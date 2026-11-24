Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York speaking at the 2026 Knights Luncheon, held on March 17.

Consul General of Ireland Gerald Angley (R) and Knights Chairman John Tully (L) at a reception for the Knights this past June at Ireland House in New York City.

Knights members prepare to march up Fifth Avenue.

Knights board member Thomas Jordan presents check to leaders of a regional parade committee.

As America Marked its 250th Anniversary, Irish American Philanthropic Enhances Commitment and Connections Between Irish and America's Founding Fathers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

As the United States of America celebrated its 250th anniversary, the Knights of Saint Patrick in New York City (Knights of St. Patrick) announced an expanded slate of donations for 2026. The organization dedicated more than $162,000 towards supporting important organizations that recognize and promote Irish Americans' substantial cultural impact.

The Knights are a member-funded 501c(3) nonprofit founded in 1988 to financially support the great New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade and promote the awareness and study of Irish culture.

Since its founding, the Knights have contributed over $2 million to support of New York's different St. Patrick's Day parades and other significant causes including New York Irish Center, Irish Arts Center, Emerald Isle Immigration Center, and Solace House.

In 2026, the group financially supported 13 regional Irish cultural organizations across downstate New York and contributed to help underwrite the cost of the cherished pre-parade mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Beneficiaries of the group's giving also include the New York City Parade, which dates to 1762, before the American Revolution, as well as regional parades in Brooklyn, Bay Ridge, Eastchester, Goshen, Mahopac, Mineola, Rockville Center, Rockaway, Pearl River, Peekskill, Staten Island, Yonkers, and Warwick, New York.

In June, the organization also created the Knights of Saint Patrick Foundation with an initial $100,000 grant, enabling the charitable group to broaden the organization's reach and overall positive impact.

“The celebration of America's 250th anniversary would not be possible without the contributions of those original Irish colonists, who combined pride for their home nation and their faith with their newfound fight to make America free for all,” said John Tully, Chairman of the Knights of Saint Patrick in New York City.“Our ancestors marched proudly and triumphantly up Fifth Avenue as we still do today, proudly following in their footsteps. The Knights are eager to continue its steadfast support for the great New York City Parade and many other local parades celebrating and spotlighting Irish American culture and spirit that continues to live on in this great nation.”

Photo Credits: Knights of Saint Patrick in New York City

Madeline

Butler Associates

+1 646-213-1366

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Knights of St. Patrick in N.Y.C. Builds Upon Success in 2026 News Provided By Butler Associates, LLC. November 24, 2026, 15:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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