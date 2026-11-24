Patients from economically weaker sections (EWS) in Delhi may soon be able to check the availability of beds at identified private hospitals through a mobile app, helping them avoid unnecessary visits and travel expenses. The Delhi government is planning an Android and iOS application that will allow eligible patients to check vacant and occupied beds, including intensive care unit (ICU) beds, before travelling to a hospital.

The move comes as more than 18.7 lakh EWS patients received free treatment between April 2025 and October 2026. This works out to an average of around 3,235 patients every day during the period, according to official data.

App to provide hospital bed availability details

An official said an online portal showing live bed availability at identified private hospitals is already operational. It provides information on each hospital, the total number of beds reserved for EWS patients, the number of vacant beds and the names and contact details of government liaison officers posted there.

Hospitals and liaison officers update the information three times a day, at 9 am, 2 pm and 6 pm.

The proposed mobile app is expected to make these details easier to access, allowing patients and their families to check availability before setting out for treatment.

Over 18.7 lakh EWS patients received free treatment

An analysis of government data showed that 18,73,238 EWS patients received free treatment between April 2025 and October 2026. This included 17,78,938 outpatients and 94,300 inpatients.

The figures mark an increase from 2024-25, when 7,65,422 patients received free treatment under the category. Of these, 7,23,522 were outpatients and 41,900 were inpatients.

Under the EWS scheme, eligible patients can receive free treatment at identified private hospitals that were allotted land at concessional rates.

EWS income limit increased to Rs 5 lakh

The annual income eligibility limit for the scheme was raised from Rs 2.2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh following a Delhi High Court order in January 2026.

The court directed that the revised income criteria should apply to all government hospitals in Delhi and identified private hospitals built on land allotted at concessional rates. It also asked hospitals to publicise the revised eligibility rules so that more people could access the benefit.

The government issued a newspaper advertisement on April 12 to inform the public about the scheme and the higher income limit, an official said.

The number of identified private hospitals providing free treatment under the scheme has now increased to 58. Amerix Hospital and Sant Nirankari Health City are among the latest additions. The number of government liaison officers has also risen from 22 to 39, with officers currently posted in 56 identified hospitals.

Delhi expands newborn screening under ANMOL

In a separate healthcare initiative, around 85,000 newborns had been screened and nearly 1,000 babies had received treatment under the Delhi government's ANMOL scheme as of November 10.

ANMOL, or Advanced Newborn Monitoring and Optimal Life Care, aims to identify congenital, genetic and metabolic disorders in babies at an early stage so that they can receive timely treatment.

The annual screening target has been increased from 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh newborns. The number of conditions covered under the programme has also been expanded from 56 to 63.

(With inputs from agencies)