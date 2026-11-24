Hamdan Foundation Participates In 15Th Teacher Policy Dialogue Forum In Addis Ababa
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Showcases initiatives in teacher professional development and highlights its
support for 2026 Global Report on Teachers Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
for Medical and Educational Sciences is participating in the 15th Teacher Policy
Dialogue Forum, taking place at African Union Commission Headquarters in
Addis Ababa from 23 to 25 November 2026, bringing together around 350
policymakers, experts, representatives of educational institutions and teacher
organisations from around the world. The Forum is co-convened by International
Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030, African Union Commission and
UNESCO. Representing Hamdan Foundation is H.E. Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Secretary-
General and Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, who is participating as a speaker in the
breakout session“Collaboration and partnerships in the governance of teacher
professional development”. The session examines the role of partnerships and
institutional cooperation in strengthening teacher professional development and
supporting lifelong learning. During the session, H.E. Dr. Al Suwaidi will highlight a number of Hamdan
Foundation's initiatives in this field, including UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for
Teacher Development, Hamdan EFQM Educational Model, as well as training and
scholarship programmes aimed at strengthening educational capacity. Hamdan Foundation's participation in the Forum takes on particular significance
with the launch of 2026 Global Report on Teachers, which has been generously
funded by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and
Educational Sciences. The Foundation has contributed USD 850,000 to the joint
project encompassing the preparation of the report and development of Global
Observatory of Teacher Policies, supporting the production of knowledge, data
and evidence that can inform teacher-related policies and strengthen
professional development systems internationally. H.E. Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi said:“Investing in teachers is a direct investment
in the quality and lasting impact of education, and quality education goes hand
in hand with high-quality teachers. From this perspective, Hamdan Foundation
continues to broaden its contribution beyond supporting excellence and
professional development to advancing the production of knowledge and
evidence that inform education policy. The Foundation's support for 2026 Global
Report on Teachers and Global Observatory of Teacher Policies reflects this
approach, alongside its partnerships and programmes aimed at supporting
teachers and advancing educational practices internationally.” The Forum also brings together representatives of the three organisations
named laureates of the ninth edition of UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for Teacher
Development in 2026: Gondar College of Teachers' Education from Ethiopia,
Guru Belajar Foundation from Indonesia, and Teachers' Academy Foundation
(ÖRAV) from Türkiye. Their participation provides an opportunity to showcase their experiences and practices in teacher development and exchange expertise
with Forum participants. The accompanying exhibition also provides a dedicated space to highlight
UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development and its winning projects
through a selection of audiovisual and informational materials. On the sidelines of the Forum, H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi will also participate in
a Steering Committee meeting of International Task Force on Teachers for
Education 2030 (Teacher Task Force), scheduled for Wednesday, to discuss the
Task Force's priorities and future directions in teacher policy and international
cooperation.
support for 2026 Global Report on Teachers Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE,November 2026: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation
for Medical and Educational Sciences is participating in the 15th Teacher Policy
Dialogue Forum, taking place at African Union Commission Headquarters in
Addis Ababa from 23 to 25 November 2026, bringing together around 350
policymakers, experts, representatives of educational institutions and teacher
organisations from around the world. The Forum is co-convened by International
Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030, African Union Commission and
UNESCO. Representing Hamdan Foundation is H.E. Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Secretary-
General and Executive Director of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, who is participating as a speaker in the
breakout session“Collaboration and partnerships in the governance of teacher
professional development”. The session examines the role of partnerships and
institutional cooperation in strengthening teacher professional development and
supporting lifelong learning. During the session, H.E. Dr. Al Suwaidi will highlight a number of Hamdan
Foundation's initiatives in this field, including UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for
Teacher Development, Hamdan EFQM Educational Model, as well as training and
scholarship programmes aimed at strengthening educational capacity. Hamdan Foundation's participation in the Forum takes on particular significance
with the launch of 2026 Global Report on Teachers, which has been generously
funded by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and
Educational Sciences. The Foundation has contributed USD 850,000 to the joint
project encompassing the preparation of the report and development of Global
Observatory of Teacher Policies, supporting the production of knowledge, data
and evidence that can inform teacher-related policies and strengthen
professional development systems internationally. H.E. Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi said:“Investing in teachers is a direct investment
in the quality and lasting impact of education, and quality education goes hand
in hand with high-quality teachers. From this perspective, Hamdan Foundation
continues to broaden its contribution beyond supporting excellence and
professional development to advancing the production of knowledge and
evidence that inform education policy. The Foundation's support for 2026 Global
Report on Teachers and Global Observatory of Teacher Policies reflects this
approach, alongside its partnerships and programmes aimed at supporting
teachers and advancing educational practices internationally.” The Forum also brings together representatives of the three organisations
named laureates of the ninth edition of UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for Teacher
Development in 2026: Gondar College of Teachers' Education from Ethiopia,
Guru Belajar Foundation from Indonesia, and Teachers' Academy Foundation
(ÖRAV) from Türkiye. Their participation provides an opportunity to showcase their experiences and practices in teacher development and exchange expertise
with Forum participants. The accompanying exhibition also provides a dedicated space to highlight
UNESCO–Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development and its winning projects
through a selection of audiovisual and informational materials. On the sidelines of the Forum, H.E. Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi will also participate in
a Steering Committee meeting of International Task Force on Teachers for
Education 2030 (Teacher Task Force), scheduled for Wednesday, to discuss the
Task Force's priorities and future directions in teacher policy and international
cooperation.
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