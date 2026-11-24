MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added tooffering. Key companies operating in the market include Kongsberg (Norway), Saab AB (Sweden), BAE Systems (UK), Exail Technologies (France), and Saipem S.p.A (Italy).

The autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market is projected to grow from USD 3.67 billion in 2026 to USD 10.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 24.4%. By volume, the market is expected to increase from 1,123 units in 2026 to 2,771 units by 2031.

Market growth is being driven by accelerating adoption among global defense agencies, offshore energy operators, and ocean research institutions. AUVs are increasingly deployed for deep-water missions, long-endurance surveillance, subsea asset inspection, seabed mapping, and oceanographic research. Rising investment in unmanned maritime capabilities, expanding offshore exploration and maintenance activities, and efforts to limit human exposure in hazardous underwater environments are strengthening demand.

The >5 knots segment is expected to record the fastest growth

The >5 knots segment is forecast to expand at the highest rate during the forecast period. Higher-speed AUVs can cover extensive underwater areas within shorter mission windows, improving operational efficiency in defense surveillance, offshore inspections, search operations, and seabed mapping. These capabilities are particularly important for missions requiring rapid transit, wider coverage, and timely data collection.

Military & defense applications are expected to lead the market

The military & defense segment is expected to surpass other AUV applications, supported by growing deployment in mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, harbor protection, ISR, and underwater surveillance. Defense organizations are investing in long-endurance AUVs to enhance underwater situational awareness, reduce risks to personnel, and execute complex maritime operations. Naval modernization programs across North America, Europe, and Asia are also increasing demand for advanced autonomous underwater systems.

North America is expected to rank second during the forecast period

North America's position in the autonomous underwater vehicle market is supported by sustained U.S. Navy investment in unmanned underwater systems, a well-established defense and industrial base, offshore energy operations, and deep ocean research. The presence of leading AUV manufacturers and research institutions continues to support technology development and deployment. Regional demand is also benefiting from requirements for subsea infrastructure inspection, underwater surveillance, oceanographic research, and unmanned maritime operations.

Research coverage

The report evaluates the autonomous underwater vehicle market across major segments, subsegments, and geographic regions. It estimates market size and growth potential while providing a competitive analysis of leading participants. Coverage includes company profiles, product and business portfolios, recent developments, manufacturing capabilities, market shares, and growth strategies.

The analysis examines key market drivers, including rising offshore oil and gas investment, growing use of AUVs for border and maritime security, expansion of renewable energy operations, and advances in autonomy and sensor technologies. It also assesses restraints such as high development and operational costs, along with limitations in endurance and mission range.

Identified opportunities include the integration of next-generation batteries, broader deployment of AUVs for cable protection and seabed monitoring, and continued offshore energy exploration. Key challenges include slow underwater communication speeds, signal reliability issues, data-loss risks in harsh marine conditions, and legal and ethical concerns surrounding autonomous underwater operations.

Strategic value of the report

The report supports established market leaders, emerging companies, investors, and other stakeholders with revenue estimates and competitive intelligence for the autonomous underwater vehicle market. It provides insights that can inform market positioning, product development, investment planning, and go-to-market strategies.



Market Penetration: Analysis of AUV offerings from leading market participants

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches

Market Development: Evaluation of high-potential markets across key regions

Market Diversification: Coverage of new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market share, growth strategies, product portfolios, and manufacturing capabilities

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