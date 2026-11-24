MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Children and young people are invited to discover new interests across fiction, science and a wide range of subjects, open until 1 December. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ajman, United Arab Emirates – November 2026: The second edition of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has officially opened in Ajman, organised by the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in collaboration with Big Bad Wolf. Running until 1 December at Emirates Hall, Emirates Hospitality Centre, the event brings more than 500,000 books and over 10,000 international titles to readers across the emirate.

The opening ceremony was attended by HE Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf, and representatives of the Sharjah Book Authority, alongside senior officials and representatives of relevant entities. Guests toured the exhibition and explored its extensive range of books and cultural offerings.

His Excellency said:“Hosting the second edition of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale reflects our commitment to enriching Ajman's cultural offering through initiatives that foster reading, expand access to knowledge and create meaningful opportunities for community engagement. Books play an important role in developing curiosity, creativity and lifelong learning, particularly among younger generations.”

He added:“The event also provides a platform that brings together readers, publishers and the wider cultural community. Partnerships with specialised organisations enable us to deliver distinctive experiences that enrich Ajman's events calendar, broaden cultural participation and strengthen the emirate's position as a destination for knowledge and culture, in line with Ajman Vision 2030.”

The event forms part of Ajman's wider efforts to strengthen reading as a foundation for cultural and intellectual development by bringing books, ideas and knowledge closer to the community. Its diverse selection offers readers of all ages greater opportunities to discover new subjects, perspectives and cultures while encouraging reading as an everyday habit.

Andrew Yap said:“Returning to Ajman for the second edition of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale reflects our shared commitment to making books and knowledge more accessible to communities. Every book has the potential to inspire curiosity, broaden perspectives and create new opportunities for learning. We are delighted to offer readers of all ages a diverse collection at accessible prices while encouraging families and younger generations to make reading part of everyday life.”

The exhibition features titles spanning literature, fiction, science, history and self-development, alongside an extensive collection of children's books catering to different interests and age groups. Prices start from AED 2, with discounts of up to 90%, helping make books accessible to a wider segment of the community.

Majid Al Nuaimi, Director of Investments and Partnerships, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Board Member, Big Bad Wolf Books UAE, said:“The UAE has long placed education and reading at the heart of its development journey, and that commitment is reflected across the Emirates. We are delighted to return to Ajman for the second edition of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale and to continue working with a community that values learning, discovery and access to knowledge. As the doors open, we look forward to welcoming even more families and readers, inspiring new reading journeys and building an event that grows in relevance and anticipation year after year.”

Through initiatives such as the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media continues to enrich the emirate's cultural calendar, encourage participation in knowledge-based activities and strengthen Ajman's position as a destination where culture, learning and community engagement contribute to quality of life and long-term development.