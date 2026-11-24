Ministry Of Climate Change And Environment Launches ATHAR A Sustainable Entrepreneurship Ecosystem In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak highlights how youth-led innovation can reduce emissions, conserve resources and strengthen food security. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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ATHAR Exhibition showcases 12 startups and ventures at The Sustainable City in Dubai.
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