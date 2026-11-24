Independently owned and family-run since 1948, Madison Memorial Home arranges every service under one roof, including green burial, for Morris County families.

MADISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the year-end season of remembrance approaches, Madison Memorial Home continues to serve families throughout Madison and Morris County as it has since 1948. The funeral home remains independently owned and family-run, a distinction that shapes every arrangement conference and every detail of the personal care the firm provides. Visit Madison Memorial Home to learn more about the family behind the firm and the community it has served since 1948.Madison Memorial Home offers a full range of services under one roof, including traditional funeral services, memorial services, cremation, burial, entombment, green burial, monuments, veterans' honors, and pre-planning. Families do not need to coordinate with multiple providers, every option is arranged and guided from a single, familiar location on Main Street in Madison. Learn more about funeral services in Madison, NJ offered at the firm.The firm's two chapels, which seat up to 100 guests and are fully handicapped-accessible, have hosted generations of Madison-area families during some of life's most difficult moments. Madison Memorial Home is also recognized as one of the few funeral homes in New Jersey that arranges green, or natural, burial for families who wish to consider that option, working with partner natural cemeteries to coordinate every detail. This combination of longstanding local roots and a broad range of arranged services has helped the firm remain a steady presence in the community across multiple generations of Madison families.Families continue to recognize Madison Memorial Home's compassionate, detail-oriented approach, reflected in the reviews families have left on Google. Those with questions about funeral planning, cremation, green burial, or pre-planning can reach the firm at (973) 377-2735, any hour of the day or night. Families can also find Madison Memorial Home's Google Business Profile listing under the name Madison Memorial Home in Madison, NJ, to read family reviews firsthand.###About Madison Memorial Home: Madison Memorial Home is an independently owned, family-run funeral home that has served Madison, New Jersey and the surrounding Morris County community since 1948. Under the direction of Owner and Manager Douglas R. Loikith, the funeral home offers funeral services, cremation, burial, entombment, green burial, monuments, veterans' honors, and pre-planning, all coordinated from one location on Main Street. The firm's two chapels seat up to 100 guests and are fully handicapped-accessible. Families have recognized Madison Memorial Home in their Google reviews for its compassionate, detail-oriented care.

Doug Loikith

Madison Memorial Home

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Madison Memorial Home Reaffirms Commitment to Compassionate Care as It Serves Madison Families Since 1948 News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 24, 2026, 15:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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