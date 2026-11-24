MENAFN - IANS) Korba, Nov 24 (IANS) In an incident of human-elephant conflict, a wild elephant attacked a tractor in the Jilga village under Kudmura forest range of Korba Forest Division in Chhattisgarh, leaving the vehicle badly damaged while the villagers riding it managed to escape unharmed.

The incident which occurred on Monday morning has been captured on video that is now circulating widely on social media.

According to reports, a herd of 11 elephants is reportedly roaming in the area.

The herd had crossed over from the Dharamjaigarh border and entered the forests near Jilga.

Fearing that the animals would move into agricultural fields and damage paddy crops, local villagers had been trying for days to drive them back into the deeper forest.

According to officials, a group of villagers from Jilga boarded a tractor belonging to Sukhnandan Singh Rathia and drove into the forest.

They were using the loud noise of the tractor engine in an attempt to scare the elephants away.

Suddenly, one elephant from the herd emerged from the bushes and charged at the tractor.

Seeing the animal rush towards them, the villagers panicked, jumped off the vehicle and fled in different directions into the jungle, narrowly escaping injury.

The enraged elephant then turned its attention to the abandoned tractor.

Using its trunk, it lifted and slammed the vehicle repeatedly before trampling it under its feet.

The tractor was left completely wrecked and beyond repair, causing significant financial loss to the owner.

Terrified villagers later made their way back to the village and informed the tractor owner.

Another farmer's tractor was then brought to the spot, and after considerable effort the damaged vehicle was towed back to the village.

Some of those present filmed the entire sequence on their mobile phones; the footage has since gone viral.

Following the circulation of the video, the Forest Department swung into action.

Officials dispatched a team to the Jilga forest late on Monday evening.

Sources said another elephant herd is also present in the Kudmura forests, while a group of six elephants is moving in the Kartala forest range.

Forest teams are continuously monitoring all these herds.

Authorities have issued public announcements urging villagers not to venture into the forest areas and not to attempt to drive the elephants away on their own.

Human-elephant conflict remains a recurring concern in this part of Chhattisgarh, especially during the crop season when elephants enter agricultural zones in search of food.

Forest officials continue to keep a close watch on the movement of the herds to prevent further incidents.