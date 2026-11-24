MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vienna, VIENNA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyExpatTaxes, a leading US expat tax software and services provider, is issuing guidance on how a new EU banking rule may affect Americans living in Europe, after reports that Chase has told some customers in France it will close their accounts by the end of the year.

The Connexion reports that Chase began sending letters on October 1 to customers with a French address. American Citizens Abroad says it has heard from about 80 Americans, and Chase is the only bank named so far. The total number of affected customers remains unknown.

The rule is the EU's Capital Requirements Directive VI (CRD VI), which takes effect on January 11, 2027. Under it, banks outside the EU may not offer core services, such as deposit accounts, to customers in the EU unless they have an authorized EU branch or subsidiary. Some contracts signed before July 11, 2026 may be exempt. It is not clear how far that protection reaches for personal bank accounts. The rule covers all non-EU banks, not only US banks.

It adds to a problem Americans abroad already face. Since the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA ) became law in 2010, foreign financial institutions must report accounts held by Americans. Many foreign banks have since limited or declined banking services to US customers due to additional reporting and compliance requirements.

MyExpatTaxes recommends that Americans who receive an account closure notice take two steps:



Open an alternative account before the closure date. Consider a local bank account or, if you need US account details, a digital financial service such as Wise, which offers US account and routing numbers. Provide your existing bank with written transfer instructions. Keep a copy of the closure notice, download your final bank statements, and retain records of any transfers.

Moving money from a US bank account to a foreign account may trigger FBAR and Form 8938 reporting requirements if you meet the applicable reporting thresholds. Keep track of the highest balance in each of your foreign financial accounts during the year.

About MyExpatTaxes

MyExpatTaxes is an intuitive tax software built for Americans living abroad. It simplifies US expat tax filing by automating complex forms, guiding users through credits and exclusions, and helping prevent double taxation. For more complex tax situations, users can also work with experienced Tax Professionals for personalized support and review.

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