Monica Lussier, a top real estate agent in Santa Cruz, CA, releases a 12-month analysis of local home prices and sales activity.

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, Santa Cruz, CA homes sold in a median 17 days, faster than California's 41 days. That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from Monica Lussier, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Santa Cruz, CA.Over the past 12 months, the Santa Cruz median price fell 1.3% to $1.37 million, while prices rose in California to $752,000. During the same period, buyers in the city paid a median $891 per square foot, about 1.9 times the statewide figure of $466."Properties are moving quickly, which means buyers need to be prepared to act decisively," said Lussier. "Sellers who price correctly from day one are seeing strong interest within the first few weeks."Single-Family Homes Drive the Santa Cruz MarketSingle-family homes made up 72% of all sales in the Santa Cruz market over the year. The median price for these properties reached $1.57 million during the period.Fewer Sales, a More Selective MarketSales fell 9.8% locally, a steeper drop than the 0.9% decline seen across California. Even with fewer transactions taking place, properties closed at a median 101.1% of asking price, and 36.8% of homes sold above list."When hiring the best real estate agent in Santa Cruz, ask how they evaluate local pricing dynamics to position a home correctly," said Lussier, who is ranked a top real estate agent in Santa Cruz, CA, in the 2026 RealTrends rankings.Condos and Single-Family Homes Defy the Overall Price DipAlthough the overall median price fell 1.3%, specific property types saw gains. Prices for condos and co-ops rose 1.4%, and single-family homes rose 0.7%."A shifting mix of inventory can skew the broader median," said Lussier. "Buyers should look closely at the specific property type they want, as different segments are moving on their own trajectories."About Monica LussierMonica Lussier is a real estate professional and the leader of The Monica Lussier Group. With 21 years of experience, Lussier has closed over 200 real estate transactions for $230 million in career volume.Drawing on a professional background in technology and private business ownership, Lussier delivers a strategic approach to the housing market. Lussier specializes in coastal properties, second homes, and lifestyle-driven transitions.Buying or selling in Santa Cruz, CA? Reach Monica Lussier at The Monica Lussier Group at 408-472-2414.Methodology: Redfin market data for Santa Cruz, CA and California. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Santa Cruz, CA and twelve consecutive monthly periods for California (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Monica Lussier

The Monica Lussier Group

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New November 2026 Data: Santa Cruz Homes Sell In A Median 17 Days, Faster Than California Statewide News Provided By The Monica Lussier Group November 24, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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