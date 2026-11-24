Change Denver 2027

Adam Markel, JD

Resilience researcher and bestselling author to explore how change professionals can build adaptability and sustain performance in the age of AI

- Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive OfficerWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals(ACMP) is pleased to announce that Adam Markel, JD, #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author, resilience researcher, and TEDx speaker, will deliver the opening keynote at Change Denver 2027: Reaching New Heights, taking place May 1–4, 2027, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado.Markel will present "The Adaptability Advantage – Building the Capacity to Change in the Age of AI" on Sunday, May 2, from 9:00–10:00 a.m. His presentation will explore one of the most pressing challenges facing organizations today: how to build the human capacity to adapt, adopt new technologies, and sustain high performance amid continuous transformation.As artificial intelligence reshapes how organizations operate, make decisions, and deploy talent, successful transformation requires more than effective technology implementation. Organizations must also ensure their people have the resilience, adaptability, and support needed to embrace new ways of working."Change management professionals are being asked to lead increasingly complex transformations, often at a pace that challenges both individuals and organizations," said Deshini Newman, Chief Executive Officer of ACMP. "Adam's research and practical approach to building resilience speak directly to the challenges our profession is navigating. His keynote reinforces our Reaching New Heights theme by helping practitioners understand how to strengthen their own adaptability while building the capacity of the people and organizations they serve. We're excited to bring this important perspective to Change Denver."Drawing on his books Change Proof and Re-Culture, along with extensive workplace resilience research, Markel will demonstrate how organizations can close the gap between the pace of innovation and employees' capacity to adapt.His presentation will provide practical approaches to recognizing early signs of burnout, managing energy and recovery, strengthening team trust and accountability, and embedding resilience into everyday leadership practices. Attendees will also explore Markel's "Got Your Back" framework, which helps teams build the psychological safety, cohesion, and shared accountability necessary to navigate uncertainty and maintain performance.Key takeaways for attendees will include:.Recognizing when the pace of transformation exceeds an organization's capacity to adapt..Identifying early signs of burnout and applying practical strategies to support individual and team resilience..Strengthening trust, collaboration, and accountability during periods of uncertainty..Building adaptability into leadership practices and organizational routines..Developing sustainable approaches to performance and successful technology adoption.About Adam MarkelAdam Markel, JD, is a #1 Wall Street Journal bestselling author, resilience researcher, TEDx speaker, and Co-Founder and Chief Researcher at WORKWELL, a research and advisory firm focused on workplace resilience, culture, and sustainable performance.A former commercial attorney and C-suite leader, Markel brings more than two decades of experience advising Fortune 500 organizations, including Citigroup, Home Depot, CVS Health, and Cisco.His research and advisory work draws on years of organizational engagements and workplace resilience data collected from more than 27,000 participants across leadership, practitioner, operational, and frontline roles. Integrating neuroscience, behavioral science, and organizational psychology, his work helps leaders and organizations understand how people adapt under pressure, sustain performance, and respond to ongoing disruption.Change Denver 2027: Reaching New HeightsAs ACMP's largest North American conference in 2027, Change Denver will bring together change management professionals, organizational leaders, consultants, and industry experts from around the world for four days of learning, collaboration, and networking.Under the theme Reaching New Heights, the conference will explore the evolving role of change professionals and the skills, strategies, and emerging practices needed to lead successful transformation. Educational programming will address practical AI applications, strategic change leadership, organizational capability, emerging approaches, and measurable business value.With more than 35 educational sessions, engaging keynote presentations, interactive learning experiences, and opportunities to connect with peers and solution providers, Change Denver will equip attendees with practical insights and strategies to elevate their practice and increase their impact.Registration is now open. For conference information and registration, visit .###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals(ACMP) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: .

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Association of Change Management Professionals

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Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) Announces Adam Markel as Keynote Speaker for Change Denver 2027 News Provided By Association of Change Management Professionals November 24, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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