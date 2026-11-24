MENAFN - Mid-East Info) HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak highlights how youth-led innovation can reduce emissions, conserve resources and strengthen food security. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

ATHAR Exhibition showcases 12 startups and ventures at The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026 – Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has launched ATHAR, the Ministry's ecosystem for sustainable entrepreneurship, to help businesses in the UAE adopt locally developed solutions that cut emissions, conserve resources and make food production more sustainable. The ecosystem helps young people and entrepreneurs develop products and services that meet these needs and build viable companies that can grow as their solutions find wider use.

SEE Institute, a partner in the ecosystem, hosted the launch and the accompanying ATHAR Exhibition at The Sustainable City in Dubai as part of UAE Innovation Month, 'UAE Innovates'.

ATHAR addresses critical operational challenges, with a focus on eliminating resource and water waste across production cycles. Its priorities centre on cutting emissions, driving circular economy practices, preserving terrestrial and marine biodiversity, and fostering sustainable food systems.

Through partnerships with government entities, universities and the private sector, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment helps entrepreneurs develop prototypes and test them with the organisations that will use them. The trials enable businesses to assess each solution's environmental benefits and the cost of adopting it. The results also help startups attract investment to bring proven solutions to more users. The Ministry aims to accelerate the adoption of local innovations that advance the UAE's climate, environmental and food security priorities and strengthen the country's position as a global hub for innovation in sustainability.

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak said:“Guided by the vision of our wise leadership, the UAE is investing in the ability of our young people to develop the technologies we need to reach net zero by 2050. When a young innovator finds a more affordable way to store solar energy, more businesses can use it after sunset. When they find a way to put discarded materials back into production, they help factories cut waste and reduce their need for new raw materials. Our ambition is for young people in the UAE to build companies that grow because their innovations benefit people and the environment.”

Her Excellency added:“Sustainable entrepreneurship begins by addressing the practical realities of the end-user. A farmer evaluating new irrigation technology is not just looking at innovation they need to know how much water it saves, how it protects crop yields, and whether it remains cost-effective season after season.

“Our role at the Ministry is to bridge the gap between developer and practitioner. By validating solutions in real-world conditions, we ensure that if a technology sustains yields while conserving critical resources, adoption becomes a clear, viable choice. That is how a single pilot on one farm scales into a nationwide driver of food security.”

Faris Saeed, Founder and President of SEE Institute, said:“Translating innovation into tangible economic, environmental, and social impact is fundamental to building a sustainable and competitive economy. At SEE Institute, we have developed an integrated ecosystem that brings together scientific research, entrepreneurship, and real-world application, leveraging The Sustainable City as a living lab to accelerate the development of innovative solutions that can be scaled and implemented beyond our communities. Through our continued partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, this initiative represents a strategic step towards empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs to build businesses capable of addressing environmental challenges, strengthening economic resilience and competitiveness, and creating lasting value for society and future generations.”

During her visit to The Sustainable City, HE Dr. Al Dahak toured SEE Institute's facilities, the Bedayat Incubator and the ATHAR Exhibition. Her Excellency met entrepreneurs and student teams at the exhibition and discussed what they need to test their technologies and find partners willing to adopt them.

The 12 startups and ventures were selected to reflect a range of sectors and stages of development, with strong representation from Emirati founders.

The exhibition featured participants from the Ministry's Green Innovation Challenge at Ru'ya Careers UAE 2026. During the challenge, student teams worked with Ministry experts to develop seven projects. These included an app that rewards students for recycling, an AI tool to help farmers choose the crops best suited to their land, and a project to produce protein locally for use in animal feed.

Students from the Mustadeem programme exhibited two projects, one from the Livestock Track and the other from the Oceans and Marine Environment Track. The programme gives school students hands-on experience in both areas and in sustainable agriculture.

The exhibition also featured projects that young innovators had previously presented to farmers and specialists at the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition in Al Ain. Among them were solutions to help farmers market their produce. University students developed them during the Farm-to-Market Innovation Challenge, a hackathon held as part of the conference.

Madiya Farm and Hareth, two ventures from the AgriBoost agricultural entrepreneurship programme, also exhibited their solutions. The National Agriculture Centre and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) run the programme together to help startups develop technologies that meet farmers' needs.

Madiya Farm's platform combines greenhouse technology with AI-powered farm management. Hareth measures soil moisture and salinity with sensors and uses the readings to adjust irrigation and reduce water waste.