MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target fast-growing aromatic and specialty rice demand, expand foodservice occasions, and capitalize on sustainable sourcing and diverse retail channels.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Rice Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. rice market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 9.7 billion in 2026 to USD 12.3 billion by 2033. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% from 2026 to 2033. Western U.S. led the market with a revenue share of 25.4% in 2025, supported by established production capacity, household consumption, retail sales, and foodservice demand.

The U.S. rice industry produces approximately 20 billion pounds annually across 2.8 million acres. The sector includes 5,563 rice farmers, many operating family-owned farms. Production is concentrated in Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas, with major activity across the Arkansas Grand Prairie, Mississippi Delta, Gulf Coast, and Sacramento Valley of California. Southern states primarily produce long-grain rice, while California specializes in medium- and short-grain varieties.

Demand is increasingly shifting toward aromatic and specialty rice, including jasmine, basmati, sushi/Japonica, colored rice, and other differentiated varieties. More than 60% of U.S. rice imports consist of aromatic rice, highlighting demand for products not fully supplied by domestic production. Jasmine imports primarily originate from Thailand, while basmati rice is largely sourced from India and Pakistan.

Jasmine rice is among the fastest-growing varieties in the domestic market. In 2026, U.S. Rice reported that 85% of U.S. consumers were aware of jasmine rice, while restaurant-menu mentions increased by 24% from the previous year. Rising interest in global cuisines, distinctive flavor profiles, and premium rice products is expected to support further growth in aromatic and specialty-grain categories.

The U.S. rice market also benefits from expanding foodservice applications. Restaurants, institutional operators, and school meal programs are incorporating rice into breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, burritos, bowls, and globally inspired dishes. In 2025, USA Rice's Rice & Shine K-12 contest featured Breakfast Baked Rice, Rice Pudding Parfait, and Breakfast Fried Rice. Fuzzy's Taco Shop also promoted U.S.-grown rice through burritos and rice bowls across its restaurant network.

These developments are strengthening demand for differentiated dry-rice products, particularly aromatic and long-grain varieties. Organic & SRP rice is also gaining relevance as retailers, food manufacturers, and consumers prioritize sustainable farming, responsible sourcing, traceability, and product quality. Continued household use and broader menu adoption are expected to maintain demand across retail, wholesale, industrial food processing, and foodservice channels.

U.S. Rice Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue and volume growth, industry trends, market opportunities, and regional performance across the following segments:



Type: Long Grain, Medium Grain, Short Grain, Specialty Grain, Jasmine, Basmati, Sushi, Other Specialty Grain Rice, and Organic & SRP Rice

Distribution Channel: Industrial / Food Processing, Wholesale, Foodservice, and Household/Retail

Household/Retail Channels: Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Online, and Other Household/Retail Channels

Online Channels: Amazon, Walmart, and Other Online Channels Regional Coverage: Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, West, and Midwest

Market estimates cover volume in Kilo Tons and revenue in USD Billion, with forecasts extending through 2033. The analysis identifies growth opportunities across established and emerging rice categories while assessing changes in consumer preferences, sourcing patterns, and distribution strategies.

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed assessment of the U.S. rice market across major product types, distribution channels, and regions.

Competitive Intelligence: Evaluation of key market participants, competitive positioning, and market share.

Growth Forecasts: Revenue and volume projections designed to support market planning and investment decisions.

Trend Analysis: Insights into aromatic rice demand, specialty-grain adoption, foodservice expansion, sustainability, and online retail growth. Strategic Recommendations: Actionable intelligence to identify revenue opportunities, strengthen market strategies, and support product innovation.

The report provides market intelligence for strategic decision-making, segment and regional forecasts, competition analysis, growth opportunity assessment, and product innovation tracking. These insights can help producers, processors, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, and investors evaluate the evolving U.S. rice market and prepare for long-term demand through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Materials & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Type Outlook

2.3. Distribution Channel Outlook

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. Rice Market Variables and Trends

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.2.2. Sales Channel Analysis

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Rice Production & Trade Analysis, 2024/2025 (Value & Volume)

3.4.1. Rice Production Trend, State, 2021-2025

3.4.2. Rice Acreage Analysis

3.4.2.1. Long Grain Rice

3.4.2.2. Medium Grain Rice

3.4.2.3. Short Grain Rice

3.4.3. Government Support Programs, Subsidies & Crop Insurance Assessment

3.4.4. Impact Of Agricultural Policies on Rice Production

3.4.5. Analysis Of Declining Rice Acreage in Eastern & Midwestern U.S.

3.4.6. Medium- To Long-Term Rice Acreage Outlook (2026-2035)

3.4.6.1. Medium-Term Outlook (2026-2030)

3.4.6.2. Long-Term Outlook (2026-2035)

3.4.7. Trade Analysis, 2024/2025

3.4.7.1. Importing Countries (Value & Volume)

3.4.7.1.1. Rice in the husks, 'paddy' OR rough

3.4.7.1.2. Husked or brown rice

3.4.7.1.3. Semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed

3.4.7.1.4. Broken rice

3.4.7.2. Exporting Countries (Value & Volume)

3.4.7.2.1. Rice in husks, 'paddy' OR rough

3.4.7.2.2. Husked or brown rice

3.4.7.2.3. Semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed

3.4.7.2.4. Broken rice

Chapter 4. U.S. Rice Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.1.1. by Age

4.1.2. by Gender

4.1.3. by Income

4.1.4. by Ethnicity

4.2. Consumption & Purchase Frequency Analysis

4.3. Consumption by Occasion

4.3.1. Breakfast

4.3.2. Lunch

4.3.3. Dinner

4.3.4. Snacks/On-the-Go

4.4. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.5. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

4.6. Barriers to Consumption

4.7. Observations & Strategic Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Rice Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Rice Market, Type: Key Takeaways

5.2. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)

5.3.1. Long Grain

5.3.2. Medium Grain

5.3.3. Short Grain

5.3.4. Specialty Grain

5.3.4.1. Jasmine

5.3.4.2. Basmati

5.3.4.3. Sushi

5.3.4.4. Others

5.3.5. Organic & SRP Rice

Chapter 6. U.S. Rice Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Rice Market, Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

6.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)

6.3.1. Industrial / Food Processing

6.3.2. Wholesale

6.3.3. Foodservice

6.3.4. Household/Retail

6.3.4.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

6.3.4.2. Convenience Stores

6.3.4.3. Traditional Grocery Stores

6.3.4.4. Online

6.3.4.4.1. Amazon

6.3.4.4.2. Walmart

6.3.4.4.3. Other Online Channels

Chapter 7. U.S. Rice Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Rice Market, Region: Key Takeaways

7.2. Region Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2025 & 2033

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, Region, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion, Kilo Tons)

7.3.1. Northeast

7.3.2. Southeast

7.3.3. Southwest

7.3.4. West

7.3.5. Midwest

Chapter 8. U.S. Rice Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2025 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2025

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles: Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolios & Strategic Initiatives

8.9.1. Ebro Foods (Riviana Foods)

8.9.2. Riceland Foods

8.9.3. Producers Rice Mill, Inc.

8.9.4. LT Foods Americas

8.9.5. Farmers' Rice Cooperative

8.9.6. American Commodity Company

8.9.7. Goya Foods

8.9.8. JFC International

8.9.9. Lundberg Family Farms

8.9.10. TRC Group

8.9.11. Supreme Rice LLC

8.9.12. Western Foods

8.9.13. LaGrande Family Foods Group

8.9.14. California Family Foods

8.9.15. SunWest Foods

8.9.16. Ben's Original

8.9.17. Koda Farms

8.9.18. Doguet's Rice Milling Company

List of Tables [9]

List of Figures [49]

Companies Featured



Ebro Foods (Riviana Foods)

Riceland Foods

Producers Rice Mill, Inc.

LT Foods Americas

Farmers' Rice Cooperative

American Commodity Company

Goya Foods

JFC International

Lundberg Family Farms

TRC Group

Supreme Rice LLC

Western Foods

LaGrande Family Foods Group

California Family Foods

SunWest Foods

Ben's Original

Koda Farms Doguet's Rice Milling Company

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