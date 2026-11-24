

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $5.13 billion, up 23.2% year over year, beating analysts' estimate of $5.08 billion, according to Fiscal.

Dick's raised the low end of its FY26 comparable sales growth outlook to 3.3% to 4%, while maintaining its Foot Locker comparable sales outlook at a 2% decline to flat. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $11.45 to $12.30 from $11.00 to $12.00 previously.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) rose on Tuesday after the retailer reported third-quarter results that beat analyst estimates and raised its fiscal 2026 earnings outlook.

"Given our continued confidence in the Dick's Business, we are raising the low end of our full-year 2026 comp sales outlook and increasing our operating income expectations," President and CEO Lauren Hobart said.

DKS shares traded 15% higher at the time of writing.

DICK'S Business Drives Comparable Sales Growth, While Foot Locker Shows Progress

The company reported third-quarter (Q3) revenue of $5.13 billion, up 23.2% year over year, beating analysts' estimate of $5.08 billion, according to Fiscal. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) came in at $1.94, compared with analysts' expectations of $1.41.

The Dick's Sporting Goods business delivered comparable sales growth of 2.6%, while Foot Locker recorded a 0.5% increase on a pro forma basis.

Hobart said the Dick's business benefited from a strong back-to-school season, with customers responding to new products and innovation across its assortment. Executive Chairman Ed Stack also pointed to progress at Foot Locker, noting that comparable sales at its U.S. banner increased more than 4%, despite continued challenges in the athletic footwear market.

During the quarter, Dick's opened six new House of Sport locations and three Dick's Field House locations, bringing their respective store counts to 47 and 55.

DICK'S Raises FY2026 Earnings Outlook, Lowers Capital Spending Forecast

Dick's raised its fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share outlook of $11.45 to $12.30 from $11.00 to $12.00. Its GAAP earnings per diluted share forecast also increased in the range of $11.40 to $12.25 from $10.94 to $11.94.

The company raised the low end of its full-year comparable sales outlook for the Dick's business, which it now expects to grow 3.3% to 4%. It maintained its Foot Locker comparable sales outlook of a 2% decline to flat.

The retailer lowered its fiscal 2026 gross capital expenditure forecast to approximately $1.5 billion from $1.6 billion previously. Its net capital expenditure forecast also decreased to approximately $1.3 billion from $1.4 billion.

The company also repurchased 6.7 million shares for $903 million during the quarter.

How Retail Views DKS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the stock turned 'bullish' from 'neutral', amid 'high' message volumes in the past 24 hours.

DKS shares have declined about 22% year-to-date.

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