Aaron Farr, a top real estate agent in Spokane, WA, releases a 12-month analysis showing local home sales held steady as sales fell statewide.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the Spokane, WA median of $370,000 was 38% lower than Washington's $598,000.That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from Aaron Farr, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Spokane, WA.The Spokane, WA median price fell 0.4% over the past 12 months. This decline was less than Washington statewide, where the median fell 1.4% during the same period. When looking at property size, buyers paid a median $201 per square foot in the city. That figure is 39% less than Washington's $330."Spokane offers distinct value compared to the rest of the state," said Farr. "Buyers can secure more space for their budgets, while sellers continue to see steady interest due to the area's relative affordability."Single-Family Homes Are the Core of the Spokane MarketSingle-family homes represented the vast majority of local transactions, accounting for 92% of sales over the past 12 months. The median price for these single-family properties slipped 0.3% to $373,000 during the year.Sales Volume and Market PaceOverall transaction volume in the city remained steady compared to the broader region. Sales fell 0.1% to 2,951 over the past 12 months. By comparison, Washington sales fell 3.3% statewide. Homes in the city sold in a median 28 days, faster than Washington's 30 days. Sellers in the area received 99.3% of their list price, with 25.0% of homes selling above list price."Price accurately from day one," said Farr, who is ranked #1 in Spokane, WA, in the 2026 RealTrends rankings. "The best real estate agent in Spokane will help you attract offers immediately."Buying or selling in Spokane, WA? Reach Aaron Farr at Farr Group NW at 509-768-3722.About Aaron FarrAaron Farr is a real estate agent with Farr Group NW, serving Spokane and the surrounding areas. Operating from the office on West 2nd Avenue, Farr specializes in investor-flip properties.With 10+ years of experience, Farr has closed 550 transactions for $250 million in career sales volume. Farr maintains a strong local track record backed by 400 reviews, and holds the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation.Methodology: Redfin market data for Spokane, WA and Washington. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Spokane, WA and twelve consecutive monthly periods for Washington (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Aaron Farr

Farr Group NW

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New November 2026 Data: Spokane Median Home Price Of $370,000 Is 38% Lower Than Washington Statewide News Provided By Farr Group NW November 24, 2026, 15:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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