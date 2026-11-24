MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Peter Colbert, a top real estate agent in Santa Rosa, CA, reports that home sales rose 1.9% while the median sale price dipped to $717,000.

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the Santa Rosa housing market saw 3.4 months of supply. That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from Peter Colbert of Wine Country Colbert Group, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Santa Rosa, CA.The Santa Rosa, CA median price fell 0.5% during the year, while prices rose in California statewide (up 0.3%). The Santa Rosa median was $717,000; California's median was $752,000. For the space purchased, buyers paid a median $452 per square foot. That figure is 3% less than California's $466 per square foot."With increased inventory and softer pricing, buyers have more room to negotiate," said Colbert. "Sellers must prepare their properties carefully to attract the right offers in this evolving environment."Single-Family Homes Anchor the Santa Rosa MarketSingle-family homes accounted for 82% of sales across the city over the past 12 months. The median price for these properties fell 0.7% to $737,000. Buyers paid a median $466 per square foot for single-family homes, down 0.1%. These properties spent a median 43 days on the market, and sellers received 100.1% of their list price. Additionally, 31.3% of single-family homes sold above list.Sales Volume Rises as Market Pace SteadiesSales in Santa Rosa rose 1.9% to 1,502, while California sales fell 0.9%. Homes sold in a median 44 days, slower than California's 41 days. Sellers in the city received 99.9% of their list price on average, with 29.2% of homes selling above list."Accurate pricing is essential to avoid sitting on the market," said Colbert, who is ranked #1 in Santa Rosa, CA in the 2026 RealTrends rankings. "When interviewing the best real estate agent in Santa Rosa, ask how the agent positions homes."Townhouses Buck the Trend with Price GainsTownhouses and rowhouses made up 6% of sales and bucked the broader market trend. These properties saw prices rise 2.8% to a median of $503,000. Townhouses sold in a median 44 days, and sellers received 99.5% of their list price. Of these sales, 25.5% closed above list."This segment presents a unique window of opportunity," said Colbert. "Sellers of these attached homes are seeing strong interest from buyers looking for different housing options in the city."About Peter ColbertPeter Colbert is a real estate agent with Wine Country Colbert Group. Colbert has 21 years of experience and has completed 419 career transactions for $531,797,507 in career volume. Colbert also earned the 2026 Compass Norcal Culture Carrier Award.Buying or selling in Santa Rosa, CA? Reach Peter Colbert at Wine Country Colbert Group at (415) 798-0203.Methodology: Redfin market data for Santa Rosa, CA and California. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Santa Rosa, CA and twelve consecutive monthly periods for California (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Peter Colbert

Wine Country Colbert Group

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New November 2026 Data: Santa Rosa Market Reaches 3.4 Months of Supply News Provided By Wine Country Colbert Group November 24, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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