MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on functional wellness teas, premium RTD formats, flavor innovation and authentic global blends to unlock new revenue streams.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tea Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tea market was valued at USD 69.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 74.0 billion in 2026 to USD 115.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for functional beverages, convenient formats, premium ingredients and diverse flavor profiles.

Asia Pacific dominated the global tea market with a revenue share of 67.9% in 2025. The region's established tea culture, broad consumer base and continued product innovation reinforce its leading position. Traditional products such as green tea, black tea, matcha and chai remain important, while evolving preferences are creating opportunities for herbal blends, specialty infusions and contemporary beverage formats.

Health and wellness trends continue to influence tea consumption worldwide. Consumers are increasingly selecting products associated with immune support, stress relief, energy, detoxification and weight management. This shift reflects the growing importance of self-care and holistic wellness in purchasing decisions, encouraging tea brands to develop targeted products featuring botanical and premium ingredients.

In September 2024, Traditional Medicinals introduced its Stress Ease Teas range, including Focus, Immune and Tension Relief varieties. The certified organic collection incorporates adaptogens and nervines to support consumers seeking natural wellness solutions. Product launches of this kind demonstrate how brands are aligning tea innovation with specific physical and mental well-being goals.

Flavor diversification is another major global tea market trend. Companies are expanding beyond conventional offerings through fruit-infused teas, herbal combinations, specialty cold brews and culturally inspired blends. Interest in authentic global tea traditions is also strengthening demand for products influenced by established practices in markets such as Japan and India. These offerings allow brands to serve consumers seeking distinctive tastes, premium experiences and cultural authenticity.

Convenience is reshaping product development and distribution. Ready-to-drink (RTD) teas, tea pods and capsules are attracting consumers who prioritize portability without compromising quality. RTD products are particularly well positioned for on-the-go consumption and are increasingly formulated with premium ingredients and functional benefits.

In September 2024, Twinings launched a range of ready-to-drink sparkling teas combining refreshment with wellness-focused positioning. The collection includes Refresh in Juicy Raspberry Lemonade, Defence in Zesty Orange and Passionfruit, and Boost in Zingy Lemon and Ginger. Such launches highlight the industry's focus on accessible formats, recognizable benefits and engaging flavor combinations.

Market segmentation covered in the report

The report provides revenue forecasts and analysis of global, regional and country-level trends and opportunities across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Black

Green

Oolong

Herbal Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

Online Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America, including the U.S., Canada and Mexico

Europe, including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Spain

Asia Pacific, including China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and South Korea

Central & South America, including Brazil Middle East & Africa (MEA), including South Africa

Strategic value of the report



Comprehensive analysis of major tea market segments and regions

Assessment of the competitive landscape and key market participants

Identification of growth drivers, emerging trends and revenue opportunities

Segment-level and regional forecasts supporting market assessment

Insights into product innovation, competitive strategy and market share Actionable intelligence to guide investment and business decisions

The report offers a detailed view of the factors shaping the global tea market, including functional wellness positioning, premiumization, flavor innovation, convenient packaging and online retail growth. These insights can help companies evaluate expansion opportunities, strengthen product portfolios and respond effectively to changing consumer expectations through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4. Regional Outlook

Chapter 3. Tea Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Tea Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Tea Market, Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Black

5.3.2. Green

5.3.3. Oolong

5.3.4. Herbal

5.3.5. Others

Chapter 6. Tea Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Tea Market, Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

6.3.2. Grocery Stores

6.3.3. Convenience Stores

6.3.4. Online

6.3.5. Others

Chapter 7. Tea Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Tea Market, Regional: Key Takeaways

7.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Regional, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3.1. North America

7.3.1.1. The U.S.

7.3.1.2. Canada

7.3.1.3. Mexico

7.3.2. Europe

7.3.2.1. The U.K.

7.3.2.2. Germany

7.3.2.3. France

7.3.2.4. Italy

7.3.2.5. Spain

7.3.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.3.1. China

7.3.3.2. India

7.3.3.3. Japan

7.3.3.4. South Korea

7.3.3.5. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.4. Central & South America

7.3.4.1. Brazil

7.3.5. Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1. South Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company/Brand Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

8.9.1. Associated British Foods plc

8.9.2. Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC.

8.9.3. Bigelow Tea

8.9.4. PepsiCo, Inc.

8.9.5. Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate Ltd

8.9.6. Starbucks Coffee Company

8.9.7. Unilever

8.9.8. Caraway Tea

8.9.9. Harris Freeman

8.9.10. The Republic of Tea

List of Tables [81]

List of Figures [42]

Companies Featured



Associated British Foods plc

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC.

Bigelow Tea

PepsiCo, Inc.

Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate Ltd

Starbucks Coffee Company

Unilever

Caraway Tea

Harris Freeman The Republic of Tea

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