MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 24 (IANS) Air connectivity between Assam's Barak Valley and Manipur is set to receive a major boost, with Alliance Air scheduled to launch Silchar-Imphal-Silchar flight services by the end of November 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The proposed service will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, using ATR-72 aircraft, providing a direct air link between Silchar in southern Assam and Imphal, the capital of Manipur.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma described the development as good news for the people of Barak Valley and Manipur, saying the much-awaited air connection would strengthen regional connectivity and promote tourism, trade and cultural ties between the two neighbouring regions.

The Chief Minister said the introduction of the service would make travel between the two destinations more convenient, particularly for people who currently depend on road transportation.

The proposed flight service is expected to benefit business travellers, tourists, students and people travelling for medical purposes.

It will also provide a faster alternative for passengers travelling between the Barak Valley and Manipur.

Silchar, the principal urban centre of Assam's Barak Valley, serves as an important commercial and transportation hub for southern Assam and adjoining areas of neighbouring states.

The direct connection with Imphal is expected to strengthen economic and people-to-people links between the two regions, which share historical, cultural and geographical connections.

The ATR-72 aircraft, designed for regional connectivity, is expected to serve the route with a capacity suited to short-haul passenger operations.

The announcement comes amid continued efforts to improve air connectivity across the Northeast, where difficult terrain and long road journeys often make inter-state travel challenging.

Improved aviation links are considered important for unlocking the tourism potential of the region, facilitating trade and providing better access to essential services.

The Silchar-Imphal route is expected to add another important link to the Northeast's regional aviation network, benefiting residents of both Assam and Manipur.