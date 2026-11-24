MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Core Divorce Package gives clients an experienced local attorney, a fixed price for each step set before work begins, and their whole case in one app. In Texas, it costs $6,900, compared with an average of $10,000 to $12,000 for divorces with more than one issue to settle that don't go to trial.

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Law, one of the largest family and immigration law firms, today launched the Core Divorce Package in 21 counties across Texas, Florida, and California. The package is designed to solve the needs of the common divorces with real terms to settle, such as property, debts, support, and parenting time. The package helps clients move forward without unnecessary overwhelm. Unique in the market, the package gives clients clarity on their price, their path, and who is representing them before any work begins.

In Texas, a divorce with more than one issue to settle - property, debt, support, parenting time - averages $10,000 to $12,000 when it doesn't go to trial. In contrast, the Marble Core Divorce Package is $6,900, or $8,400 if the case needs mediation.*

“Even when a divorce doesn't go to trial, there can be a lot to work through. You might need to decide what happens to the house, how to divide debts, or what your kids' schedule will look like. With the Core Divorce Package, you know what your legal help will cost up front, so you can focus on making those decisions,” said Julie Gray, Marble Law's managing attorney in Texas.

What the Core Divorce Package includes

The package covers the work most divorces need with terms to settle, from filing to final decree, including settlement negotiation and drafting the final decree. The mediation option adds attorney preparation for, and attendance at, a full-day mediation session, or a settlement conference in California.

“When you're getting divorced, there's already a lot you can't plan for. We wanted people to know from day one what they'll pay their attorney from filing through the final decree,” said Jeff Pollak, Principal Attorney at Marble Law.

Package availability

The Core Divorce Package is available now in 21 counties covering the majority of California, Florida, and Texas. In California: Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside. Marble plans to bring the package to more counties and states in the coming months. In Florida: Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Orange, Osceola, Lake and Seminole. In Texas: Tarrant, Dallas, Collin, Denton, Harris, Fort Bend, Bexar, Travis, Montgomery, Brazoria and Rockwall.

How Marble Law is different

A simpler process. Marble Law is powered by its Marble Legal EngineTM technology that handles time-consuming administrative work so common in law. This enables attorneys to focus on case strategy instead of paperwork. Clients manage everything from their phone, including documents, next steps, and messages with their attorney. The Marble Assistant, an attorney-trained AI chat available 24/7, answers clients' everyday questions so they can get answers on demand.

A known price, a clear path. Clients see the full price and the path of their case before they commit. They pay in fixed stages as the case moves forward, or in full upfront. This contrasts to traditional law firms that charge hourly and where each call, texts, or email adds up. If a case needs more, such as a contested hearing, the client sees and approves the price before any work starts.

**Texas market figure: Martindale-Nolo consumer survey, average total cost of a divorce with two or more issues settled without a trial. Third party costs, such as filing fees, serving and mediator fees, are not included, and standard law firm fees don't cover these either.

About Marble Law

Marble Law is reinventing how people access legal care. Powered by AI, delivered with care, Marble matches clients with experienced local attorneys at fixed, transparent prices. Clients manage their case in the Marble app and communicate with their attorney directly. Marble has served 85,000+ clients, works with 600+ experienced local attorneys, and its platform is informed by 130,000+ completed legal services. Learn more at marble.co.

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