To learn more about Digital Enablement as a framework for the future, read more at: How High-Performing Companies Are Dominating the Automated Economy

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Cooperative Computing Appoints Tina Gravel as Vice President, Enterprise Clients News Provided By Cooperative Computing November 24, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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