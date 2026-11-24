Candidates for the awards were nominated by their organizations and others in the industry and must be endorsed by their company's CEO and interviewed by a select panel of judges. The selection process also includes a review of the organization's financial statements from the past three years. Tagge was announced as a finalist in late September from a pool of more than 100 nominees across Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties.









“An award like this goes to one person, but it is earned across an organization,” Tagge said.“I'm honored to receive this recognition and grateful to Digital Check for nominating me. This award reflects the collective efforts of our entire organization and the important role finance plays in helping drive our company's success.”

Tagge, who joined Digital Check Corp. in 2018, has served as the company's CFO for more than six years and oversees finance across Digital Check Corp. and its divisions and subsidiaries, including Digital Check, ST Imaging, nextScan, and Avivatech. In her work during that time, she has seen the company through acquisitions, capital expansion, and the founding of an entirely new subsidiary.

CEO Tom Anderson, who sponsored Tagge's nomination along with a major financial institution from the Midwest, praised her selection as well-deserved for her crucial contributions to the growth and development of Digital Check Corp. during her tenure.

“Lynne's leadership has provided a guiding hand throughout the important decisions we make as a company and has been a key part of our success,” Anderson said.“It's wonderful to see her contributions recognized with such a meaningful award, and her acceptance speech was a beautiful tribute to the Digital Check culture and the spirit of collaboration that makes our organization special.”

About Digital Check Corp.

Digital Check Corp. is The Secure Choice® in image capture technology for the banking industry, trusted by financial institutions in more than 110 countries around the globe. Having sold a total of more than 2 million scanners and printers across its various product lines, including TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource®, Digital Check has a long history of providing reliable performance and superior image quality. Through its nextScan, ST Imaging, and Avivatech business units, Digital Check Corp. also provides world-class solutions in microfilm reading and conversion, cash automation, and related software technology. Learn more at: digitalcheck.com.