MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Give an Invest529 gift contribution of $25 or more by December 9, 2026 for a chance to win one of four tuition prizes

Richmond, Virginia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest529 today announced the launch of its Give a Gift, Build Their Future Tuition Sweepstakes, a limited‐time gifting offer designed to help families and friends contribute meaningfully to a child's education savings.

From November 24 through December 9, 2026, individuals who give a digital gift contribution of $25 or more to a new or existing Invest529 account could be automatically entered for a chance to win one of four one‐year tuition prizes.

Each tuition prize is valued at approximately $16,500, based on the Tuition Track Portfolio Average Tuition rate. Winners will be notified on or about December 18, 2026.

“Family and friends often ask how they can give a gift that lasts beyond the holiday season,” said Sarah Pennington, education savings program director.

“A contribution to an Invest529 account helps support a child's future educational goals, and this sweepstakes adds an exciting chance for that gift to go even further.”

How the Sweepstakes Works

. Give a $25+ Digital Gift: Give an Invest529 digital gift contribution of $25 or more.

. Automatic Entry: Each qualifying gift of $25 or more automatically enters the gift giver into the sweepstakes.

. Four Tuition Prizes: Four winners will each receive one year of tuition in a Tuition Track Portfolio account.

Only digital gifts are eligible. Retail gift cards and printable certificates do not qualify for entry. Full sweepstakes rules, terms and conditions are available at Invest529.com

About Invest529

Invest529® makes higher education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With nearly $128.5 billion in assets under management and more than 3.3 million accounts as of September 30, 2026, Invest529 is one of the fastest growing 529 programs in the country. Invest529 offers more than 20 portfolio options for individuals to choose from. For more information on Invest529's higher education savings options, visit Invest529.com or call 1-888- 567-0540 to obtain program materials. These include information on Invest529's investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Invest529 encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. Invest529 is offered exclusively by Commonwealth Savers Plan, home of the nation's largest college savings plan. For residents of states other than Virginia: before investing, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary's home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protections from creditors that are only available for investments in that state's qualified tuition program. ©2026 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.

Attachment

Give a Gift, Build their Future with Invest529

CONTACT: Devon Copeland Invest529 (804)225-2452...