MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Showcases initiatives in teacher professional development and highlights itssupport for 2026 Global Report on Teachers Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE,November 2026: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundationfor Medical and Educational Sciences is participating in the 15th Teacher PolicyDialogue Forum, taking place at African Union Commission Headquarters inAddis Ababa from 23 to 25 November 2026, bringing together around 350policymakers, experts, representatives of educational institutions and teacherorganisations from around the world. The Forum is co-convened by InternationalTask Force on Teachers for Education 2030, African Union Commission andUNESCO.

Representing Hamdan Foundation is H.E. Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation

for Medical and Educational Sciences, who is participating as a speaker in thebreakout session“Collaboration and partnerships in the governance of teacherprofessional development”. The session examines the role of partnerships andinstitutional cooperation in strengthening teacher professional development andsupporting lifelong learning.

During the session, H.E. Dr. Al Suwaidi will highlight a number of HamdanFoundation's initiatives in this field, including UNESCO–Hamdan Prize forTeacher Development, Hamdan EFQM Educational Model, as well as training andscholarship programmes aimed at strengthening educational capacity.

Hamdan Foundation's participation in the Forum takes on particular significancewith the launch of 2026 Global Report on Teachers, which has been generouslyfunded by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical andEducational Sciences. The Foundation has contributed USD 850,000 to the jointproject encompassing the preparation of the report and development of GlobalObservatory of Teacher Policies, supporting the production of knowledge, dataand evidence that can inform teacher-related policies and strengthenprofessional development systems internationally.

H.E. Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi said:“Investing in teachers is a direct investmentin the quality and lasting impact of education, and quality education goes handin hand with high-quality teachers. From this perspective, Hamdan Foundationcontinues to broaden its contribution beyond supporting excellence andprofessional development to advancing the production of knowledge andevidence that inform education policy. The Foundation's support for 2026 GlobalReport on Teachers and Global Observatory of Teacher Policies reflects thisapproach, alongside its partnerships and programmes aimed at supportingteachers and advancing educational practices internationally.”

The Forum also brings together representatives of the three organisationsnamed laureates of the ninth edition of UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for TeacherDevelopment in 2026: Gondar College of Teachers' Education from Ethiopia,Guru Belajar Foundation from Indonesia, and Teachers' Academy Foundation(ÖRAV) from Türkiye. Their participation provides an opportunity to showcase

their experiences and practices in teacher development and exchange expertisewith Forum participants.

The accompanying exhibition also provides a dedicated space to highlightUNESCO–Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development and its winning projectsthrough a selection of audiovisual and informational materials.

On the sidelines of the Forum, H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi will also participate ina Steering Committee meeting of International Task Force on Teachers forEducation 2030 (Teacher Task Force), scheduled for Wednesday, to discuss theTask Force's priorities and future directions in teacher policy and internationalcooperation.