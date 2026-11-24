Rated 4.4/5 overall by verified users, Jobma ranks among the top vendors in multiple Human Resources software categories.

- Mandeep SodhiMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma, the intelligent, human-first hiring platform, today announced that verified users have rated it among the top vendors in multiple Human Resources categories on GartnerPeer InsightsTM. Jobma holds an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 across all categories.Gartner Peer Insights publishes reviews only from verified software users, making its ratings a trusted signal for HR and procurement teams comparing vendors. Jobma's standing comes from the recruiters, hiring managers, and talent leaders who use the platform every day.- Rated 4.6/5 and ranked among the Top 3 in the Video Interviewing Software category- Rated 4.0/5 and ranked among the Top 2 in the AI-enabled Interview Intelligence category- Rated 4.7/5 in the Talent Assessment Software categoryThe recognition reflects what Jobma customers rely on most:- Assessments and recruitment analytics in one platform: One-way (asynchronous), autonomous (agentic AI), live, and panel interviews, alongside pre-hire skill assessments and recruitment analytics.- Intelligence that keeps humans in charge: AI-assisted insights help teams screen faster and more consistently, while final hiring decisions stay with people.- Candidate fraud prevention built in: ID verification and candidate fraud safeguards help confirm that the candidate who applies is the candidate who interviews.- Fits the existing stack: Native integrations with leading ATS, HRIS, background check, and work management tools.- Support that stays with you: A customer success team that works alongside hiring teams from setup through scale.“The best validation comes from the people who use Jobma every day,” said Mandeep Sodhi, President and CEO of Jobma.“Being rated this highly by real users across several HR categories tells us our focus on intelligent, human-first hiring is working. We'll keep building on that feedback.”Readers can see Jobma's ratings and read verified reviews on its Gartner Peer Insights profile.About Gartner Peer InsightsGartner Peer Insights is Gartner's platform for verified reviews and ratings of enterprise software and services, written by end users.Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor does it represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content, nor does it make any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.Gartnerand Peer InsightsTM are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.About JobmaFounded in 2012, Jobma is built for intelligent, human-first hiring. The platform is used by talent acquisition teams at mid-size and large enterprises for asynchronous, AI-enabled interviewing, pre-hire skill assessments, and fraud prevention.The platform is SOC 2 Type II and ISO/IEC 27001 certified, compliant with GDPR and CCPA, and aligned with the EU AI Act. Jobma's AI is transparent and human-in-the-loop by design. It never makes hiring decisions automatically. That call always stays with the hiring team.Organizations can request a free Jobma demo with no commitment or obligation.Ratings and rankings cited in this release are subject to change as new ratings and reviews are submitted. All product and company names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Abhisheik Dahiya

Jobma LLC

+1 669-777-3374

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jobma Earns Top Ratings from Users on Gartner Peer Insights, Validating Its Intelligent, Human-First Approach to Hiring News Provided By Jobma November 24, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.