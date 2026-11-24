MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dracut, MA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Care Plus, a Straightaway brand and New England's trusted leader in full-service automotive repair, expands to 21 locations with the acquisition of Joel's Auto Repair in Dracut, Massachusetts.

For more than 20 years, owner Joel Luna has built a strong reputation for caring for his customers and their vehicles, first in Pelham, New Hampshire, and most recently in Dracut.

Joel's Auto Repair is a strong strategic fit for Auto Care Plus, further expanding its footprint in the northern Massachusetts market alongside its nearby locations in Tewksbury and Billerica. The move also brings the brand closer to home: Auto Care Plus founders John and Karen Manelas live just over the border in Pelham.

“Joel spent more than two decades earning the trust of drivers in this area, and we're honored to carry that legacy forward,” said John Manelas, Brand President and Co-founder of Auto Care Plus.“Karen and I live just over the border, so Dracut isn't a new market for us. It's our community. We're excited to welcome Joel's customers to the Auto Care Plus family.”

“After more than 20 years in this business, I wanted to know my customers would be in good hands,” said Joel Luna, owner of Joel's Auto Repair.“John and Karen are part of this community, and I'm confident they'll take care of the people who have trusted my business for years.”

“Every shop we add is about investing in people and communities,” said Karen Manelas, Vice President and Co-founder of Auto Care Plus.“This opportunity gives us the space and visibility to serve more Dracut drivers, and we look forward to being a good neighbor here for years to come.”

The acquisition reflects Auto Care Plus's broader growth strategy of expanding across New England through acquisition while remaining rooted in community trust and operational excellence.

For more information on Auto Care Plus, visit .

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About Auto Care Plus

Auto Care Plus is New England's trusted leader in full-service automotive repair, with 21 locations across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. As part of the Straightaway family, Auto Care Plus combines the resources of a leading national platform with a deep local commitment to quality, convenience, and customer care. Known for delivering dependable repair and maintenance services, Auto Care Plus focuses on building lasting relationships with drivers while supporting its teams and communities. For more information, visit .

About Straightaway

Straightaway is a leading independent, full-service aftermarket automotive repair and service platform with more than 100 locations across Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Washington, and Wisconsin. Straightaway focuses on building strong local brands by partnering with established automotive repair businesses to provide resources and operational expertise that drive growth and long-term success. The company is committed to strengthening the markets in which it operates and being a good steward of the communities it serves. Straightaway is actively expanding its footprint in new and existing markets through strategic acquisitions and welcomes inquiries from shop owners interested in exploring a sale or partnership. For more information, visit .

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