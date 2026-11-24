Rick J. Lee, a top real estate agent in Long Beach, CA, reports that single-family home prices rose 4.5% while condo and co-op prices fell 1.4%.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From November 2025 through October 2026, the Long Beach, CA median home price rose 4.0% to $883,000, outpacing California statewide.That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from Rick J. Lee, who has built a reputation as the best real estate agent in Long Beach, CA.The Long Beach, CA median price rose 4.0%, faster than California, where the median price was up 0.3%. Over the past 12 months, the Long Beach median was $883,000, while California's median stood at $752,000. Buyers in the city paid a median $631 per square foot, which is 35% more than California's $466 per square foot."Homeowners here are seeing solid equity gains that beat the state average," said Lee. "This sustained premium reflects strong buyer interest in our local neighborhoods, giving sellers a clear advantage when they list."Single-Family Homes Anchor the Long Beach MarketSingle-family homes in the Long Beach, CA area continue to dominate the local housing landscape, accounting for 58% of all residential sales in the city over the year. The median price for single-family homes rose 4.5% to $1.02 million during this period.Market Pace and Pricing DynamicsOverall sales volume in Long Beach fell 1.1% to 2,414 closed transactions. Homes sold in a median 46 days, which was slower than California's 41 days on the market. Despite the slightly longer market time, property owners still commanded strong returns. Sellers received 99.5% of their list price on average, and 33.2% of homes sold above the initial asking price."Proper pricing is essential," said Lee, whose group is the RealTrends #1 Large Team in Long Beach, CA. "To attract serious offers, ask the best real estate agent in Long Beach to evaluate your property."Condos Open the Door for BuyersWhile single-family home values climbed, condos and co-ops offered a different pricing dynamic for house hunters. The median price for a condo fell 1.4% to $506,000 over the past 12 months."This dip in condo prices creates a clear window of opportunity," said Lee. "Buyers entering the market and investors can secure property at a lower entry point while building long-term equity."About Rick J. LeeRick J. Lee is a real estate agent with REAL Broker. Throughout Lee's career, the agent has completed over 150 real estate transactions and exceeded $150 million in career sales volume. Lee has been recognized as the #1 Long Beach Real Estate Influencer and among the #2 Orange County Real Estate Influencers.Buying or selling in Long Beach, CA? Reach Rick J. Lee at REAL Broker at (714) 943-1598.Methodology: Redfin market data for Long Beach, CA and California. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods for Long Beach, CA and twelve consecutive monthly periods for California (November 2025 through October 2026) and compare them with the same periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of the period medians.

Rick J. Lee

Rick J. Lee

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New November 2026 Data: Long Beach Home Prices Rise 4.0%, Outpacing California Statewide News Provided By Rick J. Lee November 24, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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