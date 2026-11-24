9AM performance marketing agency compared Google Search costs in 50 US cities and Meta and TikTok costs in 25 markets. The priciest city varies by platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A business that pays premium prices for Google clicks in Phoenix can pay average prices for Meta ads in the same market. In New York, it works the other way around. That's the main finding of the 9AM City Ad Cost Index 2026, released today by performance marketing agency 9AM.

Key findings from the index:

. On Google Search, Mesa, Arizona has the highest cost index for local-service clicks: 142, where 100 means paying the median cost per click on every keyword. Phoenix, Colorado Springs and Denver follow.

. San Francisco and New York are the cheapest of the 50 cities, both at 66.

. On Meta, the ranking reverses. The same advertiser pays 16% above its own average in Miami and 10% above it in New York. In Minneapolis-St. Paul, it pays 11% below.

. Across 43 Meta ad accounts active in both markets, the cost per 1,000 impressions was higher in Miami than in Minneapolis-St. Paul for 37, a median 29% more.

. On TikTok, Orlando cost more than Minneapolis-St. Paul for 19 of 22 accounts, a median 15% more.

. Four markets score above 100 on Google, Meta and TikTok at once: Miami, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Orlando and Atlanta.

. Bigger and richer cities don't pay more per Google click. Population and median household income show no link with the index.

. Industry moves the price far more: the median cost per click runs from $5.50 for auto services to $59.61 for insurance.

"Most brands set one national budget and split it by population. That's how they end up overpaying for search in Phoenix while underfunding Meta in Miami. We plan each market and each platform separately, and we compile research like this index so those plans start from the prices advertisers actually face," said David Morneau, CEO and co-founder of 9AM performance agency.

The index is part of 9AM's research program. The agency compiles reports from its own campaign data and public sources and uses them to set targets and budgets for its media buying clients, including local campaigns.

The full report, with an interactive map and rankings by industry, is available at 9AM City Ad Cost Index report.

---- About the study ----

Google Search data covers cost-per-click estimates, bid ranges, competition and monthly searches from Google Ads Keyword Planner for 61 commercial keywords in seven industries, collected on November 20, 2026, in 50 large US cities and 25 media markets.

Meta and TikTok data covers CPMs from 9AM ad accounts, aggregated and anonymized, from January 1 to November 18, 2026, across up to 51 Meta and 25 TikTok ad accounts per market.

Population, income and business counts come from the US Census Bureau.

---- About 9AM ----

9AM is a performance marketing agency that connects media buying, creative and measurement to grow customer acquisition and revenue. It plans and buys media across Google, Meta, TikTok, Amazon, retail media and CTV for consumer, healthcare and technology brands. Learn more at nine.

David Morneau

9AM Performance Marketing Agency

+1 646-553-1938

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New York is among the cheapest US cities for Google clicks and priciest for Meta ads, 9AM City Ad Cost Index finds News Provided By inBeat Agency November 24, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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