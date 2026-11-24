MENAFN - IANS) Mohali, Nov 24 (IANS) With strong performances on Day 6, Roundglass Hockey Academy made it four wins from four matches, while Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre secured a third successive win in the Punjab Hockey League (PHL) Season 3, being played at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday.

Roundglass Hockey Academy tightened their grip on top spot with an emphatic 8-3 victory over Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Saifai, in a high-scoring encounter. The hosts opened the scoring in the 12th minute through an Anurag before Sachin, and Jarman Singh struck in the 19th and 21st minutes respectively to give Roundglass a commanding 3-0 cushion.

Major Dhyanchand Sports College responded well and reduced the deficit via consecutive penalty corners from Aman Rajbhar (22') and Himanshu Yadav (24'), only for Gurwinder Singh to restore a two-goal lead for Roundglass just before half-time in the 29th minute.

Gurwinder continued his clinical form after the break, adding goals in the 39th and 49th minutes to complete a superb hat-trick. Although Zaid Khan Mohd pulled one back for the side from Saifai in the 57th minute, late field goals from Sachin (58') and Varinder Singh (59') capped off a dominant display for the hosts.

In the final match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC secured a clinical 3-1 victory over Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur. Following a tightly contested, goalless opening quarter, the Bhubaneswar outfit broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Bilkan Oram converted a penalty corner to give his side a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Both teams remained locked in a disciplined defensive battle throughout the third quarter, with neither side able to add to the tally. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC then put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages, as Deonath Nanwar doubled the advantage with a field goal in the 57th minute before converting a penalty stroke in the 59th minute to complete his brace.

Premchand Soy pulled one back for the Jamshedpur side with a 59th-minute field goal, but it proved only a consolation as Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC claimed all three points.

Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar produced a dominant display to register a convincing 4-0 victory over Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in the opening match of the day.

Following a tightly contested, goalless opening quarter, Surjit Hockey Academy broke the deadlock just before half-time when Charanjeet Singh converted a field goal in the 29th minute to give his side a 1-0 advantage. They tightened their grip on the contest late in the third quarter, as Akshit Singh doubled the lead with a penalty corner conversion in the 44th minute before Charanjeet Singh struck from another penalty corner a minute later to complete his brace.

SDAT pushed to find a way back in the final quarter, but Surjit Hockey Academy maintained their defensive discipline to preserve their clean sheet and capped off the performance in the 60th minute when Mandeep Singh netted a field goal to seal all three points.

In the second match of the day, Namdhari XI edged past Govt Hockey Academy, Sonipat, 5-4 in the shootout to gain the bonus-point win after regulation time ended in a 3-3 draw.

Following a tightly contested, goalless opening quarter, Namdhari XI broke the deadlock just before half-time when Yuvraj Singh converted a penalty corner in the 28th minute. Yuvraj struck again from another penalty corner three minutes into the third quarter to complete his brace and double his side's advantage. Govt Hockey

Academy, Sonipat, mounted a spirited comeback, as Duvish pulled one back with a field goal in the 42nd minute before Nikhil converted a penalty corner in the 48th minute to restore parity at 2-2.

Taranjot Singh restored Namdhari XI's lead with a 54th-minute field goal, only for Tushar to convert a penalty corner in the 58th minute to force a shootout, where Namdhari XI held their nerve to prevail 5-4 and claim the bonus point.

At the end of Day 6, Roundglass Hockey Academy remained at the top of the table with 12 points from four matches, while Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi; Odisha Naval Tata HPC and Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur are in second to fourth place respectively with nine points each, but the Odisha side have played only three matches.

Wednesday's fixtures:

11 AM: Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Saifai vs Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi

1 PM: Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur vs Republican Sports Club, Mumbai

3 PM: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu vs Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC