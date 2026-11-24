MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Retail Industry Strategic Research Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The global retail industry is projected to expand from US$31.24 trillion in retail sales in 2025 to US$40.06 trillion by 2031, representing a 4.2% CAGR during 2025-2031. Growth will be supported by expanding digital commerce, evolving consumer purchasing patterns, regional economic development and continued demand across essential and discretionary retail categories.

Food and grocery stores represent the largest of the five mutually exclusive retail channel types, generating an estimated US$9.58 trillion in 2025. This channel accounts for 30.7% of the global market, followed by specialty non-food stores with a 27.9% share. Online retail represents 16.1% of total sales, while motor vehicle and fuel retail accounts for 16.0%.

Online retail is forecast to be the fastest-growing channel through 2031, recording a 6.5% CAGR as retailers expand digital platforms, strengthen fulfillment capabilities and integrate online and physical store operations. Motor vehicle and fuel retail is expected to post the slowest growth among the channel categories, with a projected CAGR of 2.8%.

Asia Pacific leads the global retail market with 37.5% of total value in 2025, reflecting the region's large consumer base, expanding retail infrastructure and strong e-commerce activity. North America ranks second with a 26.1% share, supported by high consumer spending, established retail networks and advanced online retail penetration.

The report measures retail sales value across physical stores and online channels. Market totals are developed using national statistics and published retail research. Selected channel allocations, including motor vehicle and fuel retail, general merchandise and department stores, and the online share of grocery sales, are based on Navadhi estimates and are presented with corresponding evidence grades. The analysis focuses on market value because a comparable global retail volume series is not available across all categories.

Market Scope and Coverage

The report provides global retail market value data in US$ million for 2022-2031. It uses 2025 as the base year and covers the 2026-2031 forecast period. The research examines five retail channel types, six product applications, five geographic regions and individual country markets. It also profiles 18 major retailers operating across grocery, general merchandise, home improvement, apparel and online retail.

Leading Global Retail Companies Profiled

The competitive analysis covers Walmart Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Schwarz Group, The Home Depot, Inc., The Kroger Co., Aldi, JD.com, Inc., Target Corporation, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Carrefour S.A., Lowe's Companies, Inc., Tesco PLC, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (Inditex), Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Coupang, Inc.

The report package includes the complete PDF analysis and a supporting data annex. The annex contains retail market value tables segmented by region, country, channel type and product application, together with a company revenue tracker designed to support competitive benchmarking, strategic planning and market opportunity assessment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Definition and Size

1.2 Key Growth Drivers

1.3 Segmentation Highlights

1.4 Regional and Country Analysis

1.5 Competitive Structure and Profiled Companies

1.6 Principal Risks and Restraints

1.7 Outlook

2. Industry Overview & Forecast

2.1 Market Definition and Scope

2.2 Market Size and Historical Performance

2.3 Forecast and Growth Logic

2.4 Volume Analysis

2.5 Value Chain and Pricing Dynamics

3. Market Segmentation by Type

3.1 Overview of the Type Segmentation Framework

3.1.1 Online Retail

3.1.2 Food & Grocery Stores

3.1.3 Motor Vehicle & Fuel Retail

3.1.4 General Merchandise & Department Stores

3.1.5 Specialty Non-Food Stores

3.2 Comparative Analysis and Mix Shift Implications

4. Market Segmentation by Application

4.1 Overview of the Application Framework

4.1.1 Food & Grocery

4.1.2 Apparel and Footwear

4.1.3 Consumer Electronics & Appliances

4.1.4 Health, Beauty & Personal Care

4.1.5 Home Improvement, Furniture & Home Goods

4.1.6 Automotive Fuel & Other Retail

4.2 Comparative Analysis Across Application Segments

5. Regional Market Forecast

5.1 Regional Analysis Framework

5.1.1 Regional Overview

5.1.2 Key Growth Drivers

5.1.3 Regulatory & Infrastructure Landscape

5.1.4 Country-Level Analysis

5.1.5 Market Forecast 2025-2031

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Latin America

5.6 Middle East and Africa

6. Country-Level Market Forecast

6.1 North America

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Rest of North America

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3 France

6.2.4 Italy

6.2.5 Russia

6.2.6 Spain

6.2.7 Turkey

6.2.8 Netherlands

6.2.9 Rest of Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 Japan

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 South Korea

6.3.5 Australia

6.3.6 Indonesia

6.3.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Brazil

6.4.2 Mexico

6.4.3 Argentina

6.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 South Africa

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.3 United Arab Emirates

6.5.4 Egypt

6.5.5 Nigeria

6.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7. Growth Drivers & Inhibitors

7.1 Section Overview

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Accelerating Online Retail Penetration and Digital Channel Expansion

7.2.2 Emerging Market Demand Expansion, Particularly Across Asia Pacific

7.2.3 Food and Grocery Category Resilience and Nominal Pricing Strength

7.2.4 Specialty Non-Food and Health, Beauty and Personal Care Premiumisation

7.2.5 Consumer Electronics and Digital Goods Structural Demand

7.2.6 North American Market Scale and Sustained Growth Capacity

7.3 Growth Restraints

7.3.1 Deceleration of Chinese Consumer Demand

7.3.2 Slowing Global E-Commerce Growth Momentum

7.3.3 Inflation Distortion of Nominal Growth and Real Demand Overstatement

7.3.4 Retailer-Level Revenue Pressure and Weak Store Traffic

7.3.5 Data Uncertainty, Measurement Conflicts, and Confidence Limitations

7.4 Impact Assessment Summary

7.5 Integrated Assessment

8. Key Company Profiles

8.1 Company Profile Framework

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Key Products & Segments

8.1.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)

8.1.4 Business Strategy

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)

8.2 Walmart Inc.

8.3 Amazon.com, Inc.

8.4 Costco Wholesale Corporation

8.5 Schwarz Group

8.6 The Home Depot, Inc.

8.7 The Kroger Co.

8.8 Aldi

8.9 JD.com, Inc.

8.10 Target Corporation

8.11 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

8.12 Carrefour S.A.

8.13 Lowe's Companies, Inc.

8.14 Tesco PLC

8.15 Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

8.16 Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (Inditex)

8.17 Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

8.18 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

8.19 Coupang, Inc.

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

9.1.1 Market Structure and the Scope of Profiled Participants

9.1.2 Key Profiled Company Reference Table

9.1.3 Why Concentration Cannot Be Measured

9.1.4 Competitive Dynamics and Scale Implications

9.2 Competitive Intensity Assessment

9.2.1 Market Scale and the Competitive Universe

9.2.2 Scale Asymmetry and Competitive Groupings

9.2.3 Capacity vs. Demand Dynamics

9.2.4 Pricing Environment Across Channels and Formats

9.2.5 Barriers to Entry and Exit

9.3 Key Player Strategies & Positioning

9.3.1 Strategic Group Map: Narrative Overview

9.3.2 Selected Company Revenue Comparison Table

9.3.3 Differentiation Strategies Across Major Players

9.3.4 Geographic Strongholds and Regional Concentration

9.3.5 M&A, Partnership Activity, and Technology Investment Trends

9.4 Competitive Dynamics & Strategic Outlook

9.4.1 The Competitive Landscape in Context

9.4.2 Emerging Competitive Threats

9.4.3 Consolidation vs. Fragmentation Outlook

9.4.4 Competitive Response Matrix

9.4.5 Strategic Recommendations for 2026-2031

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.4 Threat of Substitutes

10.5 Competitive Rivalry

11. PESTLE Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Political

11.2.1 Trade Policy Volatility and Supply-Chain Exposure

11.2.2 Regulatory Fragmentation Across Operating Geographies

11.2.3 Geopolitical Tensions and Market Access Risk

11.2.4 Government Policy on Discount and Value Retail

11.3 Economic

11.3.1 Consumer Spending Power and Real Income Dynamics

11.3.2 Inflation, Input Costs, and Margin Pressure

11.3.3 Currency and Foreign Exchange Risk

11.3.4 Membership and Loyalty Economics as Revenue Stabilisers

11.4 Sociocultural

11.4.1 Channel Migration Toward Online Retail

11.4.2 Value-Seeking Behaviour and the Rise of Discount

11.4.3 Urbanisation and Format Preferences in Emerging Markets

11.4.4 Digital Commerce as a Social Behaviour

11.5 Technological

11.5.1 E-Commerce Infrastructure as a Competitive Determinant

11.5.2 Data Analytics and Personalisation at Scale

11.5.3 Omnichannel Integration and Store-Technology Convergence

11.5.4 Technology Cost and the Digital Divide Among Retailers

11.6 Legal

11.6.1 Antitrust and Merger Scrutiny

11.6.2 Data Protection and Consumer Privacy Regulation

11.6.3 Labour Law and Workforce Compliance

11.6.4 Consumer Protection and Product Liability

11.7 Environmental

11.7.1 Carbon Footprint of Physical Retail Infrastructure

11.7.2 Supply-Chain Sustainability and Sourcing Standards

11.7.3 Last-Mile Logistics and the E-Commerce Environmental Trade-Off

11.7.4 Regulatory Pressure on Single-Use Packaging

11.8 PESTLE Summary Assessment

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Detailed Analysis

12.1.1 Strengths

12.1.2 Weaknesses

12.1.3 Opportunities

12.1.4 Threats

12.2 Strategic Implications

13. Future Trends & Outlook

13.1 Overview

13.2 Accelerating Share Shift Toward Online Retail

13.3 Sustained Strength of Discount and Value-Oriented Formats

13.4 Scale-Driven Revenue Concentration Among the Largest Operators

13.5 Membership and Loyalty Economics as Structural Competitive Moats

13.6 Geographic Divergence in Growth Trajectories

13.7 Omnichannel Integration as Baseline Operational Standard

13.8 Specialty and Non-Food Channels Navigating Structural Demand Reconfiguration

13.9 Divergent Performance Trajectories Within and Across Profiled Retailers

13.10 Summary of Key Trends

13.11 Forward Outlook: 2026-2031

List of Exhibits [52]



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