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For American Diabetes Month, SoftWave TRT is raising awareness of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and its advanced, FDA-cleared shockwave therapy to treat them.

- Dr. Richard KaufmanALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 40.1 million people in the United States are living with diabetes. As this number grows, the prevalence of severe, life-altering complications like chronic DFUs remains a critical healthcare challenge.The SoftWave Gold Li-Series (formerly OrthoGold 100TM) is a prescription shockwave device that received FDA 510(k) clearance (K191961) on November 26, 2019. Beyond its clearance for the activation of connective tissue, the treatment of acute second-degree burns, and the temporary relief of minor muscle aches and pains with an increase in local blood circulation, the device is specifically cleared to treat chronic DFUs alongside standard ulcer care. This crucial indication applies to adults aged 22 and older with chronic, full-thickness diabetic foot ulcers that measure up to 16 cm2, lack bone exposure, and have been present for more than 30 days.Healthcare providers across the country are already witnessing the transformative impact of this technology on patient recovery and practice growth."It's such a nice, non-invasive way to heal things, and it's a great way to drive growth." says Dr. Richard Kaufman, a Board-Certified Foot and Ankle Surgeon and Wound Specialist Physician.Dr. Benjamin Weaver, a surgeon with over three decades of experience, highlights the broader clinical advantages: "It's difficult to embrace any technology that doesn't require a scalpel. SoftWave has shown me I can deliver great results, produce good clinical outcomes, and improve quality of life without surgery. Furthermore, I'm able to manage post-operative applications using fewer opioids than I would normally require for pain control. SoftWave shockwave therapy has become an integral part of my practice as my patients experience faster satisfaction with their results."Demonstrating its wide-reaching clinical value, SoftWave previously announced a 2023 contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for pain and wound management.Clinicians interested in offering this advanced therapy can learn how to become a SoftWave provider on the company's website.About SoftWave Tissue Regeneration TechnologiesSoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technologies, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, distributes advanced electrohydraulic shockwave devices. The system utilizes German-engineered, broad-focused energy to stimulate mechanotransduction. Backed by more than 20 years of engineering expertise and over 40 global patents, SoftWave provides a non-invasive, evidence-based solution trusted by top hospitals, elite sports organizations, and leaders in regenerative medicine.Additionally, the SoftWave Gold Li-Series is FDA-cleared for the treatment of chronic, full-thickness diabetic foot ulcers in adults when used alongside standard diabetic ulcer care, among other cleared indications. Comprehensive cleared indications and labeling are available on the SoftWave FDA Clearances page.

Fanny Naritama

SoftWave TRT

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During American Diabetes Month, SoftWave Highlights Its FDA-Cleared Shockwave Treatment for Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers News Provided By SoftWave TRT November 24, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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