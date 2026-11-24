MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Traders on Pred can buy and sell positions at Best Odds on individual MMA fights and tennis matches. Pred's esports markets start with Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and the PGL Major in Singapore.

Panama City, PANAMA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pred, the peer-to-peer sports prediction exchange, has added MMA, tennis and esports prediction markets, with industry best odds. Traders on Pred buy and sell Yes and No contracts on the winners of MMA fights, tennis matches and Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) matches, before the start and during play. CS2 is Pred's first esport, with LoL, Valorant and Dota coming soon.







Pred Sports Exchange

Pred's CS2 markets cover the Major in Singapore, where 32 teams play from 24 November to 13 December, finishing with four days at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Traders can take a position on each match and on the tournament winner.

Pred listed the 21 November MMA card in Doha. Riyadh is next, on 5 December, where Israel Adesanya fights Shara Magomedov. Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes headline in Las Vegas on 12 December.

Pred's tennis markets cover men's singles and doubles, and ran through the season-ending finals in Turin from 15 to 22 November. Tennis trading on Pred resumes in January with the new season and the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne.

A knockdown or a break of serve can move the price mid-event, and traders on Pred can sell a position at the price on the order book. Pred matches orders in 200ms. A sportsbook customer who wants out before the end has to accept the bookmaker's cash-out offer, if the bookmaker makes one.

Pred's new markets sit alongside its NBA and NFL markets and its football coverage, which spans more than a dozen competitions including the Premier League, La Liga and the Champions League. Pred settles positions in USDC on Base, and traders can fund their accounts with fiat or crypto. The new markets are live at pred.ap.

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pr [at] pred.app

