(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Agentic Commerce Market Forecast to 2031: AI Assistants Mostly Route Shoppers to Retailers' Checkouts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Google launched Universal Cart across U.S. Search and the Gemini app on October 15, 2026, enabling checkout through the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) while keeping the retailer as the seller of record. The launch marks a significant development in the U.S. agentic commerce market, although most AI shopping assistants continue to direct consumers to retailer-owned checkout pages instead of submitting orders independently. As AI shopping becomes more influential, competition is shifting toward product visibility within AI-generated answers. Google is already monetizing this visibility through advertising in AI Mode and native UCP checkout within Direct Offers. However, the sources reviewed for the report do not yet offset these advertising costs against the retail sales generated by AI platforms. AI shopping assistants are projected to originate approximately $9.0 billion in U.S. retail purchases during 2026. The report forecasts that AI-originated U.S. retail sales will reach $74.7 billion by 2031, representing a 52.7% compound annual growth rate. Its three forecast scenarios assess different adoption paths, while a two-stage outlook extends the analysis through 2036 to account for slower growth after 2031. Key findings from the report include:

Order submission remains limited: Agents are expected to submit only a small minority of the estimated $9.0 billion in AI-originated U.S. retail sales during 2026. Even at the upper end of the forecast range, agent-submitted orders remain well below half of the market. Walmart reports that partner assistants, including ChatGPT and Gemini, generally deep-link shoppers to its own digital properties to complete purchases.

Rapid market expansion: The market is forecast to increase from $9.0 billion in 2026 to $74.7 billion by 2031. In the base case, growth exceeds the pace recorded by U.S. e-commerce after 1999 from a broadly comparable starting share. AI-originated sales begin at approximately 0.65% of e-commerce and are projected to reach 2.2% of total retail within five years.

Agent-submitted orders gain momentum: As protocol-based checkout capabilities mature, agent-submitted orders are expected to grow faster than transactions routed to retailer websites. Among the three primary commerce channels - platform protocol, retailer-owned agent and walled garden - retailer-owned agents are projected to grow fastest in the base-case allocation. Walmart's Sparky leads this category, followed closely by walled gardens, while platform protocol grows at a more moderate rate.

Platforms monetize visibility: Google's UCP merchant terms retain the retailer as merchant of record and do not identify a per-order fee. Revenue generation currently centers on advertising and product placement within AI answers rather than checkout fees. Competing market studies largely focus on global software revenue, interface control and potential disruption to retail media, without separating U.S. purchase value according to who submits the order. Performance varies by commerce channel: Delegated purchasing remains an emerging capability. Shopping agents using 2025 state-of-the-art models, including GPT-4.1, complete fewer than half of realistic benchmark tasks successfully. A peer-reviewed analysis of 973 websites found that ChatGPT referrals converted at lower rates than Google's paid and organic search traffic. Results differ across retailers: Walmart reports strong conversion from partner-assistant referrals, while Shopify states that AI searches using its product catalog convert at twice the rate of searches based on scraped data. The 80-page report provides a year-by-year U.S. agentic commerce forecast, three market scenarios, a two-stage outlook through 2036, 14 charts and 12 data tables. It evaluates the market according to who submits each order and whether the transaction moves through a platform protocol, retailer-owned agent or walled garden. Fourteen companies are profiled, including Google, Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, OpenAI and Stripe. The analysis examines their positioning, available disclosures, payment infrastructure and approaches to AI commerce. The report addresses critical market questions, including:

How large is the U.S. agentic commerce market in 2026, and how quickly will it expand through 2031?

What proportion of AI-originated retail sales is submitted by agents rather than routed to retailer checkouts?

How has Google's Universal Cart affected AI shopping and retailer control of transactions?

Which commerce channel will grow fastest through 2031?

How do AI platforms generate revenue from product visibility, checkout and payments?

How do the three forecast scenarios compare with the historical growth of U.S. e-commerce?

How are major technology platforms, retailers and payment providers positioned? How reliable are current shopping agents, and how does conversion performance vary by channel? Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $74.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 52.7% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary (5 pages)

1.1 Key Findings

1.2 Market Size and Forecast Summary

1.3 Where the Money Is Made

2. Market Definition and Scope (5 pages)

2.1 Agent-Submitted, Agent-Routed and AI-Influenced Sales

2.2 The Three Doors: Platform Protocol, Retailer-Owned Agent, Walled Garden

2.3 Methodology Overview

3. Google's Universal Cart and the Arrival of Protocol Checkout (6 pages)

3.1 What Launched on October 15, 2026

3.2 The Universal Commerce Protocol and the Agentic Commerce Protocol

3.3 Seller of Record: What the Merchant Keeps

4. Market Size and Forecast (12 pages)

4.1 Current Market Size: Two Methods Compared and Blended

4.2 The Precedent: U.S. E-Commerce's First Decade

4.3 Forecast 2026-2031, Year by Year

4.4 Scenario Analysis and Sensitivity

4.5 The Two-Stage Path to 2036

5. Market Segmentation (9 pages)

5.1 By Who Submits the Order

5.2 By Door

5.3 Segment Forecasts and Growth Rates Compared

6. Where the Money Is Made: Visibility, Checkout and Payments (7 pages)

6.1 Advertising Inside the AI Answer

6.2 Checkout Economics and the Retreat from Checkout Fees

6.3 Payment Rails, Agent Tokens and Fraud

7. Competitive Landscape (8 pages)

7.1 Market Structure by Door

7.2 Key Players and Positions

7.3 Share Analysis and What the Disclosures Allow

7.4 Recent Investment and Acquisitions

8. Company Profiles (12 pages)

Google, Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, OpenAI, Meta, PayPal, Stripe, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Newegg, Riskified, Crossmint

9. Growth Drivers and Trends (5 pages)

9.1 Key Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Trends

9.3 Technology Developments

9.4 Regulatory Factors

10. Challenges and Risks (5 pages)

10.1 Agent Reliability and Conversion by Door

10.2 The Walled Garden

10.3 Risk Factors

11. Endnotes (2 pages)

12. Methodology (3 pages)

12.1 Research Approach

12.2 Data Sources

12.3 Assumptions

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