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The Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee organised a maritime parade in Kalba City on Sunday, November 22, as part of the city's 55Eid Al Etihad celebrations, held from November 20 to 22. The three-day programme featured heritage-inspired showcases, cultural and artistic performances, and several community-focused activities, highlighting the values of unity and belonging while reinforcing pride in the UAE's national identity.

The maritime parade commenced at 4 PM following Asr prayer, departing from Khor Kalba Port and proceeding to the celebration venue in the outdoor courtyard of Beit Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi. Organised in collaboration with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, the Kalba Cooperative Society for Fishermen, and members of the local community, the parade featured boats adorned with UAE flags in a vibrant display of national pride. The occasion reflected the strong sense of community cohesion while also showcasing the region's enduring maritime heritage and deep-rooted local traditions.

Serving as one of the key highlights of the final day celebrations, the maritime parade coincided with a series of marine-themed performances at the venue. Visitors also enjoyed performances by the Al Harbiya band, and the theatrical production 'Huna Al Emarat' (Here is the UAE), which brought to life the story of the nation's formation through artistic expressions of unity and national pride. The festivities also included competitions and prize draws, adding to the celebratory atmosphere and engaging visitors of all ages.

The maritime parade was one of several highlights featured within Kalba's three-day Eid Al Etihad celebrations. Earlier activities, held on November 20 and 21, also featured a diverse range of cultural, artistic, and national performances, including the patriotic operetta 'Dhahruna Aqwa' (Our Backs are Stronger), alongside poetry recitals, musical performances, and theatrical productions that celebrated the spirit of the Union while spotlighting the UAE's achievements and continuing development journey.