Global Retail Market Size, Share, Trends, And Strategic Forecast 2026-2031 Sales To Reach US$40.06 Trillion As Online Retail And Asia-Pacific Drive Growth
The global retail industry is projected to expand from US$31.24 trillion in retail sales in 2025 to US$40.06 trillion by 2031, representing a 4.2% CAGR during 2025-2031. Growth will be supported by expanding digital commerce, evolving consumer purchasing patterns, regional economic development and continued demand across essential and discretionary retail categories.
Food and grocery stores represent the largest of the five mutually exclusive retail channel types, generating an estimated US$9.58 trillion in 2025. This channel accounts for 30.7% of the global market, followed by specialty non-food stores with a 27.9% share. Online retail represents 16.1% of total sales, while motor vehicle and fuel retail accounts for 16.0%.
Online retail is forecast to be the fastest-growing channel through 2031, recording a 6.5% CAGR as retailers expand digital platforms, strengthen fulfillment capabilities and integrate online and physical store operations. Motor vehicle and fuel retail is expected to post the slowest growth among the channel categories, with a projected CAGR of 2.8%.
Asia Pacific leads the global retail market with 37.5% of total value in 2025, reflecting the region's large consumer base, expanding retail infrastructure and strong e-commerce activity. North America ranks second with a 26.1% share, supported by high consumer spending, established retail networks and advanced online retail penetration.
The report measures retail sales value across physical stores and online channels. Market totals are developed using national statistics and published retail research. Selected channel allocations, including motor vehicle and fuel retail, general merchandise and department stores, and the online share of grocery sales, are based on Navadhi estimates and are presented with corresponding evidence grades. The analysis focuses on market value because a comparable global retail volume series is not available across all categories.
Market Scope and Coverage
The report provides global retail market value data in US$ million for 2022-2031. It uses 2025 as the base year and covers the 2026-2031 forecast period. The research examines five retail channel types, six product applications, five geographic regions and individual country markets. It also profiles 18 major retailers operating across grocery, general merchandise, home improvement, apparel and online retail.
Leading Global Retail Companies Profiled
The competitive analysis covers Walmart Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Schwarz Group, The Home Depot, Inc., The Kroger Co., Aldi, JD.com, Inc., Target Corporation, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Carrefour S.A., Lowe's Companies, Inc., Tesco PLC, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (Inditex), Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Coupang, Inc.
The report package includes the complete PDF analysis and a supporting data annex. The annex contains retail market value tables segmented by region, country, channel type and product application, together with a company revenue tracker designed to support competitive benchmarking, strategic planning and market opportunity assessment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Definition and Size
1.2 Key Growth Drivers
1.3 Segmentation Highlights
1.4 Regional and Country Analysis
1.5 Competitive Structure and Profiled Companies
1.6 Principal Risks and Restraints
1.7 Outlook
2. Industry Overview & Forecast
2.1 Market Definition and Scope
2.2 Market Size and Historical Performance
2.3 Forecast and Growth Logic
2.4 Volume Analysis
2.5 Value Chain and Pricing Dynamics
3. Market Segmentation by Type
3.1 Overview of the Type Segmentation Framework
3.1.1 Online Retail
3.1.2 Food & Grocery Stores
3.1.3 Motor Vehicle & Fuel Retail
3.1.4 General Merchandise & Department Stores
3.1.5 Specialty Non-Food Stores
3.2 Comparative Analysis and Mix Shift Implications
4. Market Segmentation by Application
4.1 Overview of the Application Framework
4.1.1 Food & Grocery
4.1.2 Apparel and Footwear
4.1.3 Consumer Electronics & Appliances
4.1.4 Health, Beauty & Personal Care
4.1.5 Home Improvement, Furniture & Home Goods
4.1.6 Automotive Fuel & Other Retail
4.2 Comparative Analysis Across Application Segments
5. Regional Market Forecast
5.1 Regional Analysis Framework
5.1.1 Regional Overview
5.1.2 Key Growth Drivers
5.1.3 Regulatory & Infrastructure Landscape
5.1.4 Country-Level Analysis
5.1.5 Market Forecast 2025-2031
5.2 North America
5.3 Europe
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.5 Latin America
5.6 Middle East and Africa
6. Country-Level Market Forecast
6.1 North America
6.1.1 United States
6.1.2 Canada
6.1.3 Rest of North America
6.2 Europe
6.2.1 Germany
6.2.2 United Kingdom
6.2.3 France
6.2.4 Italy
6.2.5 Russia
6.2.6 Spain
6.2.7 Turkey
6.2.8 Netherlands
6.2.9 Rest of Europe
6.3 Asia Pacific
6.3.1 China
6.3.2 Japan
6.3.3 India
6.3.4 South Korea
6.3.5 Australia
6.3.6 Indonesia
6.3.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
6.4 Latin America
6.4.1 Brazil
6.4.2 Mexico
6.4.3 Argentina
6.4.4 Rest of Latin America
6.5 Middle East and Africa
6.5.1 South Africa
6.5.2 Saudi Arabia
6.5.3 United Arab Emirates
6.5.4 Egypt
6.5.5 Nigeria
6.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa
7. Growth Drivers & Inhibitors
7.1 Section Overview
7.2 Growth Drivers
7.2.1 Accelerating Online Retail Penetration and Digital Channel Expansion
7.2.2 Emerging Market Demand Expansion, Particularly Across Asia Pacific
7.2.3 Food and Grocery Category Resilience and Nominal Pricing Strength
7.2.4 Specialty Non-Food and Health, Beauty and Personal Care Premiumisation
7.2.5 Consumer Electronics and Digital Goods Structural Demand
7.2.6 North American Market Scale and Sustained Growth Capacity
7.3 Growth Restraints
7.3.1 Deceleration of Chinese Consumer Demand
7.3.2 Slowing Global E-Commerce Growth Momentum
7.3.3 Inflation Distortion of Nominal Growth and Real Demand Overstatement
7.3.4 Retailer-Level Revenue Pressure and Weak Store Traffic
7.3.5 Data Uncertainty, Measurement Conflicts, and Confidence Limitations
7.4 Impact Assessment Summary
7.5 Integrated Assessment
8. Key Company Profiles
8.1 Company Profile Framework
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Key Products & Segments
8.1.3 Financial Performance (2023-2025)
8.1.4 Business Strategy
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.1.6 Strategic Implications (2025-2031)
8.2 Walmart Inc.
8.3 Amazon.com, Inc.
8.4 Costco Wholesale Corporation
8.5 Schwarz Group
8.6 The Home Depot, Inc.
8.7 The Kroger Co.
8.8 Aldi
8.9 JD.com, Inc.
8.10 Target Corporation
8.11 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
8.12 Carrefour S.A.
8.13 Lowe's Companies, Inc.
8.14 Tesco PLC
8.15 Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.
8.16 Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A. (Inditex)
8.17 Reliance Retail Ventures Limited
8.18 Alibaba Group Holding Limited
8.19 Coupang, Inc.
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Landscape Overview
9.1.1 Market Structure and the Scope of Profiled Participants
9.1.2 Key Profiled Company Reference Table
9.1.3 Why Concentration Cannot Be Measured
9.1.4 Competitive Dynamics and Scale Implications
9.2 Competitive Intensity Assessment
9.2.1 Market Scale and the Competitive Universe
9.2.2 Scale Asymmetry and Competitive Groupings
9.2.3 Capacity vs. Demand Dynamics
9.2.4 Pricing Environment Across Channels and Formats
9.2.5 Barriers to Entry and Exit
9.3 Key Player Strategies & Positioning
9.3.1 Strategic Group Map: Narrative Overview
9.3.2 Selected Company Revenue Comparison Table
9.3.3 Differentiation Strategies Across Major Players
9.3.4 Geographic Strongholds and Regional Concentration
9.3.5 M&A, Partnership Activity, and Technology Investment Trends
9.4 Competitive Dynamics & Strategic Outlook
9.4.1 The Competitive Landscape in Context
9.4.2 Emerging Competitive Threats
9.4.3 Consolidation vs. Fragmentation Outlook
9.4.4 Competitive Response Matrix
9.4.5 Strategic Recommendations for 2026-2031
10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.1 Threat of New Entrants
10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.4 Threat of Substitutes
10.5 Competitive Rivalry
11. PESTLE Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Political
11.2.1 Trade Policy Volatility and Supply-Chain Exposure
11.2.2 Regulatory Fragmentation Across Operating Geographies
11.2.3 Geopolitical Tensions and Market Access Risk
11.2.4 Government Policy on Discount and Value Retail
11.3 Economic
11.3.1 Consumer Spending Power and Real Income Dynamics
11.3.2 Inflation, Input Costs, and Margin Pressure
11.3.3 Currency and Foreign Exchange Risk
11.3.4 Membership and Loyalty Economics as Revenue Stabilisers
11.4 Sociocultural
11.4.1 Channel Migration Toward Online Retail
11.4.2 Value-Seeking Behaviour and the Rise of Discount
11.4.3 Urbanisation and Format Preferences in Emerging Markets
11.4.4 Digital Commerce as a Social Behaviour
11.5 Technological
11.5.1 E-Commerce Infrastructure as a Competitive Determinant
11.5.2 Data Analytics and Personalisation at Scale
11.5.3 Omnichannel Integration and Store-Technology Convergence
11.5.4 Technology Cost and the Digital Divide Among Retailers
11.6 Legal
11.6.1 Antitrust and Merger Scrutiny
11.6.2 Data Protection and Consumer Privacy Regulation
11.6.3 Labour Law and Workforce Compliance
11.6.4 Consumer Protection and Product Liability
11.7 Environmental
11.7.1 Carbon Footprint of Physical Retail Infrastructure
11.7.2 Supply-Chain Sustainability and Sourcing Standards
11.7.3 Last-Mile Logistics and the E-Commerce Environmental Trade-Off
11.7.4 Regulatory Pressure on Single-Use Packaging
11.8 PESTLE Summary Assessment
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Detailed Analysis
12.1.1 Strengths
12.1.2 Weaknesses
12.1.3 Opportunities
12.1.4 Threats
12.2 Strategic Implications
13. Future Trends & Outlook
13.1 Overview
13.2 Accelerating Share Shift Toward Online Retail
13.3 Sustained Strength of Discount and Value-Oriented Formats
13.4 Scale-Driven Revenue Concentration Among the Largest Operators
13.5 Membership and Loyalty Economics as Structural Competitive Moats
13.6 Geographic Divergence in Growth Trajectories
13.7 Omnichannel Integration as Baseline Operational Standard
13.8 Specialty and Non-Food Channels Navigating Structural Demand Reconfiguration
13.9 Divergent Performance Trajectories Within and Across Profiled Retailers
13.10 Summary of Key Trends
13.11 Forward Outlook: 2026-2031
List of Exhibits [52]
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